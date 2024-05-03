FURIOSA Director George Miller Reveals Plans For A New Movie And Appears To Confirm [SPOILER] Cameo

It's been close to a decade since Mad Max: Fury Road revved into theaters, and with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga fast approaching, excitement for the movie is understandably through the roof.

George Miller isn't known for rushing his movies, of course, but after coming up with the idea for Furiosa on the set of its 2015 predecessor, we've now learned that he has yet another idea to expand the post-apocalyptic franchise.

"In doing what we did in the preparation of Mad Max: Fury Road, we also wrote what happened to Max in the year before we encounter him in [that film]," Miller told Entertainment Weekly (via SFFGazette.com), seemingly confirming that Max Rockatansky makes a cameo appearance in Furiosa.

"And as we get towards the end of [Furiosa], the chronology, basically, we had to see that Mad Max was lurking around somewhere because we do know what happened," the filmmaker teased. "The writers know what happened to Mad Max in that year before, and we have a whole story of that, which I would like to do sometime if I get the chance."

Pressed for details on where things stand with the prequel project, Miller added, "Well, we are certainly working on it. And as I say, we wrote that basically as a novella, and now we've got a chance, we will get that into a screenplay form, and then we'll take it from there."

We've already had one prequel exploring Max's past, but it seems this next one will take place before the events of Fury Road. Unfortunately, Miller shifting focus to this likely closes the door on the sequel to that movie, Mad Max: Wasteland, ever becoming a reality.

Alas, that was always unlikely given the issues Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron had with each other while shooting Fury Road.

You can also take a look at some new stills from Furiosa in the X post below.

George Miller is back with another high-octane #MadMax adventure! Here’s a look at '#Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.' https://t.co/IPUmM5PY1e



📷: Jasin Boland/Warner Bros. pic.twitter.com/IGve4r8xka — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 1, 2024

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Anya Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Chris Hemsworth as Dementus, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Miller penned the script with Mad Max: Fury Road co-writer Nico Lathouris. The filmmaker has enlisted an impressive creative team, including several of his longtime collaborators (including costume designer Jenny Beavan and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, both of whom won an Oscar for their work on Fury Road).

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga arrives in theaters in North America on May 24 and internationally beginning on May 22.