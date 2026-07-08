UPDATE: Watching "Hateful, Disgusting" Citizen Vigilante Allegedly Left Star Armie Hammer In "Tears"

UPDATE: Watching &quot;Hateful, Disgusting&quot; Citizen Vigilante Allegedly Left Star Armie Hammer In &quot;Tears&quot;

The Lone Ranger star Armie Hammer is seemingly regretting his decision to star in Uwe Boll's Citizen Vigilante, with a new report claiming that watching the final cut left him in tears.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 08, 2026 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: actionewz.com

UPDATE: The Wrap reached out to filmmaker Uwe Boll, who has responded to Puck's original claims about Armie Hammer's response to watching Citizen Vigilante for the first time:

"Armie was perfect for the part and I loved working with him. He was prepared and delivered every day on set. We both had a great time working together even if the subject matter of the film is very serious and real."

"It was clear that the film will split the audience but I never cared about reviewers – I care about the audience. 94% on Rotten Tomatoes or 4.5 on Amazon shows that the audience loves the film. 50% of the audience doesn’t feel connected anymore with the crap the studios are spitting out – they needed and wanted a blunt and hard film about reality."

Citizen Vigilante follows an American businessman, played by The Lone Ranger star Armie Hammer, going on a Death Wish-style rampage that sees him primarily target immigrants. Right-wing figures on social media like Elon Musk have rallied around the Uwe Boll-helmed movie, which has a 6% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes (and a 93% Audience Score).

Many have condemned Citizen Vigilante's anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim message, with the backlash overshadowing Hammer's attempted comeback and delivering yet another blow to his already tarnished reputation.

Now, though, it's being reported that he was deeply unhappy with the cut of the movie he saw. According to Puck (via ActioNewz.com), a source told them, "The first time he saw it, he was in tears. And not tears of joy. He called me and said, 'F***. This is hateful, disgusting."

The insider added that, while the actor knew Citizen Vigilante "certainly leaned toward the right," Hammer was shocked when the final cut was so extreme in its messaging. "Uwe works in a very frantic way. It’s not like he sent him a hundred-page script. When he saw the final product, he was, 'That was not the movie I thought we made,' and he freaked the f*** out."

This may sound like damage control on Hammer's part, but he did say that he was only sent a 50-page script by Boll. In fact, he was so desperate for work, "I would have done a f***ing cat food commercial."

Before returning to acting—Hammer's career was derailed after multiple women accused him of emotional and physical abuse and cannibalistic fantasies—the actor was selling timeshares in the Caymans and working as a sober companion. He was paid a reported $250,000 for his work in Citizen Vigilante

Boll is moving forward with a sequel, but would Hammer return? Well, he's struggling to land roles in anything other than low-budget indie fare, making a mainstream return particularly challenging. A source tells the outlet, "It would have to be life-changing money [for a sequel]. Everyone has a breaking point."

For what it's worth, Hammer did previously praise Citizen Vigilante's script while promoting the movie ahead of its release. "I got an email from Uwe and he said, 'Hey, I have this movie; I want you to do it.' And I just started crying because I was so happy that someone was giving me the chance to do the thing in my life that I'm the most passionate about outside of my kids."

"And I read the script. I didn't even have to. I had already typed, 'Yes, I'll do it.' But then I read the script, and I was like, 'Whoa, this is intense.'"

In Citizen Vigilante, a man takes justice into his own hands, hunting down criminals. His vigilante crusade turns him into a social media sensation while putting him at odds with law enforcement and drawing the attention of dangerous enemies.

Let us know your thoughts on Hammer's alleged reaction to the movie in the comments section below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
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Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 7/8/2026, 12:15 PM
Its Uwe Boll. What do you expect? The guy is absolute scum. [frick] him and [frick] his movies.
captainwalker
captainwalker - 7/8/2026, 1:20 PM
@EscapeMySight - But he was perfectly fine eating human flesh, hollywood hypocricy is repulsive.
TK420
TK420 - 7/8/2026, 12:16 PM
Hey, if muslims want to stone women and gays to death let them do it in their own country.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/8/2026, 12:33 PM
@TK420 - Yeah.
Gravity works everywhere!
User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 7/8/2026, 12:16 PM
The right is comprised of varying degrees of shit. They never imagine there's a worse level of shit than the one they ascribe to

Funny thing is its all shit on the right no matter where you fall on the spectrum. If you are only partially racist, youre still racist shithead
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/8/2026, 12:29 PM
@Vigor - Not true at all. But the Left is primarily comprised of delusional mentally ill lunatics divested from reality, lol
Vigor
Vigor - 7/8/2026, 12:31 PM
@Bucky74 - we just want the best for you. If that makes is lunatics then call me Harley Quinn
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/8/2026, 12:34 PM
@Vigor - That’s just it. We want the best for everyone and won’t force them to live like we want through government interference.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/8/2026, 12:35 PM
@Vigor - imagine being ok with third world rats raping young girls and not being given justice
Vigor
Vigor - 7/8/2026, 12:50 PM
@Bucky74 - thats hilarious. The government you elected is imposing more will on its citizens than any administration before. You cant say youre for small government and then elect those who REMOVE CITIZEN RIGHTS
Elle79
Elle79 - 7/8/2026, 12:53 PM
@Vigor - Supporting illegal immigrants that kill and rape is about the worst level of shit that you can imagine.

