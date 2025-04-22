MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING Stars Tom Cruise & Hayley Atwell Tease Brutal -40° Shoot In Svalbard

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING Stars Tom Cruise & Hayley Atwell Tease Brutal -40° Shoot In Svalbard

We have another awesome new behind-the-scenes featurette from Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, this time giving us an extended sneak peek at the film's iciest location in Svalbard, Norway!

Apr 22, 2025
Filed Under: Mission: Impossible

Paramount Pictures has released another amazing new behind-the-scenes featurette from Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, this time shifting the spotlight away from the stunts and onto one of the franchise's most breathtaking shooting locations: Svalbard, Norway!

If you're wondering what brings our heroes to the Arctic, well, it's probably safe to say it'll have something to do with the missing Sevastopol, which sank at the beginning of the previous film. 

Dead Reckoning spoilers ahead, but, as we all know now, the completed key that Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) managed to swipe at the end of that film opens a chamber in the Sevastopol that contains the Entity's source code, allowing it to be destroyed or controlled.

The sub's location has remained a mystery until now, but, it looks like, in the two months between adventures, Hunt and company will have cracked its hidding spot in the Arctic Ocean.

How Hunt attempts to board and/or recover the Sevastopol remains to be seen, but it's certainly going to be something we absolutely can't miss. 

In our Dead Reckoning review, we said, "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is the undisputed blockbuster movie event of the summer! Tom Cruise delivers yet another action movie masterpiece, packed with jaw-dropping spectacle, pulse-pounding action, heartfelt emotion, awe-inspiring performances, and an exhilarating chemistry opposite new leading lady Hayley Atwell that’ll have you begging for more. This is one Mission we’ll always choose to accept! Bring on Part Two!"

In addition to Cruise, the supporting cast features Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger; Agent Carter; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible; Pulp Fiction; Dawn of the Dead), Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead; Star Trek; Mission: Impossible), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown; Pieces of a Woman; Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Esai Morales (Ozark; La Bamba; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning; Westworld), Mariela Garriga (Bloodline; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning; Y: The Last Man), Henry Czerny (Mission: Impossible; Ready or Not; Revenge), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter; Fight Club; Wrath of Man), Janet McTeer (Ozark; Albert Nobbs; Jessica Jones), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation; The Last of Us; Devs), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso; Game of Thrones; Hocus Pocus 2), Angela Bassett (Black Panther; What's Love Got to Do with It; 9-1-1), Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire; Joker; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Greg Tarzan Davis (Top Gun: Maverick; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning; Grey’s Anatomy), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick; Transformers: Age of Extinction; The Last Ship), and Frederick Schmidt (Angel Has Fallen; Mission: Impossible – Fallout; Supergirl).

McQuarrie helmed the feature, with a screenplay he co-wrote with Erik Jendresen (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One; IthacaBand of Brothers).

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning hits theaters and IMAX on May 23!

Check out the latest featurette below!

Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 4/22/2025, 8:16 PM
-40 below?
That'll freeze his svalbards off! ❄️❄️
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/22/2025, 8:27 PM
Cool!!.

Can’t wait to see how they wrap this up if it is indeed the final installment…

I thought Dead Reckoning was the weakest of the McQuarrie films but still liked it quite a bit so looking forward to this!!.

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/22/2025, 8:28 PM
Gonna miss this franchise when it wraps. The stunt work is amazing.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/22/2025, 8:46 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - In a perfect world this franchise will be held up, and will go down in history of how to properly handle a franchise.

It's been going since like 1996 and aside from MI2 it's only gotten better with time. Arguably the last entry wasn't the best, but it made MI2 look like the Marvels by comparison.

Also the cast. Like come on. Angela Bassett, Anthony Hopkins, Phillip Seymour Hoffman to name a few. Top notch REAL action and a lead who in many ways takes ownership of the series. Putting his body on the line every time even in his somewhat advanced age.

The man made the IP his own so much I bet many people forgot it started as a TV show from the 60s
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/22/2025, 8:52 PM
Gambito
Gambito - 4/22/2025, 8:39 PM
Did they reveal what the Rabbit foot was already?
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/22/2025, 8:47 PM
I woll miss this franchise when it's finally over.. easily the best action series in the past decade or more... Say what you will about Cruise but he is a Hollywood legend, icon, crazy asshole and brings the best stunts and action scenes to his movies.

Easily the moving I'm looking forward to most in 2025
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/22/2025, 9:02 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - Mission Impossible and John Wick have been an absolute blast when it comes to the action-adventure genre.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/22/2025, 8:53 PM
I like some of his movies.

But all scientologists and all their work should be boycotted.

