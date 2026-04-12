The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Continues To Level Up With $628M Global Box Office Haul; Faces Of Death Bombs

Universal, Illumination Entertainment and Nintendo's animated Super Mario sequel has held on to the No. 1 spot at the box office this weekend, and has already shot past the $500 million worldwide milestone after less than two full weeks in theatres.

Despite a mixed-negative critical response (43% on Rotten Tomatoes, but with an 89% Audience Score), The Super Mario Galaxy Movie continues to pack theatres around the globe. The family-friendly video game adaptation took in $69 million from 4,284 North American theaters in its second weekend of release, and now sits at $308 million domestically and $629 million globally.

This officially makes Galaxy the highest-grossing movie of the year so far. A third movie is almost guaranteed, but fans hoping for a Super Smash Bros. adaptation might be disappointed.

"Right off the bat, I’ll say that unlike something like Super Smash Bros., I don’t think you’ll have a situation [where] all Nintendo characters would be joining," Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto said in a recent interview.

Elsewhere at the box office, Universal’s rom-com, You, Me & Tuscany, starring Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page, entered at fourth-place with an $8M debut, while the Faces of Death remake has bombed after taking in just $1.7M after three days in theaters. Project Hail Mary slipped to second place with $24.6M, and The Drama sticks at third with $8.7M.

Did you head to the theater over the weekend? If so, what did you see?

Returning voice cast members include Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser) and Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), with new recruits Benny Safdie (Bowser Jr.), Issa Rae (Honey Queen), Brie Larson (Princess Rosalina), Glen Powell (Fox McCloud) and Donald Glover (Yoshi).

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., and follows The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in 2023 and earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Both the 2023 film and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie are produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo.

The film is co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is directed by returning filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay by returning screenwriter Matthew Fogel, with Brian Tyler returning to compose the score.