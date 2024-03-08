FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA Magazine Covers Unleash Anya Taylor-Joy's Furiosa In FURY ROAD Prequel

With George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, right around the corner, Empire (via SFFGazette.com) has just unveiled two epic new covers hyping up the long-awaited movie starring Anya Taylor-Joy.

The first shows Furiosa standing tall before the villainous Warlord Dementus played by Chris Hemsworth. The second, meanwhile, puts the spotlight solely on the title character and rather appropriately declares, "I AM FURIOSA."

Miller previously shared some insights into when Furiosa takes place and strongly hinted that the main man himself, Max Rockatansky, will make an appearance.

As New Look At Anya Taylor-Joy And Chris Hemsworth Is Revealed

"This story happens 15 years directly before Mad Max: Fury Road, and it runs straight into it," the filmmaker teased. "Max is lurking around somewhere in this story, but it's really the story of Furiosa and how she got to be. A lot of the film will be familiar, and a lot of it's new, which we haven't seen before."

If Max does appear, only time will tell who Miller has enlisted to play him. A de-aged Tom Hardy or Mel Gibson, perhaps? We'll have to wait and see. Either way, we'd guess Empire will start sharing new details and stills about Furiosa in the next few days; we'd bet on Warner Bros. Pictures prepping a new trailer as well.

Take a closer look at these Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga covers in the X posts below.

Start your engines. #Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga hits the world-exclusive new cover of Empire – talking to George Miller, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth and more about returning to the Fury Road.



On sale Thursday 14 March.



Oh, what a lovely day! Empire's world-exclusive #Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga issue goes on sale from Thursday 14 March.



Pre-order a copy here: https://t.co/JGCeWGVqfE pic.twitter.com/fwtGizPrO3 — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) March 7, 2024

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal Mad Max films. Miller now turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash Mad Max: Fury Road.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Hemsworth, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke. Miller penned the script with Mad Max: Fury Road co-writer Nico Lathouris. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is currently set to be released in theaters on May 24, 2024.