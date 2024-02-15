X-MEN '97 Trailer And Poster Finally Bring The Mutants Into The MCU Under New "Marvel Animation" Banner

As we first reported on Toonado.com earlier today, Marvel Studios has finally released the first trailer (and poster) for X-Men '97. Of course, given how long merchandise for the X-Men: The Animated Series revival has been on store shelves, it feels like we've already refamiliarised ourselves with the heroes.

In fairness, nothing we've seen before now has truly done X-Men '97's animation style justice; as you'll see in this sneak peek, it's been given a modern spin that will ensure the show feels relevant in 2024 but retains the charm and style which helped make its predecessor so iconic. Tonally, the series appears unchanged.

In this preview, Wolverine and Cyclops resume their old rivalry as the latter steps up to lead the team. The Sentinels also receive the spotlight, as does a very cool moment which features Gambit using his powers to kinetically charge up Logan's claws!

However, the biggest twist is saved for last as we learn that Professor X has left everything to Magneto...the real new leader of the X-Men?! And no, your eyes don't deceive you; it appears Jean Grey is indeed pregnant. Assuming that is really Jean, of course.

ALSO READ: X-Men '97: More Casting Changes And Additions

Revealed Including Theo James In Mystery "Fan-Favorite" Role

"X-Men'97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men," reads a brief synopsis, "a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future."

The now-confirmed voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

Beau DeMayo serves as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura. Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.

X-Men '97, which will be released under the newly launched "Marvel Animation" banner (similar to how the TV-MA Echo fell under "Marvel Spotlight"), is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 20.