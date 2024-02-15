X-MEN '97 Trailer And Poster Finally Bring The Mutants Into The MCU Under New "Marvel Animation" Banner

We've seen the odd mutant here and there in the MCU's Multiverse, but the team is put front and centre in a new trailer and poster for X-Men '97 ahead of its launch on Disney+ next month. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Feb 15, 2024 04:02 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97
As we first reported on Toonado.com earlier today, Marvel Studios has finally released the first trailer (and poster) for X-Men '97. Of course, given how long merchandise for the X-Men: The Animated Series revival has been on store shelves, it feels like we've already refamiliarised ourselves with the heroes. 

In fairness, nothing we've seen before now has truly done X-Men '97's animation style justice; as you'll see in this sneak peek, it's been given a modern spin that will ensure the show feels relevant in 2024 but retains the charm and style which helped make its predecessor so iconic. Tonally, the series appears unchanged. 

In this preview, Wolverine and Cyclops resume their old rivalry as the latter steps up to lead the team. The Sentinels also receive the spotlight, as does a very cool moment which features Gambit using his powers to kinetically charge up Logan's claws! 

However, the biggest twist is saved for last as we learn that Professor X has left everything to Magneto...the real new leader of the X-Men?! And no, your eyes don't deceive you; it appears Jean Grey is indeed pregnant. Assuming that is really Jean, of course. 

"X-Men'97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men," reads a brief synopsis, "a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future."

The now-confirmed voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

Beau DeMayo serves as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura. Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.

X-Men '97, which will be released under the newly launched "Marvel Animation" banner (similar to how the TV-MA Echo fell under "Marvel Spotlight"), is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 20.

Order66 - 2/15/2024, 4:07 PM
“To me, my X-Men” is equivalent to “Avengers Assemble”. So freakin excited for this.
SonOfAGif - 2/15/2024, 4:10 PM
@Order66 - and "Wakanda Forever!!"
Thing94 - 2/15/2024, 5:00 PM
@SonOfAGif - Ehhhhhh
narrow290 - 2/15/2024, 4:10 PM
lets be real, the original animation was choppy af this is much better imo
HashTagSwagg - 2/15/2024, 4:32 PM
@narrow290 - They're barely moving in this, it looks like a newgrounds animation.
SATW42 - 2/15/2024, 4:44 PM
@HashTagSwagg - you keep saying this, and either you don't truly know what you are saying, or your mind processes moving images differently from the rest of society.

It doesn't look any worse than Invincible, which most everyone here fawns over.
Repian - 2/15/2024, 4:10 PM
I want to see an animated series under the "Marvel Animation" label of Heroes for Hire with this animation style.
bkmeijer1 - 2/15/2024, 4:59 PM
@Repian - that's a great idea.

Think heading into the next Saga, Marvel should focus more on their banners and less on just churning out shows. Animation, Special Presentation and Spotlight are better suited to tell one-shot type adventures imo
tmp3 - 2/15/2024, 4:11 PM
Ehhhhh. What If had pretty strong animation, my issue was just the writing. I think this has the potential for strong writing, given the source material of the comics, but the animation isn’t doing any favors. We’ll see.
FusionWarrior - 2/15/2024, 4:16 PM
Oh boy, 90s Marvel Nostalgia!
ATrueHero1987 - 2/15/2024, 4:18 PM
Not a fan of the voice for Wolverine. Other than that, I'm ready to check this out when it's released.
CerealKiller1 - 2/15/2024, 4:28 PM
@ATrueHero1987 - Yeah it’s a shame, they were in a lose lose situation. The original voice actor is a lot older, hence why he sounds so different. If they hired a new guy, everyone would’ve been up in arms about the recast
knomad - 2/15/2024, 4:19 PM
Is this really going to be considered MCU-canon?
tb86 - 2/15/2024, 4:22 PM
@knomad - Obviously not. This is a sequel to a cartoon series that existed way long before The MCU. What makes you say that?
SATW42 - 2/15/2024, 4:46 PM
@tb86 - some of the creators got cute in early interviews, and rumor sites ran with stories
ShellHead - 2/15/2024, 4:20 PM
Looks like MCU Hype is back on the menu boys!
Crtdacct2say - 2/15/2024, 4:20 PM
No no no, bad CBM, the people need to hear more about Madame Web
ModHaterSLADE - 2/15/2024, 4:21 PM
Damn it feels good seeing the team back together with theme song playing.

MCUKnight11 - 2/15/2024, 4:22 PM
Watched all 5 previous seasons in preparation for this. Still the best adaptation of X-men. Love the new voice of Cyclops since I barely noticed the difference him and the previous one who unfortunately passed away.
GetsugaTensho22 - 2/15/2024, 4:23 PM
Is it just me, or does the animation appear choppy?
TrentCrimm - 2/15/2024, 4:31 PM
@GetsugaTensho22 -

I think it's intentional. The original was VERY choppy, I think this is their way of giving it a modern upgrade while still keeping some of the original style.
GhostDog - 2/15/2024, 4:24 PM
COMBO
MCUKnight11 - 2/15/2024, 4:26 PM
@GhostDog - What are we going to call this? The Cajun special?
marvel72 - 2/15/2024, 4:40 PM
@GhostDog - Doesn't beat the classic "fast ball special".
Thing94 - 2/15/2024, 5:01 PM
@MCUKnight11 - The Cajun Slice
Oberlin4Prez - 2/15/2024, 4:31 PM
That animation is rough. But I’ll still check it out.
FireandBlood - 2/15/2024, 4:33 PM
They spent years making it look choppy af 🙄
HashTagSwagg - 2/15/2024, 4:36 PM
They're suppose to be looking at Magneto here but their eyelines don't match up.
Order66 - 2/15/2024, 4:37 PM
A spider-man revival would be just as awesome or at least a tv special to finish the show properly.
marvel72 - 2/15/2024, 4:41 PM
I'll checkout the trailer when I get home from work.

But from some of these comments it doesn't sound promising.
bkmeijer1 - 2/15/2024, 4:57 PM
I like the animation. Thought it was gonna be closer to What Ifs, but this looks like a blend of old and new styles. Think they should've even made What If in this style.

