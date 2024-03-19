X-MEN '97 Gets A Final Trailer And Original Series Recap Video Ahead Of Tomorrow's Premiere

"Xavier's sacrifice brought about a world more tolerant towards mutants. His dream is dead, so I offer a new one."

It's been a long wait for fans of the classic X-Men animated series, but the time has finally come: The first two episodes of X-Men '97 are set to stream on Disney+ tomorrow.

This latest promo focuses on the team's fiercest foe, Magneto, (seemingly) turning over a new leaf and joining the X-Men as their new leader, in accorance with Professor X's wishes. From there, we get some new glimpses of the mutant heroes in action, as well as another blast of that revamped theme tune.

With the premiere just hours away, you may want to hold off on checking out any more footage, but if you're in the market for one more exciting preview, Marvel Studios has released a new trailer and a recap video featuring some of the most important moments from the original show.

Check out the new teasers below along with the highly positive reactions (full reviews hit tomorrow).

X-Men '97 will serve as a direct sequel to X-Men: The Animated Series' five-season run.

Returning voice cast members include Lenore Zann as Rogue, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey, George Buza as Beast, Chris Potter as Gambit, Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Christopher Britton as Mister Sinister, and Alyson Court as Jubilee.

The official synopsis reads: "Storm and Wolverine try to continue the X-Men. Magneto comes in and wants to step up for Charles Xavier. [Mister] Sinister comes in to try to end the X-Men once and for all."