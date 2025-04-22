MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING Stars Tom Cruise & Hayley Atwell Tease Brutal -40° Shoot In Svalbard

Paramount Pictures has released another amazing new behind-the-scenes featurette from Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, this time shifting the spotlight away from the stunts and onto one of the franchise's most breathtaking shooting locations: Svalbard, Norway!

If you're wondering what brings our heroes to the Arctic, well, it's probably safe to say it'll have something to do with the missing Sevastopol, which sank at the beginning of the previous film.

Dead Reckoning spoilers ahead, but, as we all know now, the completed key that Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) managed to swipe at the end of that film opens a chamber in the Sevastopol that contains the Entity's source code, allowing it to be destroyed or controlled.

The sub's location has remained a mystery until now, but, it looks like, in the two months between adventures, Hunt and company will have cracked its hidding spot in the Arctic Ocean.

How Hunt attempts to board and/or recover the Sevastopol remains to be seen, but it's certainly going to be something we absolutely can't miss.

In our Dead Reckoning review, we said, "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is the undisputed blockbuster movie event of the summer! Tom Cruise delivers yet another action movie masterpiece, packed with jaw-dropping spectacle, pulse-pounding action, heartfelt emotion, awe-inspiring performances, and an exhilarating chemistry opposite new leading lady Hayley Atwell that’ll have you begging for more. This is one Mission we’ll always choose to accept! Bring on Part Two!"

In addition to Cruise, the supporting cast features Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger; Agent Carter; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible; Pulp Fiction; Dawn of the Dead), Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead; Star Trek; Mission: Impossible), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown; Pieces of a Woman; Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Esai Morales (Ozark; La Bamba; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning; Westworld), Mariela Garriga (Bloodline; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning; Y: The Last Man), Henry Czerny (Mission: Impossible; Ready or Not; Revenge), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter; Fight Club; Wrath of Man), Janet McTeer (Ozark; Albert Nobbs; Jessica Jones), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation; The Last of Us; Devs), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso; Game of Thrones; Hocus Pocus 2), Angela Bassett (Black Panther; What's Love Got to Do with It; 9-1-1), Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire; Joker; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Greg Tarzan Davis (Top Gun: Maverick; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning; Grey’s Anatomy), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick; Transformers: Age of Extinction; The Last Ship), and Frederick Schmidt (Angel Has Fallen; Mission: Impossible – Fallout; Supergirl).

McQuarrie helmed the feature, with a screenplay he co-wrote with Erik Jendresen (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One; Ithaca; Band of Brothers).

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning hits theaters and IMAX on May 23!

Check out the latest featurette below!