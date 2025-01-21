Daisy Ridley Does DIE HARD In New Poster And Red Band Trailer For Martin Campbell's CLEANER

Before she returns to the Galaxy Far, Far Away, Daisy Ridley will face down a group of terrorists led by Clive Owen in Martin Campbell's latest action movie, Cleaner...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 21, 2025 02:01 PM EST
Daisy Ridley has been confirmed to return as Rey "Skywalker" for at least one new Star Wars movie, but before she takes another trip to the Galaxy Far, Far Away, the British actress will swap a lightsaber for a machine gun in a new action movie from Quiver Distribution, Cleaner.

Directed by Martin Campbell (Casino Royale), Cleaner stars Ridley as an ex-soldier turned - you guessed it - window cleaner who winds up becoming the only defence against a group of terrorists (led by Clive Owen) who have taken over an entire building.

Sound familiar?

Plenty of movies have taken inspiration from Die Hard over the years, but there's a fine line between homage and straight-up rip-off, and Cleaner looks like it's pole-vaulted over it.

Campbell said the following in a statement.

“Cleaner is a nail-biting thriller, unique and original in both its characters and its setting. Much of the time takes place on the side of One Canada Square — hundreds of feet up in the air — and I want the audience to be up there with Joey in a stomach churning, vertiginous experience.“

Ridley seems to be carving out a new career as an action star, and is actually set to re-team with Campbell for Dedication,

According to the synopsis, Ridley will play Major Billie Jean Parker, “a decorated Marine Corps commander who is relieved of duty after a high-stakes mission in the Philippines results in civilian casualties, despite capturing anarchist leader Omar Romatas. Facing the loss of her career, she visits her dying father, Clyde, a former Marine, who asks her to attend a dedication ceremony for a school building named in his honor. The event takes a deadly turn when Omar Romatas’s vengeful son, Bento, launches an assault, taking hostages. Forced back into combat, Billie Jean sets traps and executes precise strikes to outwit the attackers. Her tactical instincts and ruthless efficiency shift the fight, as she confronts her past and proves her worth in a relentless battle that will define her legacy.”

Check out the trailer and poster (via Collider) below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

“Set in present-day London, a group of radical activists take over an energy company’s annual gala, seizing 300 hostages in order to expose the corruption of the hosts. Their just cause is hijacked by an extremist within their ranks, who is ready to murder everyone in the building to send his anarchic message to the world. It falls to an ex-soldier turned window cleaner, played by Ridley, suspended 50 storeys up on the outside of the building, to save those trapped inside, including her younger brother.”

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/21/2025, 2:04 PM
C’mon at least Bruce Willis was sexy
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/21/2025, 2:05 PM
Meh, Trinity did this 22 years ago, with duel pistols and without wires
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/21/2025, 2:06 PM
A zoomer wearing a The Strokes tee? I thought they hated all culture that isn't from the present year.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 1/21/2025, 2:12 PM
"unique and original in both its characters and its setting. "

User Comment Image

Ok who's gonna tell Mr. Campbell?
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 1/21/2025, 2:13 PM
" a group of radical activists take over an energy company’s annual gala, seizing 300 hostages "

User Comment Image
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 1/21/2025, 2:31 PM
@TrentCrimm - The star of Disney's wokest Star Wars battling woke terrorists in a Canadian office building
SpiderBloke2099
SpiderBloke2099 - 1/21/2025, 2:49 PM
@UncleHarm1 - It's in London, you muppet.
BisonScarBlood
BisonScarBlood - 1/21/2025, 2:16 PM
User Comment Image
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 1/21/2025, 2:16 PM
Die Hard 1 but it's filmed like Die Hard 4.
Starlight
Starlight - 1/21/2025, 2:18 PM
So... why?...
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/21/2025, 2:18 PM
fmeale
User Comment Image
thedrudo
thedrudo - 1/21/2025, 2:21 PM
Martin Campbell... interesting filmography.

Highs include Goldeneye and The Mask of Zorro...
Extremely high highs include Casino Royale...
And lows include Green Lantern.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 1/21/2025, 2:33 PM
Oh yes another 90lb woman beating up seasoned 250lb professional fighters and mercenaries. SUUUREEEEEE....................
bcom
bcom - 1/21/2025, 2:59 PM
@JobinJ - As someone who has trained in martial arts for a good chunk of my life and have seen people take down others over twice their size in tournaments many times, I can tell you this is entirely possible.
grif
grif - 1/21/2025, 2:35 PM
this trailer came out over a month ago i think

China1975
China1975 - 1/21/2025, 2:37 PM
Speechless!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/21/2025, 2:44 PM
Am I crazy or the trailer for this been around for a bit now?.

Anyway , Martin Campbell has made a trend of doing these mid budget action thrillers that are surprisingly enjoyable (though I haven’t seen the last couple) so hope this is the case aswell which it seems to have potential to be imo…

Plus I like Daisy Ridley who herself has made a name in these indie/mid budget films that have gotten either praise for her or the movie overall post SW so I’ll give it a shot!!.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 1/21/2025, 2:53 PM
The description even sounds like a Jason Statham movie.

I hope this doesn't sound bad because it could, but has anyone else been underwhelmed by female-led action movies the last 5+ years? Especially when the lead character is a spy. Alien: Romulus and PREY... dope! Jennifer Lopez' Netflix actioner? Underwhelming.
vtopa
vtopa - 1/21/2025, 3:02 PM
I love Daisy Ridley but this feels like yet another female centered action flick that has nothing original to offer (I'll take Salt, Atomic Blonde, etc thank you).
Batmangina
Batmangina - 1/21/2025, 3:10 PM
This is going to blow harder than an ejector seat - BOSS BABE FAIL INCOMING

User Comment Image

