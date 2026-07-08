Watching "Hateful, Disgusting" Citizen Vigilante Allegedly Left Star Armie Hammer In "Tears"

Watching &quot;Hateful, Disgusting&quot; Citizen Vigilante Allegedly Left Star Armie Hammer In &quot;Tears&quot;

The Lone Ranger star Armie Hammer is seemingly regretting his decision to star in Uwe Boll's Citizen Vigilante, with a new report claiming that watching the final cut left him in tears.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 08, 2026 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: actionewz.com

Citizen Vigilante follows an American businessman, played by The Lone Ranger star Armie Hammer, going on a Death Wish-style rampage that sees him primarily target immigrants. Right-wing figures on social media like Elon Musk have rallied around the Uwe Boll-helmed movie, which has a 6% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes (and a 93% Audience Score).

Many have condemned Citizen Vigilante's anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim message, with the backlash overshadowing Hammer's attempted comeback and delivering yet another blow to his already tarnished reputation.

Now, though, it's being reported that he was deeply unhappy with the cut of the movie he saw. According to Puck (via ActioNewz.com), a source told them, "The first time he saw it, he was in tears. And not tears of joy. He called me and said, 'F***. This is hateful, disgusting."

The insider added that, while the actor knew Citizen Vigilante "certainly leaned toward the right," Hammer was shocked when the final cut was so extreme in its messaging. "Uwe works in a very frantic way. It’s not like he sent him a hundred-page script. When he saw the final product, he was, 'That was not the movie I thought we made,' and he freaked the f*** out."

This may sound like damage control on Hammer's part, but he did say that he was only sent a 50-page script by Boll. In fact, he was so desperate for work, "I would have done a f***ing cat food commercial."

Before returning to acting—Hammer's career was derailed after multiple women accused him of emotional and physical abuse and cannibalistic fantasies—the actor was selling timeshares in the Caymans and working as a sober companion. He was paid a reported $250,000 for his work in Citizen Vigilante

Boll is moving forward with a sequel, but would Hammer return? Well, he's struggling to land roles in anything other than low-budget indie fare, making a mainstream return particularly challenging. A source tells the outlet, "It would have to be life-changing money [for a sequel]. Everyone has a breaking point."

For what it's worth, Hammer did previously praise Citizen Vigilante's script while promoting the movie ahead of its release. "I got an email from Uwe and he said, 'Hey, I have this movie; I want you to do it.' And I just started crying because I was so happy that someone was giving me the chance to do the thing in my life that I'm the most passionate about outside of my kids."

"And I read the script. I didn't even have to. I had already typed, 'Yes, I'll do it.' But then I read the script, and I was like, 'Whoa, this is intense.'"

In Citizen Vigilante, a man takes justice into his own hands, hunting down criminals. His vigilante crusade turns him into a social media sensation while putting him at odds with law enforcement and drawing the attention of dangerous enemies.

Let us know your thoughts on Hammer's alleged reaction to the movie in the comments section below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
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EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 7/8/2026, 12:15 PM
Its Uwe Boll. What do you expect? The guy is absolute scum. [frick] him and [frick] his movies.
TK420
TK420 - 7/8/2026, 12:16 PM
Hey, if muslims want to stone women and gays to death let them do it in their own country.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/8/2026, 12:33 PM
@TK420 - Yeah.
Gravity works everywhere!
User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 7/8/2026, 12:16 PM
The right is comprised of varying degrees of shit. They never imagine there's a worse level of shit than the one they ascribe to

Funny thing is its all shit on the right no matter where you fall on the spectrum. If you are only partially racist, youre still racist shithead
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/8/2026, 12:29 PM
@Vigor - Not true at all. But the Left is primarily comprised of delusional mentally ill lunatics divested from reality, lol
Vigor
Vigor - 7/8/2026, 12:31 PM
@Bucky74 - we just want the best for you. If that makes is lunatics then call me Harley Quinn
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/8/2026, 12:34 PM
@Vigor - That’s just it. We want the best for everyone and won’t force them to live like we want through government interference.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/8/2026, 12:35 PM
@Vigor - imagine being ok with third world rats raping young girls and not being given justice
Vigor
Vigor - 7/8/2026, 12:50 PM
@Bucky74 - thats hilarious. The government you elected is imposing more will on its citizens than any administration before. You cant say youre for small government and then elect those who REMOVE CITIZEN RIGHTS
Elle79
Elle79 - 7/8/2026, 12:53 PM
@Vigor - Supporting illegal immigrants that kill and rape is about the worst level of shit that you can imagine.

