Coyote vs. ACME Trailer Takes A Shot At Warner Bros. And Includes Looney Tunes Cameos

Coyote vs. ACME Trailer Takes A Shot At Warner Bros. And Includes Looney Tunes Cameos

The first full trailer for Coyote vs. ACME pokes fun at Warner Bros. after the studio tried to scrap the movie and features plenty of big cameos from the wider Looney Tunes franchise.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 22, 2026 01:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Animated Features
Source: Toonado.com

In Coyote vs. ACME, after enduring years of catastrophic product failures at the hands of ACME, Inc., a tenacious, unemployed coyote uncovers a corporate cover-up and spearheads an unhinged battle against the multinational conglomerate that’s been blowing him up in the name of profit. Also, there’s a roadrunner. And dynamite.

This may be billed as the movie that ACME doesn't want you to see, but the reality is that Warner Bros. Discovery tried to bury what looks like a legitimately excellent live-action/animated hybrid as a tax write-off. That's alluded to when the studio is linked to ACME in this sneak peek.

Corporate greed couldn't kill Coyote vs. ACME, though, and this sneak peek is full of fun Looney Tunes cameos, a not-so-subtle shot at Warner Bros. and an exciting final shot of Bugs Bunny, who makes his big-screen return in the movie. 

John Cena, meanwhile, is picking up where he left off from his heel turn in WWE last year by playing the movie's bad guy. Everyone involved seems to be having fun, and supporting this one in theaters will be criucial for anyone wanting to send a message to Warner Bros.

An official synopsis for Coyote vs. ACME has also been released:

After decades of being blown to bits by bombs, demolished by dynamite, mangled by magnets, battered by boulders, trampled by trains, tricked by tunnels, sprung by springs, steamrolled by steamrollers, maligned by misfires, bedeviled by bungees, rattled by rockets, backstabbed by bat suits, rocked by rocket skates, upended by unicycles, quaked by quake pills, rubberized by rogue bands, and hurled headlong off every cliff in the Southwest, Wile E. Coyote (Genius) finally fights back. Teaming up with billboard accident lawyer Kevin Avery (Will Forte), he takes on slick corporate counsel Buddy Crane (John Cena) and ACME, Inc., the profit-obsessed conglomerate behind every one of the Coyote’s chaotic catastrophes.

Development started in 2018, and a theatrical release was later scheduled for July 2023. However, Warner Bros. Discovery removed the movie from its schedule in April 2022 and, come November 2023, announced it would not release the completed film, opting for a roughly $30 million tax write-off amid post-merger cost-cutting, following similar moves with Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt.

That sparked significant backlash, including from filmmakers and a congressman. Bowing to pressure, Warner Bros. allowed Coyote vs. ACME's creative team to shop the film to other buyers. The studio didn't make it easy, and it looked like this one might be destined for the scrap heap. Fortunately, in March 2025, Ketchup Entertainment acquired worldwide rights for around $50 million.

Directed by Dave Green from a script by Samy Burch, the movie stars Will Forte, Lana Condor, John Cena, P. J. Byrne, Tone Bell, Martha Kelly, Luis Guzmán, Eric Bauza, and Merrie Melodies. 

Coyote vs. ACME arrives in theaters on August 28. Check out the trailer in the players below (via Toonado.com).


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Coyote vs. ACME Teaser Reveals First Look At A Movie Warner Bros. Tried To Scrap As A Tax Write-Off
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bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/22/2026, 12:14 PM
This movie looks pretty good. Typical Zaslav being a [frick]ing idiot
MrDandy
MrDandy - 4/22/2026, 12:17 PM
This looks pretty fun. Likely will see it as a middle finger for studios deleting movies and shows for tax write off.
Huskers
Huskers - 4/22/2026, 12:19 PM
Honestly, this looks awesome!!! I’ve been in the mood for some fun Looney Toons content for a long time, an essential part of my childhood. Looking forward to sharing this with my kids!
Lem1
Lem1 - 4/22/2026, 12:20 PM
This actually looks kind of awesome! Great to see some 'old-fashioned' animation and it's tweaked a little
FlixMentallo21
FlixMentallo21 - 4/22/2026, 1:18 PM
I am so toonin’ in that day.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/22/2026, 1:22 PM
Looks great not cgi crap 2d style it was meant to be seen
GComix85
GComix85 - 4/22/2026, 2:01 PM
@dragon316 - They're 3d cell shaded
NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 4/22/2026, 1:26 PM
I hope it makes serious bank
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/22/2026, 1:26 PM
That seems fun imo so looking forward to checking it out!!.
TheAstoundingMan
TheAstoundingMan - 4/22/2026, 1:28 PM
I will rewatch this movie into profitability if necessary.

[frick] Warner Bros man.
GComix85
GComix85 - 4/22/2026, 2:01 PM
I get why people are excited for this and I do hope it makes money considering what was going to happen to it, but I think it looks mostly cheap. It's obvious that the actors are looking at characters that aren't actually there and the cell shaded CGI animation doesn't look great to me in most shots. The visuals overall just don't work for me.
Sominan
Sominan - 4/22/2026, 2:09 PM
This looks awesome and waaay better than both Space Jam movies.

Wish they'd have released it.

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