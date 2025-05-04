BALLERINA Stills Spotlight Intense Flamethrower Sequence That Shocked Ana de Armas

Ballerina opens in just about a month, and as the marketing campaign ramps up, we've received a handful of new stills from the actioner, featuring Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, a young new Ruska Roma assassin that is out for revenge.

Like with any John Wick film, this one will also showcase extensive stunt work and larger than life action set pieces, none bigger than a sequence that will see the film's Academy Award-nominated star wield a flamethrower to take on a horde of baddies.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, de Armas detailed her rehearsal for the flamethrower sequence and how the whole experince absolutely shook her to her core. "I remember the first day the stunt team was practicing with the fire, and they told me to go do it before the shoot, and I said, 'No, no, no, I'll be fine,' and they got the main fire guy that gets burned, and he's all covered in this sticky grease or whatever they put for protection, and they're like, 'Okay, go ahead. Just burn him.' And I did, and I started crying."

"It was really emotional. I've never seen anyone burning, even though it's fake."

However, after that intense practice run, de Armas was ready to roll for real, and shot what's shaping up to be one of the film's standout moments. "Then I was fine. Then I burned like a hundred people. I'm glad I practiced the day before, and I cried the day before. But it's amazing to see what [the stunt performers] do — I can't believe you guys put yourself through this. It's unbelievable."

The new film is set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4, so it's expected to fill in a few gaps between the films, and, with a fifth film now confirmed, it seems likely that the new film could provide some insight on how they plan on resurrecting Baba Yaga.

In addition to Ana de Armas (Knives Out; No Time to Die; Ghosted), the film also features Keanu Reeves (The Matrix; Speed; Sonic the Hedgehog 3) as the legendary John Wick, with a supporting cast consisting of Anjelica Huston (The Addams Family; Prizzi’s Honor), Gabriel Byrne (The Usual Suspects; Miller's Crossing), the late Lance Reddick (John Wick; The Wire), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace; The Affair), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead; Boondock Saints), Ian McShane (Deadwood; John Wick), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Enola Holmes 2; Dune), and David Castañeda (Poker Face; The Umbrella Academy).

Len Wiseman (Underworld; Live Free or Die Hard) helmed the spinoff, while Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum; Army of the Dead) penned the script. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski are attached as producers.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina hits theaters on June 6!

Check out the new stills below: