Does GLADIATOR 2 Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer

Gladiator 2 is already playing overseas and, ahead of its long-awaited arrival in U.S. theaters this weekend, we're revealing whether there's anything worth waiting for when the sequel's credits roll...

By JoshWilding - Nov 18, 2024 07:11 AM EST
Gladiator II arrived in cinemas overseas this past weekend and will storm its way into U.S. theaters later this week. While we're not getting into spoilers yet, we're sure many of you are eager to learn whether there's anything worth waiting for when the credits roll. 

Post-credits scenes have become the norm for franchises beyond just the MCU and filmmaker Sir Ridley Scott has already confirmed he's working on a third instalment. With that in mind, a tease of some sort would make sense. 

Should you stick around when the movie ends? No, because Gladiator 2 doesn't have a post-credits scene. When the credits roll, that's it, though you can always sit back and enjoy Harry Gregson-Williams' incredible score while reading the names of everyone who worked hard to make this movie a reality.

"I’ve already got eight pages. I’ve got the beginning of a very good footprint," Scott previously said of his potential threequel plans. "If there’s a Gladiator 3, I don’t think you’d ever go back into the arena. But I had to go back into the arena..."

The filmmaker also recently revealed the version of Gladiator II which didn't happen. "There was even a sequel idea that the musician Nick Cave wrote, where Maximus is resurrected as an instrument of the Roman gods dispatched against Jesus Christ," Scott explained. "That obviously didn’t happen. It got too grand."

"Nick is very high theater, and Steven Spielberg [who was consulted on the original film] said, 'Nah.' I wasn’t confident about what we had actually put together, so I just let it go," he concluded.

With this movie earning a respectable 75% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a career-best international opening for Scott with $87 million, we'd say a third movie is likely. Plus, the door is definitely left open for the story to continue after Gladiator II...

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Based on characters by David Franzoni and a story by Peter Craig and David Scarpa, Ridley Scott directs Gladiator II from a script by Scarpa. The cast includes Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, with Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington.

Gladiator II arrives in theaters on November 22.

MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 11/18/2024, 7:37 AM
If this article is necessary, I'm sure I don't see why.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/18/2024, 7:53 AM
@MosquitoFarmer - It is, Josh was expecting Gladiator Guy to be on Avengers Kang Dynasty ..but...well..i dont know if he understands
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/18/2024, 8:35 AM
@MosquitoFarmer - I mean, Maximus being resurrected by Greek Gods to fight Jesus was worth the price of admission for me, which was zero btw...
Batmangina
Batmangina - 11/18/2024, 7:38 AM
I thought that was a another new AEW belt in the thumbnail.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/18/2024, 7:49 AM
@Batmangina - interchangeable imagery.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/18/2024, 7:47 AM
Goddamn, give me that scrapped sequel where Roman gods resurrect Maximus to battle Jesus.
HermanM
HermanM - 11/18/2024, 7:51 AM
Nah.

Hope this bombs.

Napoleon sucked.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 11/18/2024, 7:58 AM
Why would it? And honestly.. who cares. It’s not a comic book movie LOL
cubichy
cubichy - 11/18/2024, 8:00 AM
I dont know why write about it, I guess the mid credit scene, its not a comic book movie, at least I didn't think so. Anyway, I saw last night and I absolutely love the original and give it a 10, id give the new one a 7. Its good, and worth seeing. However, I wanted them to showcase the maximus name more, especially in the colloseum. They do, but not enough. It also doesn't look as large as the original, the scene aren't as well done. The movie works cause of some original characters and connection to maximus. They don't have enough for a 3rd.
EZBeast
EZBeast - 11/18/2024, 8:27 AM
So again you'll report on movies like this on this site or lots of disney bs yet when it comes to an animated tv series that people keep talking about and has a former marvel actress in it (arcane for those of you wondering) we get jack shit...
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/18/2024, 8:35 AM
@EZBeast - I'll never understand these complaints. If you wanrt to read about arcane, there's plenty of places to do that. Why do you want Josh to do it, who you don't even like as a writer anyway?
EZBeast
EZBeast - 11/18/2024, 8:43 AM
@SATW42 - I'll never understand defenders like you. This site has moved from comic related stuff to generalized media so it makes no sense to be so picky.

Also I do go to much better sites then this and they do have articles about arcane and comic related info. That is why this site sucks. When it comes to the writers Josh is definitely the absolute worst but that isn't an excuse for the whole site not to publish anything.
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/18/2024, 8:44 AM
@EZBeast - you don't have to come here...
EZBeast
EZBeast - 11/18/2024, 8:50 AM
@SATW42 - and I love that excuse because for the same shitty reasons you come you're trying to get news and I check all my sites for updates. This particular one has a higher amount of vocal members making for much more entertaining comments while it's variety in content is very low with high ambitions to rile up its readers. No reason for them to simply add more unique content instead and get a larger variety of readers.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 11/18/2024, 8:30 AM
900 word article for a one word answer
elgaz
elgaz - 11/18/2024, 8:35 AM
Imagine picking up a magazine with a headline on the front saying "Is it going to snow tomorrow???? Turn to Page 5 to find out!!!" only for page 5 to say "No". This is on the same level of clickbait b********t.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/18/2024, 8:52 AM
That Rhino scene got me nervous. Rhino's dont act like that in real life it reminds me of what they did with the rhinos in Black Panther

