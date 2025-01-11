SHREK 5 Gets A New, Later Release Date As MINIONS 3 Is Moved Up By An Entire Year

SHREK 5 Gets A New, Later Release Date As MINIONS 3 Is Moved Up By An Entire Year

There's some bad news for Shrek fans today as the long-awaited fifth movie has just been delayed. However, fans of the Despicable Me franchise will be pleased to learn about Minion 3's new release date.

By JoshWilding - Jan 11, 2025 10:01 AM EST
Deadline (via Toonado.com)

Deadline (via Toonado.com) has learned that Shrek 5 is now set to open on Wednesday, December 23, 2026. The long-awaited sequel had originally been scheduled for July 1, 2026, so while this delay isn't too big, those extra five months are going to sting for impatient Shrek fans. 

On the plus side, Minions 3 has shifted from June 30, 2027, to that July 1 slot. That's a huge jump forward and an indication work on the movie must be progressing well. 

It's also been revealed that an untitled Illumination event movie has moved from March 19, 2027 to Minions 3's vacant June date. 

Shrek 5 is being released to coincide with DreamWorks' 25th anniversary, with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz all set to reprise their respective roles as Shrek, Donkey and Fiona. Shrek franchise veterans Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon will be at the movie's helm.

Dorhn worked on the second and third movies as a writer and artist and later took on the role of Head of Story for the fourth instalment. He also lends his voice to Rumpelstiltskin in Shrek Forever After. As for Vernon, he directed the classic Shrek 2 and plays the Gingerbread Man.

The Shrek franchise has grossed over $2.9 billion worldwide, spawning Broadway musicals, numerous spin-offs, and even theme park attractions. 

Minions 3 will likely be a guaranteed hit for Universal because Despicable Me 4 was one of 2024's highest-grossing movies even after middling reviews. Brian Lynch (Minions) penned the threequel, while Pierre Coffin, a director on the first three Despicable Me movies and the first Minions, takes charge of the action on screen. Coffin is also the voice of the iconic Minions. 

"We started doing ['Shrek 5'] months ago," Murphy revealed in an interview last summer. "I did this. I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up. 'Shrek' is coming out and Donkey’s gonna have his own movie. We’re gonna do Donkey as well. So we’re gonna do a 'Shrek,' and we’re doing a Donkey [movie]."

"I started recording 'Shrek,' I think it’s coming out in 2025. And we’re doing a Donkey one next," he added, clarifying that the movies aren't being recorded back-to-back. 

2026 promises to be a big year for animation as The Super Mario Movie 2, Toy Story 5, and Ice Age 6 are all also scheduled for that year. 



TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/11/2025, 10:49 AM
Man the Shrek franchise has has been around since I was like 6 years old , that’s nuts…

I’m a fan of the first 2 but I barely remember 3 (don’t think I even watched 4) so a rewatch might be in order for this.

It’s nice to see the resurgence this franchise has had after the well deserved critical and commercial success of Puss in Boots:The Last Wish so hopefully 5 continues that momentum!!.

TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 1/11/2025, 10:50 AM
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/11/2025, 10:51 AM
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/11/2025, 10:57 AM
@harryba11zack - what is the guy eating a Mountain Dew Slurpee from?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/11/2025, 10:58 AM
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/11/2025, 11:02 AM
@harryba11zack - Pluto Nash?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/11/2025, 10:55 AM
It's all ogre now.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/11/2025, 10:59 AM
Good.

Mangeions 3 will be done and over with and out of the way sooner so everyone can forget about it sooner.

And Shrek 5 will have more time to cook in the microwave.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 1/11/2025, 11:22 AM
Figures
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/11/2025, 11:24 AM
Shrek is love

Shrek is life

View Recorder