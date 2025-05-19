HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: A New Friendship Is Born In First Clip From Universal's Live-Action Remake

Universal and DreamWorks have released the first full clip from the upcoming live-action remake of How To Train Your Dragon, and it recreates one of the most memorable scenes from the original animated classic, as Hiccup begins to form a bond with a dragon he nursed back to health, Toothless.

In the clip, Hiccup (Mason Thames) nervously approaches the Night Fury - which is believed to be the most dangerous of all the dragon species - with a fish in his hands. Toothless gulps down his meal, before somewhat intimidatingly walking towards his soon-to-be friend... and regurgitating the fish's head onto his lap.

How To Train Your Dragon received highly positive social media reactions following its CinemaCon premiere, but full reviews are still under embargo.

Have a look at the clip at the link below along with some new promos, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

A new friendship is born.



All tickets for #HowToTrainYourDragon are on sale now at Fandango! Catch Toothless and Hiccup in theaters June 13th. https://t.co/fycmOKneV9 pic.twitter.com/0DxpXbObLz — Fandango (@Fandango) May 19, 2025

Are you ready to be a dragon hunter? Tickets to #HowToTrainYourDragon in IMAX are on sale now 🐉 #FilmedForIMAX https://t.co/PF2lVmxNuW pic.twitter.com/oHyqQm3Ifo — IMAX (@IMAX) May 1, 2025

An epic film deserves an epic snack. Fuel up for adventure and get tickets to experience #HowToTrainYourDragon in theatres June 13.

Get tickets now: https://t.co/tOZ72MArCR pic.twitter.com/YUlsAlLMC4 — Regal (@RegalMovies) May 19, 2025

Take to the skies, Vikings, for a friendship that’ll make your heart soar! 🖤 Arriving straight from the new live-action retelling of How to Train Your Dragon, POP! Hiccup, POP! Toothless, and POP! Astrid are here to land in your collection!



Be the first to know when they're in… pic.twitter.com/zHLo4poHiX — Funko Europe (@FunkoEurope) March 26, 2025

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone, For All Mankind) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon.

Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society. With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (BAFTA nominee Nico Parker; Dumbo, The Last of Us) and the village’s quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Snow White and the Huntsman, Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding.

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

The film also stars Julian Dennison as Fishlegs, Gabriel Howell as Snotlout, Bronwyn James as Ruffnut, Harry Trevaldwyn as Tuffnut and Nick Frost as Gobber.