X-MEN '97 Episode 6 Clip Takes Us Into Space For A Battle Between The Shi'ar And Ronan The Accuser

The sixth episode of X-Men '97 drops on Disney+ tomorrow, and a new clip has just been released. In this "Lifedeath - Part 2" sneak peek, the Shi'ar Imperial Guard - led by Deathbird - come to blows with the villainous Ronan the Accuser.

Deathbird's sister, Lilandra, has summoned them, though we're not sure how what we see here ties into everything else that's been happening in the X-Men: The Animated Series revival.

We're sure you'll notice that Gladiator is by Deathbird's side, as is Vulcan. In the comics, he's Cyclops' brother; however, it's hard to say whether that familial connection will be touched on in the show.

Professor X was taken into space by Lilandra at the end of X-Men: The Animated Series, though the Shi'ar's attempts to save the mutant leader clearly failed...unless they didn't? Either way, we're intrigued to see what's to come after the horifying genocide unleashed on Genosha.

Talking to IGN, X-Men '97 directors Jake Castorena and Emi Yonemura explained why the show needed a TV-14 rating when its predecessor was a TV-Y7.

"Just because we can, doesn’t mean we should as far as violence or showcasing stuff, because also when you show too much gory graphic-ness, it tends to desensitize the audience," Castorena explained. "Ideally our goal is to not have the audience become desensitized to the violence, but to be emotionally exhausted from it, to live in that true realm of how our characters are living with it."

Yonemura added, "I remember thinking at the time, even for the ‘90s, and I know that you look back at it now and it feels very PG by comparison, but I remember thinking that this has high stakes. And I think for a lot of people, especially our modern community, our tastes are different and we can be a little bit more adult and respect that TV-14."

