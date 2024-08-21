X-MEN '97 Director Describes New Season 3 Head Writer Matthew Chauncey As A "Genius"

Following the news of X-Men '97 Head Writer Beau DeMayo's dismissal in March, Marvel Studios waited a few months before tapping Matthew Chauncey as season 3's showrunner.

DeMayo's work on season 2 had already been completed, meaning there was no immediate rush to find his replacement. However, with his name now set to be removed from the show's credits, it looks like a heated legal battle will now follow.

While that plays out, the finishing touches are being put on X-Men '97 season 2 and work is well underway on a third batch of episodes.

Talking to Screen Rant, director Emi/Emmett Yonemura (who helmed "Fire Made Flesh," "Remember It," "Bright Eyes," and "Tolerance Is Extinction - Part 2") shared high praise for X-Men '97's new Head Writer.

"Oh, he's lovely. I absolutely love working with him," the director enthused. "He hasn't even been on super long, and he's already a super sweet, incredibly talented writer, so we're already having a blast over here, and I'm really excited for fans to kind of see what he helps bring to the table because it's amazing, he's a genius."

Chauncey counts What If...? and Ms. Marvel among his credits and may have even "revised" season 2's scripts. That may justify Disney's decision to remove DeMayo's name.

Back to Yonemura, they also commented on "Remember It" being the episode that earned X-Men '97 a nomination in the "Outstanding Animated Program" category at the Emmys.

"I was on vacation. I was sitting on a boat, wishing that my parents didn't have any kind of connectivity. Because when you're on vacation, I have to stop myself from working, but then I get this text message from Charley [Feldman,] one of our producers and writers, and they let me know, they're like, 'Did you see?'" "I was like, 'See what? What are you talking about? I'm on a boat! I'm not worrying about the world right now." I was just blown away. I was really happy. It felt really good, because I know that the whole team worked so hard on it, and I know that, like the audience, loved it, and that just felt really good. I'm honored and flabbergasted."

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

All episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+.