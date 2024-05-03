FURIOSA Director George Miller Reveals Plans For A New Movie And Appears To Confirm [SPOILER] Cameo

FURIOSA Director George Miller Reveals Plans For A New Movie And Appears To Confirm [SPOILER] Cameo FURIOSA Director George Miller Reveals Plans For A New Movie And Appears To Confirm [SPOILER] Cameo

We're just a few short weeks away from Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga arriving in theaters, and filmmaker George Miller has now revealed his plans for yet another prequel while seemingly spoiling a big cameo.

News
By JoshWilding - May 03, 2024 05:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Mad Max
Source: EW (via SFFGazette.com)

It's been close to a decade since Mad Max: Fury Road revved into theaters, and with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga fast approaching, excitement for the movie is understandably through the roof. 

George Miller isn't known for rushing his movies, of course, but after coming up with the idea for Furiosa on the set of its 2015 predecessor, we've now learned that he has yet another idea to expand the post-apocalyptic franchise. 

"In doing what we did in the preparation of Mad Max: Fury Road, we also wrote what happened to Max in the year before we encounter him in [that film]," Miller told Entertainment Weekly (via SFFGazette.com), seemingly confirming that Max Rockatansky makes a cameo appearance in Furiosa.

"And as we get towards the end of [Furiosa], the chronology, basically, we had to see that Mad Max was lurking around somewhere because we do know what happened," the filmmaker teased. "The writers know what happened to Mad Max in that year before, and we have a whole story of that, which I would like to do sometime if I get the chance."

Pressed for details on where things stand with the prequel project, Miller added, "Well, we are certainly working on it. And as I say, we wrote that basically as a novella, and now we've got a chance, we will get that into a screenplay form, and then we'll take it from there."

We've already had one prequel exploring Max's past, but it seems this next one will take place before the events of Fury Road. Unfortunately, Miller shifting focus to this likely closes the door on the sequel to that movie, Mad Max: Wasteland, ever becoming a reality. 

Alas, that was always unlikely given the issues Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron had with each other while shooting Fury Road.

You can also take a look at some new stills from Furiosa in the X post below.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Anya Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Chris Hemsworth as Dementus, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Miller penned the script with Mad Max: Fury Road co-writer Nico Lathouris. The filmmaker has enlisted an impressive creative team, including several of his longtime collaborators (including costume designer Jenny Beavan and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, both of whom won an Oscar for their work on Fury Road).

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga arrives in theaters in North America on May 24 and internationally beginning on May 22.

FURIOSA Tests Dementus' High Pain Threshold In New Teasers For George Miller's FURY ROAD Prequel
Related:

FURIOSA Tests Dementus' "High Pain Threshold" In New Teasers For George Miller's FURY ROAD Prequel
FURIOSA Rated R For Strong Violence And Grisly Images; New One Month TV Spot Released
Recommended For You:

FURIOSA Rated R For Strong Violence And Grisly Images; New "One Month" TV Spot Released
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/3/2024, 5:13 AM
Yeah man bring back Hardy as Max. Looking forward to furiosa because I’ve never seen Hemsworth play the villain before. I’m so used to him playing goofy characters like Thor. 😃 They need to bring Hardy back in some capacity that’s what’s up. This film does look fun. Hopefully it will live up to expectations.
Toecutter
Toecutter - 5/3/2024, 5:20 AM
@TheMetaMan - You should check out Bad Times at the El Royale. He is pretty good at playing a villain.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/3/2024, 5:33 AM
@TheMetaMan - he also played one in Spiderhead on Netflix

The movie itself was not well received but his performance was stated to be the highlight.

User Comment Image

Bad Times At The El Royale is good though and he’s great in it.
grouch
grouch - 5/3/2024, 5:34 AM
lol is that third picture not showing a younger actor who resembles hardy as max?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder