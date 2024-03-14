X-MEN '97 Gets Glowing First Reactions Amid Shocking Showrunner Firing

The first social media reactions to the three-episode premiere of Marvel Studios' animated revival series, X-Men '97, have been shared online following creator Beau DeMayo's recent firing...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 14, 2024
X-Men '97
Source: Via Toonado.com

Marvel Studios' animated revival series, X-Men '97, made headlines earlier this week after a somewhat shocking development: The firing of showrunner Beau DeMayo just days away from the show's Disney+ premiere on March 20.

DeMayo, who previously worked on Disney+'s Moon Knight as well as early drafts of the upcoming Blade reboot, is said to have "parted ways suddenly" with Marvel last week. No reason for this falling out was given, but DeMayo's company email and Instagram have been deactivated, and cast and crew have reportedly been informed that he is no longer on the project.

We still don't know exactly what led to DeMayo being taken off the project (there are rumors that it may have had something to do with his OnlyFans account), but X-Men '97 is now back in the news for a far more positive reason.

Following the show's three-episode premiere, critics have been sharing their first reactions to social media, and what sound like little more than a few nitpicks aside, they are glowing.

X-Men '97 will serve as a direct sequel to X-Men: The Animated Series' five-season run.

Returning voice cast members include Lenore Zann as Rogue, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey, George Buza as Beast, Chris Potter as Gambit, Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Christopher Britton as Mister Sinister, and Alyson Court as Jubilee.

The official synopsis reads: "Storm and Wolverine try to continue the X-Men. Magneto comes in and wants to step up for Charles Xavier. [Mister] Sinister comes in to try to end the X-Men once and for all."

