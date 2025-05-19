HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: A New Friendship Is Born In First Clip From Universal's Live-Action Remake

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: A New Friendship Is Born In First Clip From Universal's Live-Action Remake

Ahead of the movie's June 13 release, Universal has debuted the first full clip from the live-action remake of How To Train Your Dragon...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 19, 2025 03:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Animated Features
Source: Via Toonado.com

Universal and DreamWorks have released the first full clip from the upcoming live-action remake of How To Train Your Dragon, and it recreates one of the most memorable scenes from the original animated classic, as Hiccup begins to form a bond with a dragon he nursed back to health, Toothless.

In the clip, Hiccup (Mason Thames) nervously approaches the Night Fury - which is believed to be the most dangerous of all the dragon species - with a fish in his hands. Toothless gulps down his meal, before somewhat intimidatingly walking towards his soon-to-be friend... and regurgitating the fish's head onto his lap.

How To Train Your Dragon received highly positive social media reactions following its CinemaCon premiere, but full reviews are still under embargo.

Have a look at the clip at the link below along with some new promos, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone, For All Mankind) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon.

Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society. With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (BAFTA nominee Nico Parker; Dumbo, The Last of Us) and the village’s quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Snow White and the Huntsman, Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding.

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

The film also stars Julian Dennison as Fishlegs, Gabriel Howell as Snotlout, Bronwyn James as Ruffnut, Harry Trevaldwyn as Tuffnut and Nick Frost as Gobber.

Rihanna Leads The SMURFS To Our World In New Trailer For Paramount's Animated Musical
Related:

Rihanna Leads The SMURFS To Our World In New Trailer For Paramount's Animated Musical
TOY STORY 5: Buzz & Woody Reunite, But Jessie Rides Into The Spotlight; Ernie Hudson To Voice Combat Carl
Recommended For You:

TOY STORY 5: Buzz & Woody Reunite, But Jessie Rides Into The Spotlight; Ernie Hudson To Voice Combat Carl

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/19/2025, 3:03 PM
Non canon trash.

Astrid is a White blonde.

Ruffnut doesn't weigh 278 lbs.

I watched Karate Kid: Legends.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 5/19/2025, 3:13 PM
They should have just re-released the animated movie with remastered graphics instead.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder