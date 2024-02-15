X-MEN '97 Still Embraces The Show's '90s Setting And Offers First Look At New Animation Style

A first look at X-Men '97's updated animation style has been released, and it offers fans a sneak peek at both the show's fresh style and the iconic team decked out in classic 1990s gear. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Feb 15, 2024 11:02 AM EST
Source: Empire (via Toonado.com)

The first trailer and poster for X-Men '97 were released earlier today (you can check them out by clicking here), but Empire's latest issue actually jumped the gun by sharing the first official still from the highly anticipated Disney+ series. 

In that, we see Gambit, Rogue, Jubilee, Storm, Wolverine, Beast, Morph, and Bishop hitting the basketball court in some 90s-era costumes. 

The publication has also confirmed that X-Men '97 will premiere on March 20. That date has been floating around online for a couple of weeks now and it gives Marvel Studios only a month or so to build excitement for the show. For whatever reason, the marketing campaigns for all of the MCU's streaming offerings have been very last-minute over the past year or so. 

It's hard to find fault with the animation style; by sticking with what worked in the 1990s and giving it a fresh lick of paint, Marvel Studios has delivered the best of both worlds. As a result, X-Men '97 should make longtime fans happy and, crucially, be accessible to new viewers. 

ALSO READ: X-Men '97 Trailer Reveals A HUGE Magneto Twist
As Full Cast List And New "Marvel Animation" Banner Debut

"This season is very much about what happens when the X-Men are faced with a future they didn’t expect," X-Men ’97 showrunner Beau DeMayo tells the site.

Director Jake Castorena chimed in to share his excitement for fans to see Wolverine in action. "What I love is, he has the most combat [training] of everyone on the team just because he’s been alive long enough, and he throws it out the window every time."

X-Men: The Animated Series is a beloved animated TV series that aired from 1992 to 1997. It follows Professor Charles Xavier and the X-Men as they protect a world that fears and hates mutants. The series was praised for its faithful adaptation of complex storylines, diverse character portrayals, and mature themes that often explored social issues.

Beau DeMayo serves as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura. Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.

Take a closer look at this new X-Men '97 still in the X post below. 

TheNewYorker - 2/15/2024, 11:08 AM
The animation is trash. Magneto looks suspect! Wolverines voice is.. 🤭 but I liked it lol
HashTagSwagg - 2/15/2024, 11:09 AM
@TheNewYorker - Motion comics have more animation than this.
vectorsigma - 2/15/2024, 11:15 AM
@TheNewYorker - i agree.

And magneto looks like granny goodness
supermanrex - 2/15/2024, 11:10 AM
animation will take some getting used to. they should have just stayed with the style of the original and not add to it. all in all though i cant wait to watch it.
AmazingFILMporg - 2/15/2024, 11:23 AM
@supermanrex -


It looks similar just with more color💁
DudeGuy - 2/15/2024, 11:10 AM
Trailer was a massive disappointment for me. Animation is a step down from the original. Wolverine sounds awful. I’ve taken the actors age into consideration. It doesn’t make me appreciate it anymore. they should have just made the tough decision to recast. The guy who played cyclops died, and they recast him for this. Dude sounds pretty good. I love the original X-Men series just like everyone else on here does, but it doesn’t mean I’m gonna enjoy something just for the sake of blind nostalgia. I hope the final product is better than what they’ve showed here, but they’ve been hyping this up for a while and this isn’t a good first impression. If the marketing doesn’t improve for this, this is going to go from a day one watch to an “I’ll get around to it when I get around to it”.￼￼￼￼
￼￼
vectorsigma - 2/15/2024, 11:12 AM
@DudeGuy - nice pic.

For me, this is another insult to the fandom. Keep it up, Marvel.

They shouldve releases this first before dp3 and the f4 news. How smart that was
vectorsigma - 2/15/2024, 11:10 AM
"To me, MY X-Men"

Really!?

