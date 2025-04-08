THE MARTIAL ARTIST Interview: Faran Tahir Explores The Deeper Themes Of His New Martial Arts Movie (Exclusive)

In The Martial Artist, when MMA rising star Ibby "The Prince" Bakran shines in a local fight, the world’s largest promotion company offers him a deal he can’t refuse. Consumed with the limelight and all it has to offer, Ibby burns the candle at both ends, and soon his fighting takes its own hit.

As his star begins to fade, he points the finger at everyone but himself, becoming withdrawn and pulling away from his family who never wanted him to fight. With nowhere else to turn, he travels to his homeland to find answers from his estranged grandfather. In the majestic mountains of Pakistan, Ibby works to find his what he’s lost; but first he must face his biggest opponent yet: himself.

Shaz Khan plays Ibby, with Iron Man star Faran Tahir taking on the role of his grandfather, Dada. Last week, we got to sit down with the latter to discuss his role in this edge-of-your-seat action movie that shines a new light on Muslim culture and Northern Pakistan.

The actor, who counts the likes of Star Trek, Elysium, Supernatural, and 12 Monkeys among his many credits, also talks to us about what he loves about this genre, The Martial Artist's deeper themes, and working with Khan.

Read our full interview with Tahir about his work on The Martial Artist below.

How did you come to be involved with The Martial Artist and what drew you to this story? It sounds like Shaz was really passionate about the project.

The funny thing is, Shaz and I met 7 years ago in a restaurant because he wanted to talk to me about this film. After I heard his vision and the story, I knew I wanted to be part of it for many reasons. I think there’s a wonderful message behind the film which I think we should all take home: we can be very skilled, we can be very talented and well-equiped, but if we’re not balanced and spiritually, in your mind body and soul, you don’t have a balance, you can’t achieve your best potential in your life. I think that’s true for any walk of life, whether you’re a doctor, an engineer, or a cab driver. To bring our authentic selves to our lives is an important message to share with the world. Particularly, in this time we live in, with all the negativity that’s around us, there’s a positive message to the story. That was something that really drew me to it. On top of that, it was a challenging character to play somebody who is about 20 years older than me and to see if I could sell that [Laughs]. That’s a beautiful challenge to take on. That was there. Thirdly, I think it’s important for us, especially in the time we live in, that we start to create bridges between communities. Between people. Because there’s so much misunderstanding and vitriol, it's difficult to be able to show a side of a country I come from, which is a big part of me, to be able to show the landscapes and the culture and what is positive about it because there’s so much negativity around us. That was also important and something we should put out in the world to let people see all our good and bad points. We’re still here, and there’s a human bond that binds us. These were the big reasons, and then, on top of that, it’s a martial arts film!

Shaz has talked a lot about shining a light on Muslim culture in an authentic way, and as an audience member, I could appreciate that. How important was it for you to get to highlight a different side of Northern Pakistan?

It was very important to me because we have to make this investment in breaking down the walls that have been created because of experience, history, or people's own personal viewpoints. I think we need to even out the playing field a little bit. When people think of this part of the world, they think of devastation and destruction. To be able to share that there is serenity and beauty, and that is also part of us, is an important component. It’s an investment I’m making not only in myself but also in the generations to come.

At the same time, this is a very exciting martial arts film. What do you appreciate about the genre?

It’s a lot of fun. I love the Rockys of the world, and this is that. The out of the ashes rises a phoenix kind of a situation. Leaving everything aside, all the messages and that, if you just watch the film for the martial arts and the effort that’s been put in, it’s a fun, fun flick. It's a genre that, even in the film, you can see there's an ode to the greats. There's something wonderfully nostalgic about it because you don't see this particular genre being explored as much these days. It's great to see this kind of an offering for people to enjoy.

This character has some of the best lines in the film. That must have been a fascinating thing to explore in an action project like this.

I think the thing that is beautiful and challenging is for the character to realise it's not about skill. It's about bringing this young man to the threshold of his spirituality and making him realise how important his future is. He needs to put himself in balance, or he won't achieve all that he can achieve with the potential that he has.

Shaz wasn't just your co-star; he was also your director and a first-time time one at that. Given your experience, what was it like working alongside him?

The thing that I really appreciate about Shaz is his dedication and, specifically, his dedication to this project. That energy is contagious. I think what we found is a very beautiful relationship that was focused on the work. The intention was to make the best of this, and when he has that intention and vision, it makes it much easier to work. Sometimes, shooting was not that easy, especially up in the Northern parts of Pakistan where basic necessities are still luxuries: sometimes technology, electricity, and water. Plus, when you have a shared vision and want to do the best for it, all of that becomes part of the story you want to tell rather than focusing on the difficulties of it.

Talking of Northern Pakistan, to be playing this type of character and being in those beautiful surroundings must have helped you massively in figuring out what you needed to bring to the table.

Absolutely! Sometimes, whenever I'm doing a character, I think about what shoes they wear. It changes how you behave and, similarly, when we got out there to this beautiful scenery, it just started to inform the character. I didn't have to push him because he lives and breathes. The environment gives you the energy and vibration that you can work with.

What do you hope people will take away from The Martial Artist?

Well, I think it's a really good martial arts film. I'm hoping that some people will take away the fact that it's about a family and exploring your roots. They'll walk away with what they need to get, and there's enough in there that it can cater to different peoples needs and demands [Laughs]. A mother would take away something else altogether because it is a story about a mother and son, too. A brother will take away something else too. There's enough in there...if you just want to watch a martial arts movie, then it has great thrills and moments. But beyond that, there are much deeper messages in there that will speak to everyone.

The Martial Artist is now playing in theaters.