And there is nothing worse than Islamism, which you and the rest of the left excuse while trying to hide behind "wanting the best for everyone." You have zero moral authority, and no one believes you.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/8/2026, 12:55 PM
@Vigor - 😂😂😂 what rights specifically have been “removed”? Seriously, name a single right that we no longer have that we previously did.
Elle79
Elle79 - 7/8/2026, 12:56 PM
@Vigor - I love how people like Vigor still think that anyone believes them when they say things like "we just want the best for you". It's hilarious that they are so out of touch to think that everyone doesn't see right through that kind of nonsense. Especially when they are excusing a radical Islamist ideology in the name of "inclusion". Sickening. I am glad people like Vigor are losing influence in this world every day, and that the tide has turned.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/8/2026, 12:57 PM
@Elle79 - The Left are masters of hypocrisy. It’s like the “climate” celebrities who lecture everyone while flying to Paris for the day in their private plane to have lunch.
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 7/8/2026, 12:58 PM
@Vigor - Islam is right-wing.
Mandalorian47
Mandalorian47 - 7/8/2026, 12:59 PM
@Vigor - is drag show story hour the best you want for kids?
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/8/2026, 12:59 PM
@Elle79 - It’s the same group that supports “Queers for palestine” that have no idea how insane their stance is
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/8/2026, 12:16 PM
This movie rocks,somehow It portrait this site AND his users kindly, but WHERE IS KANG AND THE NOT SO VISIONARY KENEDDY?
newhire13
newhire13 - 7/8/2026, 12:25 PM
He’s a fool. But don’t worry, I’m sure that pos nut Boll will keep you employed with more of his garbage movies.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/8/2026, 12:28 PM
From the trailers it didn’t look “anti immigrant” it looked anti “violent criminal illegal immigrant” and many of the horror stories in it are based on factual crimes. Do you folks support violent migrant criminals? Not sure what the problem is.

And it sounds like Hammer is now trying to get back in Hollywood’s good graces. Did he not read the script and act in the scenes?
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/8/2026, 12:29 PM
@Bucky74 - He's crying about making such a dogshit film
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/8/2026, 12:32 PM
@FireGunn - Nah, he’s definitely responding to the backlash from the Left and hoping to get more work after his cannibalism controversy from his dumb texts.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/8/2026, 12:34 PM
@Bucky74 - Why was the right so ready and willing to embrace a weird cannibal lover?
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/8/2026, 12:35 PM
@Bucky74 - 100%
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/8/2026, 12:36 PM
@FireGunn - Because we didn’t take him seriously and knew they were just stupid texts and his failed attempt at being “cute”
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/8/2026, 12:41 PM
@Bucky74 - And yet you've called Gunn a pedo (correctly) for his "jokes". Weird..
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/8/2026, 12:49 PM
@FireGunn - Hammer's were personal, role-playing sexts between him and his gf.
Gunn’s were public tweets about him molesting children.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/8/2026, 12:53 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - So if Gunn was role playing between him and his gf and his gf was roleplaying as a child, would that be fine? If your answer is yes, you're a sick moron. If it's no, you're a hypocrite.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/8/2026, 12:53 PM
@FireGunn - I never directly called Gunn a Pedo, but jokes about children are way different than personal tasteless stupid texts about “eating” women (we all know what he meant).
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/8/2026, 12:58 PM
@Bucky74 - No they aren't. Cannibalism and pedophilia are both illegal and immoral. Both are tasteless and stupid, yet you're giving one a pass. Why?
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/8/2026, 1:00 PM
@FireGunn - Because he was obviously making a ridiculous, tasteless joke, and if you don’t think making pedo jokes about children is different then I don’t know what to tell you.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/8/2026, 1:02 PM
@Bucky74 - One Gunnbot could say Gunn was obviously making a ridiculous, tasteless joke to be "edgy" or "funny". They make this dogshit excuse all the time and I call them out on it. No, making pedo jokes about children and jokes about cannibalism are not different. Both are immoral, tasteless, and disgusting and leads me to believe you'd participate in those activities.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/8/2026, 12:28 PM
It's a documentary that's inspiring the new generation
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/8/2026, 12:30 PM
[frick] outta here. You decided to work with Uwe Boll, widely notorious PIECE OF SHIT and SCUMBAG. And you didn't see this coming?
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/8/2026, 12:53 PM
@MisterBones - dude said he was ready for a cat food commercial.

Do you remember a British boyband that tried to do America called take that? Remember the fat dancer in the back? Google Robbie Williams Felix. Yeah Armie Hammer was ready for THAT level of cringe...
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/8/2026, 12:30 PM
One of the worst films I've ever watched... which is impressive as Uwe Boll's "Rampage" is up there as well. No idea how this guy gets jobs in 2026.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Thing94
Thing94 - 7/8/2026, 12:40 PM
Go ICR, keep immigration legal
alleverybody
alleverybody - 7/8/2026, 12:42 PM
This sounds like damage control. I saw a co-interview he and Boll gave together, and he was very happy about the movie and loved Boll. Of course, this is coming from a "rumor" source so it could all be fake.
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 7/8/2026, 12:46 PM
Armie Hammer is really bad at spin.

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RolandD
RolandD - 7/8/2026, 12:51 PM
Native born US citizens are twice as likely give or take to commit violent crimes than immigrants are. The notion of immigrants driving up crime is a myth.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/8/2026, 12:57 PM
@RolandD - What you're referring to is based solely on Texas and has been widely debunked.
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