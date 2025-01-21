Daisy Ridley Does DIE HARD In New Poster And Red Band Trailer For Martin Campbell's CLEANER

Daisy Ridley has been confirmed to return as Rey "Skywalker" for at least one new Star Wars movie, but before she takes another trip to the Galaxy Far, Far Away, the British actress will swap a lightsaber for a machine gun in a new action movie from Quiver Distribution, Cleaner.

Directed by Martin Campbell (Casino Royale), Cleaner stars Ridley as an ex-soldier turned - you guessed it - window cleaner who winds up becoming the only defence against a group of terrorists (led by Clive Owen) who have taken over an entire building.

Sound familiar?

Plenty of movies have taken inspiration from Die Hard over the years, but there's a fine line between homage and straight-up rip-off, and Cleaner looks like it's pole-vaulted over it.

Campbell said the following in a statement.

“Cleaner is a nail-biting thriller, unique and original in both its characters and its setting. Much of the time takes place on the side of One Canada Square — hundreds of feet up in the air — and I want the audience to be up there with Joey in a stomach churning, vertiginous experience.“

Ridley seems to be carving out a new career as an action star, and is actually set to re-team with Campbell for Dedication,

According to the synopsis, Ridley will play Major Billie Jean Parker, “a decorated Marine Corps commander who is relieved of duty after a high-stakes mission in the Philippines results in civilian casualties, despite capturing anarchist leader Omar Romatas. Facing the loss of her career, she visits her dying father, Clyde, a former Marine, who asks her to attend a dedication ceremony for a school building named in his honor. The event takes a deadly turn when Omar Romatas’s vengeful son, Bento, launches an assault, taking hostages. Forced back into combat, Billie Jean sets traps and executes precise strikes to outwit the attackers. Her tactical instincts and ruthless efficiency shift the fight, as she confronts her past and proves her worth in a relentless battle that will define her legacy.”

Check out the trailer and poster (via Collider) below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

“Set in present-day London, a group of radical activists take over an energy company’s annual gala, seizing 300 hostages in order to expose the corruption of the hosts. Their just cause is hijacked by an extremist within their ranks, who is ready to murder everyone in the building to send his anarchic message to the world. It falls to an ex-soldier turned window cleaner, played by Ridley, suspended 50 storeys up on the outside of the building, to save those trapped inside, including her younger brother.”