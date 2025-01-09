A WORKING MAN: Jason Statham Is A One-Man Wrecking Crew In First Trailer For David Ayer's New Action Thriller

Amazon MGM has released the action-packed first trailer for A Working Man, which stars Jason Statham as a seemingly average, blue-collar construction site employee who happens to be a one-man wrecking crew himself.

Directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad, The Beekeeper), A Working Man is based on the 2014 novel Levon's Trade (the film's original title) by Chuck Dixon, and follows Statham's former black ops agent attempting to lead a peaceful life working as his friend's foreman.

When his boss's teenage daughter is kidnapped by human traffickers, Levon - armed with a sledgehammer and an ear-shattering American accent - is forced to use his old set of skills to track her down while uncovering a criminal conspiracy.

Thunderbolts* star David Harbour also features as a blind archer (someone's read Mark Millar's Old Man Logan).

"Jason was amazing to work with," said Ayer of his leading man in a recent interview with Screen Rant. "It's interesting because he's an athlete, he's a martial artist, he's a fighter, and this is a guy that does all his own stunts. And then on top of it, he knows how the sausage is made. He knows how action is done, and he knows every punch ever thrown in any movie. When you present action to Jason and you present him choreography... I brought my A-game. He brought his A+ game, so he schooled me on a lot of action. He schooled me, and I really feel like I learned a lot from him."

This looks like your standard "they messed with the wrong guy" revenge thriller, but if you're a fan of Statham's particular brand of action, there should be some fun to be had watching the Brit badass beat seven shades out of another gang of scumbags.

Check out the trailer and poster at the links below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Human Traffickers Beware. Watch the trailer for #AWorkingMan, starring Jason Statham and from ‘The Beekeeper’ director David Ayer. See the movie only in theaters March 28. pic.twitter.com/5F8oJLhx5a — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) January 9, 2025 From Director David Ayer, #AWorkingMan starring Jason Statham – only in theaters March 28. pic.twitter.com/YDq6uorFpR — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) January 9, 2025

"Levon Cade left behind a decorated military career in the black ops to live a simple life working construction. But when his boss’s daughter, who is like family to him, is taken by human traffickers, his search to bring her home uncovers a world of corruption far greater than he ever could have imagined."

Directed by David Ayer from a screenplay co-written by Sylvester Stallone, A Working Man is produced by Chris Long, Jason Statham, John Friedberg, David Ayer, Sylvester Stallone, Bill Block, and Kevin King Templeton. Executive Producers are Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler, Mike Shanks, Jill Silfen, Volodymyr Artemenko, Yevgen Stupka, Alexis Garcia, Rachael Cole, and Thomas Zadra.

The cast also features Jason Flemyng, Merab Ninidze, Maximilian Osinski, Cokey Falkow, with Michael Peña, Noemi Gonzalez, Arianna Rivas, Emmett J. Scanlan, and Eve Mauro.

The movie is Rated R for strong violence, language throughout, and drug content

A Working Man is set to hit theaters on March 28.