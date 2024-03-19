X-MEN '97 Gets A Final Trailer And Original Series Recap Video Ahead Of Tomorrow's Premiere

The first two episodes of Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 arrive on Disney+ tomorrow, but just in case you want one more preview, we have a final trailer and an original series recap...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 19, 2024 02:03 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97
Source: Via Toonado.com

"Xavier's sacrifice brought about a world more tolerant towards mutants. His dream is dead, so I offer a new one."

It's been a long wait for fans of the classic X-Men animated series, but the time has finally come: The first two episodes of X-Men '97 are set to stream on Disney+ tomorrow.

This latest promo focuses on the team's fiercest foe, Magneto, (seemingly) turning over a new leaf and joining the X-Men as their new leader, in accorance with Professor X's wishes. From there, we get some new glimpses of the mutant heroes in action, as well as another blast of that revamped theme tune.

With the premiere just hours away, you may want to hold off on checking out any more footage, but if you're in the market for one more exciting preview, Marvel Studios has released a new trailer and a recap video featuring some of the most important moments from the original show.

Check out the new teasers below along with the highly positive reactions (full reviews hit tomorrow).

X-Men '97 will serve as a direct sequel to X-Men: The Animated Series' five-season run.

Returning voice cast members include Lenore Zann as Rogue, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey, George Buza as Beast, Chris Potter as Gambit, Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Christopher Britton as Mister Sinister, and Alyson Court as Jubilee.

The official synopsis reads: "Storm and Wolverine try to continue the X-Men. Magneto comes in and wants to step up for Charles Xavier. [Mister] Sinister comes in to try to end the X-Men once and for all."

McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/19/2024, 2:33 PM
This was all over every other website and the internet at large yesterday. Old news.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 3/19/2024, 2:48 PM
@McMurdo - the literally just released the trailer an hour or so ago.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/19/2024, 3:22 PM
@MarkCassidy - and I see you have it up. And I commend you for not waiting a day. Mark you are the Lisan Al Gaib of this site and we expect you to fulfill much prophecy in the days ahead. As is written...
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/19/2024, 3:24 PM
@MarkCassidy - the recap was posted yesterday so forgive me. I stand corrected.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/19/2024, 2:35 PM
How sad that we have to discuss Furiosa and Acolyte in random comments sections for articles that shoulda been posted 24 hours ago. This site was once thee best for nerd news on the web in my opinion. It's starting to feel like how Ain't It Cool did before Harry finally got caught being a disgusting pig man.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 3/19/2024, 2:36 PM
@McMurdo - because they’re trying to force those stupid ass spinoff sites knowing everyone comes here and only here. Gotta wait 24 hours for them to catch up lol
mountainman
mountainman - 3/19/2024, 2:38 PM
@McMurdo - Watched the Acolyte trailer and it was surprising to me about how much I just felt nothing afterwards. It certainly looks different from other Star Wars content, but something about it just didn’t seem very compelling. Possibly because I have no characters to relate to at this point and random visuals of jedi’s and lightsabers just doesn’t cut it any more.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/19/2024, 2:42 PM
@mountainman - the poster is so desperate. The line of dialogue that implies the Jedi might be alt right nazis is hilarious. The shows gonna shove grey area political trash down our esophaguses for 8 hours straight. I love Carrie Anne so I'll check it out but all the comments from the cast and Hedlund at celebration basically cemmented this show was going to be THAT show
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/19/2024, 2:49 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - maybe we'd get an edit button on here, if they closed the other ones hmmmmmm
mountainman
mountainman - 3/19/2024, 2:51 PM
@McMurdo - I must have missed that line of dialog in my trailer watch. I did find the “there is no good or evil only power” line to be stupid.

Based on the interviews with the show runner and that god awful lead actress, I was expecting an agenda fest with this one.