And there is nothing worse than Islamism, which you and the rest of the left excuse while trying to hide behind "wanting the best for everyone." You have zero moral authority, and no one believes you.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/8/2026, 12:55 PM
@Vigor - 😂😂😂 what rights specifically have been “removed”? Seriously, name a single right that we no longer have that we previously did.
Elle79
Elle79 - 7/8/2026, 12:56 PM
@Vigor - I love how people like Vigor still think that anyone believes them when they say things like "we just want the best for you". It's hilarious that they are so out of touch to think that everyone doesn't see right through that kind of nonsense. Especially when they are excusing a radical Islamist ideology in the name of "inclusion". Sickening. I am glad people like Vigor are losing influence in this world every day, and that the tide has turned.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/8/2026, 12:57 PM
@Elle79 - The Left are masters of hypocrisy. It’s like the “climate” celebrities who lecture everyone while flying to Paris for the day in their private plane to have lunch.
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 7/8/2026, 12:58 PM
@Vigor - Islam is right-wing.
Mandalorian47
Mandalorian47 - 7/8/2026, 12:59 PM
@Vigor - is drag show story hour the best you want for kids?
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/8/2026, 12:59 PM
@Elle79 - It’s the same group that supports “Queers for palestine” that have no idea how insane their stance is
Vigor
Vigor - 7/8/2026, 1:11 PM
@Bucky74 @Mandalorian47 @SeeYouln2036 @elle79
Ah its fun to shake the beehive every now n then. Won't respond to each of you because I dont know you cretins.

"Seriously, name a single right that we no longer have that we previously did"
Excuse the copypasta. I dont have time to edit. This was all pulled from a simple AI search.
Civil rights protections weakened - less enforcement against discrimination in housing, jobs, and lending.
DEI programs eliminated - federal diversity, equity, and inclusion offices and initiatives were shut down. Disability rights weakened - key ADA guidance documents were removed.
- harder for people fleeing danger to apply for asylum.
Asylum rights restricted
Birthright citizenship targeted - an executive order attempted to end automatic citizenship for U.S.-born children.
Gender-affirming care banned in federal programs for trans youth (currently blocked in court).
Healthcare access reduced - cuts to subsidies made insurance harder to afford.
Government oversight weakened - inspectors general and other watchdog officials were fired or replaced.
Labor rights weakened - workplace-protection agencies disrupted.
Transparency laws undermined - officials used encrypted apps for government business.

Shouldn't we have MORE freedoms? Not less?

Also its not about accepting Islamic practices. Its how you go about condemning it. Violence begets violence. You dont bring people to love and acceptance by doing the exact same thing they do (this movie for example). You teach and educate like Jesus would have done.
captainwalker
captainwalker - 7/8/2026, 1:22 PM
@Vigor - Racism stems from statistics, assimilate to the culture of the country you relocate to or get the [frick] out.
Elle79
Elle79 - 7/8/2026, 1:31 PM
@Vigor - LOL. Your response generally amounts to you want MORE illegal immigrants coming and abusing the system, and you support the mutilation of children, therefore "freedoms" are being curtailed.

Absolute insanity. No wonder you and your people have less and less influence.
Elle79
Elle79 - 7/8/2026, 1:34 PM
@Vigor - Still waiting for your defense of Islamism since you conveniently keep ignoring it.

Well?
Elle79
Elle79 - 7/8/2026, 1:36 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - That's the modern left for you. They are ok with rape, murder, and any other kinds of violent crime as long as it is done by what they call a "marginalized group".

@Vigor is representative of the psychotic left today.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/8/2026, 1:38 PM
@Bucky74 - You don't want the best for everyone. The right wants what's best for them. And their Anti-Anything that doesn't sit well with them becomes an identity. When Bad Bunny was announced as the Superbowl headliner, The right went into a racial frenzy to have him and the concert cancelled. To the point he was called Un-American because he spoke Spanish. Yet Puerto Ricans are American Citizens.

