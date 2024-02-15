X-MEN '97 Still Embraces The Show's '90s Setting And Offers First Look At New Animation Style

The first trailer and poster for X-Men '97 were released earlier today (you can check them out by clicking here), but Empire's latest issue actually jumped the gun by sharing the first official still from the highly anticipated Disney+ series.

In that, we see Gambit, Rogue, Jubilee, Storm, Wolverine, Beast, Morph, and Bishop hitting the basketball court in some 90s-era costumes.

The publication has also confirmed that X-Men '97 will premiere on March 20. That date has been floating around online for a couple of weeks now and it gives Marvel Studios only a month or so to build excitement for the show. For whatever reason, the marketing campaigns for all of the MCU's streaming offerings have been very last-minute over the past year or so.

It's hard to find fault with the animation style; by sticking with what worked in the 1990s and giving it a fresh lick of paint, Marvel Studios has delivered the best of both worlds. As a result, X-Men '97 should make longtime fans happy and, crucially, be accessible to new viewers.

As Full Cast List And New "Marvel Animation" Banner Debut

"This season is very much about what happens when the X-Men are faced with a future they didn’t expect," X-Men ’97 showrunner Beau DeMayo tells the site.

Director Jake Castorena chimed in to share his excitement for fans to see Wolverine in action. "What I love is, he has the most combat [training] of everyone on the team just because he’s been alive long enough, and he throws it out the window every time."

X-Men: The Animated Series is a beloved animated TV series that aired from 1992 to 1997. It follows Professor Charles Xavier and the X-Men as they protect a world that fears and hates mutants. The series was praised for its faithful adaptation of complex storylines, diverse character portrayals, and mature themes that often explored social issues.

Beau DeMayo serves as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura. Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.

Take a closer look at this new X-Men '97 still in the X post below.