Seems like they tried masking it a bit in the trailer at least. I won’t even consider watching it until I can see some trusted reviewers thoughts on it.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 3/19/2024, 3:03 PM
@bobevanz - didn’t we use to have one?? Like I’m sure it existed
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 3/19/2024, 2:35 PM
Is this all episodes or a weekly thing
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 3/19/2024, 2:38 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - 2 eps tomorrow and then I believe once a week for the rest
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 3/19/2024, 3:18 PM
@CerealKiller1 - I thought it was 3 episodes tomorrow. I could be wrong… let’s face it, I’m usually wrong. 🤷🏾‍♂️🤣
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 3/19/2024, 3:22 PM
@WruceBayne - I’m just going off the first paragraph of the article haha
mountainman
mountainman - 3/19/2024, 2:36 PM
Mark’s Tweet review is odd to me, because the original X-Men TAS was the most mature cartoon at that time. It tackled some very heavy and adult themes and was the first cartoon to have lengthy arcs.

I get the cheese and dialog argument, as my rewatch of those old episodes have certainly shown a lot of both of those. But if this show handles heavy themes as well as the original did, I won’t complain.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 3/19/2024, 2:37 PM
Reading Marks Twitter review, do not understand what it is he was expecting from this show….wanted it to be like Invincible without the blood and swearing? Huh??? Have you ever watched this show before? Asking for it to tone down the cheese etc would make it a completely different show! What a stupid take in my opinion
mountainman
mountainman - 3/19/2024, 2:40 PM
@CerealKiller1 - Funny how similar our comments were. The original X-Men TAS was incredibly mature for a kids cartoon. If this can replicate that, I’ll be happy with that. I love Invincible, but besides hyper violence and some unique situations Marvel or DC haven’t touched, it’s writing isn’t known for being incredibly deep or mature. More than anything the violence is what makes it mature.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 3/19/2024, 2:42 PM
@CerealKiller1 - I don’t think people understand what they watch anymore other than to say they watched it. I rewatched dune 2 last night, and I’ve seen some complaints but those complaints / questions are answered in the movie, which leads me to believe you either didn’t pay attention or simply need to rewatch and catch the subtle things
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 3/19/2024, 2:45 PM
@mountainman - Agreed, the original show (and the concept of the X-Men in general) is tailor made to tackle bigger issues than just punching things. As you said, the OG show managed that and hopefully this one does too. The comparison was completely unwarranted and made funnier by the fact that this site and its writers completely ignore Invincible whenever possible
mountainman
mountainman - 3/19/2024, 2:54 PM
@CerealKiller1 - So odd to ignore the best superhero show on TV right now.

And yes it wasn’t just bigotry that it tackled either. That’s obviously a main theme for the X-Men, but it also went into topics like self sacrifice, loving yourself for who you are, dealing with loss, working together with those you disagree with, our current actions impact on the future, and so many other cool concepts.

I loved Batman TAS too, but X-Men was the GOAT for mature kids content.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 3/19/2024, 2:45 PM
Animation looks tight
tmp3
tmp3 - 3/19/2024, 2:48 PM
Getting kind of excited, ngl...
tmp3
tmp3 - 3/19/2024, 2:50 PM
I hated how stiff the animation looked like in the last trailer, but the stuff on display here looks so much more dynamic that it alleviates a lot of my worries.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/19/2024, 2:48 PM
My rank for the first 5 seasons: 1,3,2,4,5
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/19/2024, 2:51 PM
And I still hate the finale.. maybe they can fix it like Curb did for Seinfeld lol
mountainman
mountainman - 3/19/2024, 3:01 PM
@bobevanz - 4,1,3,2,5.

I always really loved all the Apocalypse, Cable and Bishop stuff. 4 is the best for me.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 3/19/2024, 2:50 PM
Why is Gambit riding Wolverine like a horse?



User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 3/19/2024, 2:52 PM
Nathan Grey, huh.

Who's the mother tho.
mountainman
mountainman - 3/19/2024, 2:59 PM
@Doomsday8888 - They’ve already announced that Madelyne Pryor is in this😉
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 3/19/2024, 3:03 PM
@mountainman
If they follow X-Chris then Scott's gonna make me pissed af (once again).
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 3/19/2024, 2:55 PM
User Comment Image
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 3/19/2024, 3:02 PM
I look forward to this. Now get the MCU on track so I can finally enjoy a decent live action X-Men movie. bUt wHAt AbOut dEadPOoL? Get bent.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 3/19/2024, 3:17 PM
When a show from the 90s had more detailed linework and coloring than a show made in 2024. Modern day 2D animation is a real joke.

User Comment Image

