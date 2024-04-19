Anya Taylor-Joy's FURIOSA Is Ready For War On New Total Film Covers

Witness her!

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is set to hit theaters next month, and Total Film has revealed a new look at Anya Taylor-Joy (The New Mutants, Dune: Part Two) as the younger version of the wasteland warrior we first met in George Miller's post-apocalyptic masterpiece, Mad Max: Fury Road.

The prequel kicks off with Furiosa being taken from her home in the Green Place of Many Mothers and getting swept up in a feud between ruthless warlords Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) and Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme).

"This is an odyssey without question of someone who's taken from her home and spends the rest of her life trying to get home," Miller told EW in a recent interview. "I don't want to give away too much, but the one thing is Furiosa, in order to survive as a child in a world that's in extremis, she has to have a lot of innate resources."

"What's remarkable is we see some people endure [those extremes] and still emerge with a degree of human magnificence," the filmmaker continues. "Others are crushed by it and lost on the way. So you can see from the behavior of the mother the sort of things that the daughter inherits in the story. I think we are a product of our parents and those that came before to some extent. And we take all that material as human beings and negotiate the world. I think that's all of our stories, one way or another. And that's the same in this story."

The covers spotlight Taylor-Joy looking very much like Charlize Theron's original take on the character from Fury Road. Check them out at the link below, along with the recent full trailer.

Inside, stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, and director George Miller talk exclusively about their full-throttle Fury Road prequel.



On shelves Thursday 25 April. Pre-order a copy online now: https://t.co/gT9Y5grU28 pic.twitter.com/zbCvsAvqjZ — Total Film (@totalfilm) April 18, 2024

She will return with a vengeance. Furiosa : A Mad Max Saga - Only in theaters May 24. pic.twitter.com/gR3yhN6dDD — Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (@MadMaxMovie) March 19, 2024

"As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus," reads the movie's synopsis. "Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

Miller penned the script with Fury Road co-writer Nico Lathouris. The director's behind-the-scenes creative team includes first assistant director PJ Voeten and second unit director and stunt coordinator Guy Norris, director of photography Simon Duggan (Hacksaw Ridge, The Great Gatsby), composer Tom Holkenborg, sound designer Robert Mackenzie, editor Eliot Knapman, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson and colorist Eric Whipp.

The team also includes other longtime collaborators: production designer Colin Gibson, editor Margaret Sixel, sound mixer Ben Osmo, costume designer Jenny Beavan and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, each of whom won an Oscar for their work on Mad Max: Fury Road.