The animation sucks and Marvel dont know how to be creative anymore by just riding on nostalgia
Stinkor1 - 2/15/2024, 11:10 AM
If it’s a direct continuation of the original series I hope they address why Morph looks different. Along with why Bishop is part of the team now.
FusionWarrior - 2/15/2024, 11:11 AM
I'm all in Bub!
TheManWithoutFear - 2/15/2024, 11:11 AM
There's a trailer out?!? Why is it that not the article haha
HashTagSwagg - 2/15/2024, 11:16 AM
@TheManWithoutFear - Sometimes you got to drip feed your pets, Josh is very busy trying not to overwhelm us with all the insane Madam Web news.
dracula - 2/15/2024, 11:11 AM
The animation looks weird
GhostDog - 2/15/2024, 11:16 AM
"To me, MY X-Men"
vectorsigma - 2/15/2024, 11:18 AM
@GhostDog - where did my "that was cringe" comment go? Lol
vectorsigma - 2/15/2024, 11:19 AM
@GhostDog - im not a comics reader. Please tell me he is saying this in the comics 😭
GhostDog - 2/15/2024, 11:19 AM
@vectorsigma - My whole comment disappeared after I hit reply to you
GhostDog - 2/15/2024, 11:20 AM
@vectorsigma -




vectorsigma - 2/15/2024, 11:22 AM
@GhostDog - *sigh of relief*
dracula - 2/15/2024, 11:25 AM
@GhostDog -
?si=vLkBPPRskIMngDW5
dracula - 2/15/2024, 11:17 AM
Seriously feels like non netflix streaming cartoons sacrifice animation quality for flashier and harder to animate art styles

Like really both this revival and young justice’s dont have animation on par with the og
TheFinestSmack - 2/15/2024, 11:17 AM
Based directly off issue #4!
dracula - 2/15/2024, 11:20 AM
Wonder if there is any chance for crossover

Like christopher daniel barnes as spiderman

Neal McDonough As bruce banner and lou ferrigo as hulk

90’s fantastic four

90’s iron man
AmazingFILMporg - 2/15/2024, 11:20 AM
This looks great! Looks just like the old style cartoon💪🥲.



It's 97 and they matched it well.♥️
vectorsigma - 2/15/2024, 11:23 AM
@AmazingFILMporg - 🤡
AmazingFILMporg - 2/15/2024, 11:24 AM
@vectorsigma -


We have seen your comments. We know what you think.


Bye🤡
EZBeast - 2/15/2024, 11:30 AM
@AmazingFILMporg - gotta disagree...this was...just not great...

I wasn't even anticipating this show but damn I figured it'd be more impressive than what I just watched...

Hopefully it's stories are great at least.
kylo0607 - 2/15/2024, 11:36 AM
@AmazingFILMporg - Sorry pal, you are very wrong here (and usually for that matter).
AmazingFILMporg - 2/15/2024, 11:38 AM
@kylo0607 -


Nah, bye✌️
DudeGuy - 2/15/2024, 11:46 AM
@AmazingFILMporg - we’ve seen your comments too. You’re a company guy who can’t say anything negative about marvel.
MotherGooseUPus - 2/15/2024, 11:56 AM
@EZBeast - agreed. the trailer and animation is very disappointing considering what came before. i hope the show is good. IMO, it's the 3rd best animated show of all time
CorndogBurglar - 2/15/2024, 12:01 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - I don't get all the complaining. I think it looks great.
EZBeast - 2/15/2024, 12:01 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - From what i can remember of the show I enjoyed it as a kid but I was defiantly more of a Spider man animated series guy so without him I guess I was never very excited about its return but I thought if the animation was still up to par it would be worth a look. Now, I just don't feel...

what are the other 2 best animated shows of all time in your opinion? Growing up Id say it was beast wars was my absolute favorite but there was so much stuff I'm sure a memory jog will get me pumped haha
CorndogBurglar - 2/15/2024, 12:02 PM
@EZBeast - Batman The Animated Series. And it isn't even close.
EZBeast - 2/15/2024, 12:07 PM
@CorndogBurglar - oooo forgot about that one. Loved that cartoon!
AmazingFILMporg - 2/15/2024, 12:08 PM
@CorndogBurglar -


Most of the reactions have been positive. Even the YouTubers down on the MCU are excited after the trailer. I think it's mostly the usual on this site💁
MotherGooseUPus - 2/15/2024, 12:10 PM
@EZBeast - sorry, should of been more specific. i meant in terms of comic shows:

1) Batman The Animated Series
2) JL/JLU
3) Spider-man: The Animated series
4) Xmen

Guess i lied, hahaha
CorndogBurglar - 2/15/2024, 12:11 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - I mean, I'm certainly not one to praise everything the MCU does. I've disliked most of it since End Game. But I call it like I see it, and I think this looks awesome.
AmazingFILMporg - 2/15/2024, 12:14 PM
@CorndogBurglar - same here. I dislike a lot of the MCU has put out but when I like something I'm accused of being a marvel zombie🤡
CorndogBurglar - 2/15/2024, 12:17 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - It goes both ways too. You're either a Marvel Zombie or an MCU Hater. It can't just be me liking what I like lol.