Conservatives used to be for American values. Now it's a haven for bigots and misguided individuals.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/8/2026, 1:40 PM
@Elle79 - I thought I responded to you above. You keep bringing up specifically Islamism. Is that becquse of this movie? I dont have much of an opinion of Islam nation besides that I vehemently disagree with the way their followers go about things. What do you want me to address so that I respond appropriately?

Do you condone a film depicting violence against Islamic migrants? I certainly dont I believe that sets a terrible precedent and fuels hate.
Elle79
Elle79 - 7/8/2026, 1:43 PM
@Vigor - If the movie depicted violence against rapists who were, would you say that sets a "terrible precedent and fuels hate"?

Do you realize how utterly stupid you sound, and how much you just completely decimated your own position? Lol, sheesh, dude. Even for a leftist, you're incredibly bad at this.
kirbyfan
kirbyfan - 7/8/2026, 1:44 PM
@Vigor - You sound ABSOLUTELY DELUSIONAL!
Vigor
Vigor - 7/8/2026, 1:45 PM
@Elle79 -

"That's the modern left for you. They are ok with rape, murder, and any other kinds of violent crime as long as it is done by what they call a "marginalized group"."

Thats a bit much. I feel like you have a problem recognizing nuance. Its either anvil or feather for you.

You also seem obsessed with touting the views of the extreme left vs. Sensible citizens who lean left. As if youre using the voices of a very small few to reinforce your argument that all of the left are maniacs or weirdos or depraved. It makes your argument disingenuous. You're either doing it on purpose as a bad actor or you follow very very biased news !
kirbyfan
kirbyfan - 7/8/2026, 1:47 PM
@SeeYouIn2036 - ABSOLUTE BULL! If anything it's EVIL!
Elle79
Elle79 - 7/8/2026, 1:47 PM
@SonOfAGif - You moron. The issue with Bad Bunny were his anti-American, pro-illegal immigration statements and positions. Poor attempt at a bait and switch on your part. Do better next time.

Keep supporting illegal immigrant criminals, open borders, and radical Islam, while blaming conservatives. Your side consists of a bunch of psychotic, mentally ill weaklings.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/8/2026, 1:51 PM
@Elle79 - Kick rocks bigot. Nobody is paying attention to your gaslighting.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/8/2026, 1:52 PM
@Vigor - Really? You used ai to help prove your point?
Elle79
Elle79 - 7/8/2026, 1:53 PM
@Vigor - Not at all. You've essentially proven that you support these insane positions. And trying to hide behind "nuance" to excuse these radical, incredibly damaging policies is gross. People that only "lean left" are speaking out against these things, and have no problem at all with strict border and immigration policies, or condemning radical Islam. Thirty years ago, the left in America could be counted on to have rational views on those matters. Now, those people are labeled by the woke cult as "white supremacists" and are continually shouted down. That's who controls the American left today. If

People like you got used to having your way and not being forcefully challenged. That time is over, and you can't take it. You're losing and will continue to lose, thankfully. We're not going anywhere. Better learn to cope, bitch.
Elle79
Elle79 - 7/8/2026, 1:55 PM
@SonOfAGif - Actually, they are. More people, even many old-school liberals, are rejecting the pure insanity that you and your cultish comrades vomit out every single day. The tide has turned against you, and we're not going to let up. There is nothing you can do about it.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/8/2026, 1:59 PM
@Elle79 - You speak and all I see are "Fox News" headlines. You have absolutely no singular thought in that scrambled egg of a brain of yours.

You folks have mental issues and it shows with the way you all follow headlines like sheep. Every week is a new flavor of the month to keep you folks engaged in race baiting and fear mongering. I couldn't imagine living in the level of fear you aluminum hat wearers do.
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 7/8/2026, 2:04 PM
@kirbyfan - Yes... Evil exists on the right and the left. Communism is when the left goes too far. Islam is when the right goes too far. They're both in the spirit of Anti-Christ, which is why they're willing to ally themselves against their common enemy despite their fundemental differences.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/8/2026, 2:06 PM
@FireGunn - its a time saver. Unless youre morally against it, you should try it out
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/8/2026, 12:16 PM
This movie rocks,somehow It portrait this site AND his users kindly, but WHERE IS KANG AND THE NOT SO VISIONARY KENEDDY?
newhire13
newhire13 - 7/8/2026, 12:25 PM
He’s a fool. But don’t worry, I’m sure that pos nut Boll will keep you employed with more of his garbage movies.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/8/2026, 12:28 PM
From the trailers it didn’t look “anti immigrant” it looked anti “violent criminal illegal immigrant” and many of the horror stories in it are based on factual crimes. Do you folks support violent migrant criminals? Not sure what the problem is.

And it sounds like Hammer is now trying to get back in Hollywood’s good graces. Did he not read the script and act in the scenes?
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/8/2026, 12:29 PM
@Bucky74 - He's crying about making such a dogshit film
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