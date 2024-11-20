GLADIATOR II Spoilers: Does Lucius Suffer The Same Fate As Russell Crowe's Maximus?

GLADIATOR II Spoilers: Does Lucius Suffer The Same Fate As Russell Crowe's Maximus?

Ridley Scott's Gladiator II arrives in theaters this weekend (it's already out overseas), and if you want to know how the sequel concludes, right this way...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 20, 2024 09:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: Via ActionNewz.com

Ridley Scott's action-packed sword-and-sandals sequel, Gladiator II, is now playing in most major overseas markets, so if you want to know how the epic revenge tale plays out, you'll find a breakdown of the final act below.

Be warned of huge plot spoilers from this point on.

After proving himself in the arena and winning the crowd in the Colosseum, Lucius Verus (Paul Mescal) is given his chance to take revenge on the man who killed his wife when he faces General Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal) in single combat.

Acacius - who is married to Lucius' mother Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) - shows himself to be a man of honor when he throws his sword down and refuses to fight. This gives Lucius pause, but ruthless twin Emperors Geta (Joseph Quinn) and Caracalla (Fred Hechinger) order their men to fire multiple arrows at Acacius, killing him.

Unbeknownst to Lucius, Acacius and his mother were involved in a plot to overthrow the Empire, which the ambitious Macrinus (Denzel Washington) got wind of and used the information to earn the Emperors' trust. Macrinus manages to turn Caracalla against his brother, before aiding in his assassination. Macrinus then takes a ballot in the senate against Caracalla and wins, making plans to turn the public against the remaining Emperor by executing Lucilla in the Colosseum.

Before she is taken away, Lucilla reconciles with Lucius, presenting him with his father Maximus' (Russell Crowe) ring, which was given to him by her father Marcus Aurelius as a symbol of his "dream of Rome." Lucius then incites a gladiator revolt, and dons Maximus' old armor and sword as he storms the arena to save his mother.

At this point, Macrinus is informed that Acacius' army is advancing on Rome, and decides to hasten his plan by killing Caracalla via a nail in the ear and firing an arrow into Lucilla's chest before fleeing the rioting city. After his mother dies in his arms, Lucius pursues his old mentor, and both men face-off while standing between the opposing armies.

Macrinus gains the upper hand, but when he fails to stab Lucius through Maximus' armor, his opponent is able to counter and kill him with a sword slash across the chest. Lucius then speaks to both armies, convincing them to lay down their weapons and join together to restore peace in the Empire.

The movie ends with Lucius returning to the Colosseum, kneeling in the spot where his mother was killed while looking to the sky to speak to his father.

If you've seen Gladiator II, let us know what you thought in the comments section. You can also check out the final trailer for the movie below.

"From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people."

GLADIATOR 2 Spoilers: Does Russell Crowe Return As Maximus In The GLADIATOR Sequel?
Related:

GLADIATOR 2 Spoilers: Does Russell Crowe Return As Maximus In The GLADIATOR Sequel?
ARMOR Interview: Dash Mihok On Working With Sylvester Stallone And A Possible RAY DONOVAN Revival (Exclusive)
Recommended For You:

ARMOR Interview: Dash Mihok On Working With Sylvester Stallone And A Possible RAY DONOVAN Revival (Exclusive)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/20/2024, 9:51 AM
he doesn't even know how to Maximus
User Comment Image
Whoelsebutkevin
Whoelsebutkevin - 11/20/2024, 10:05 AM
What we do in life, Echoes in eternity!
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 11/20/2024, 10:05 AM
I've only watched the first once all the way through and don't really remember some details, and things I've heard about this confuse me.

:spoilers maybe:

So I heard that this new movie star is Maximus son, but
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 11/20/2024, 10:07 AM
Oops... But my memory seems to recall his son and wife being murdered and that was his reasoning for rebelling in the first movie. So how is this Maximus son? Or have I got something mixed up?
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/20/2024, 10:07 AM
@TheVandalore - but what? All the relations are explained pretty well in the movie imo. Sometimes it's even laying it too thick on it
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 11/20/2024, 10:09 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I haven't seen the new movie yet, and I accidentally posted my comment before I finished. So it explains it in the movie, and wasn't hinted at in the first, right? Cuz I don't remember a second son.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/20/2024, 10:15 AM
@TheVandalore - I rewatched the first one last week, and I felt it was hinted at. Never said outright though.

This movie makes it much clearer though who's son he is, although it doesn't really make a difference for the plot imo.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/20/2024, 10:06 AM
Still don't get why this movie played it as a big reveal he was Lucilla's (and Maximus') son. Marketing positioned him as such from the start, so I expected him to survive anyway.

Didn't saw it coming he'd kill Macrinus though, considering a Marcrinus was supposed to be emperor after Caracalla after all. Guess he had it coming though, using the one street out of all the streets in Rome both armies to flee.

Anyway, great cast and entertaining movie. Despite it following almost the same story as the first. Poor Acacius never should've mentioned to the Emperor he wanted to play house though.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder