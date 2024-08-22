Paul Rudd And Jack Black In Talks To Star In ANACONDA Remake For Colombia Pictures

Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) and Jack Black (Borderlands) are circling Colombia Pictures' reimagining of 1997's cult creature feature, Anaconda...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 22, 2024 10:08 AM EST
Source: Via FearHQ

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the jungle!

Columbia Pictures is planning to squeeze new life out of the Anaconda franchise, with The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent director Tom Gormican set to helm a reimagining of the 1997 giant snake horror movie.

Gormican will also co-write the script with collaborator Kevin Etten.

The project is said to have been in development at the studio since early 2023, and has gone through numerous rewrites as the "filmmaker and Columbia tried to find the right balance of tones."

It sounds like this new take on the creature feature is going to be more of a meta comedy, as "a group of friends facing mid-life crises who are remaking their favorite movie from their youth head to the rainforest, only to find themselves in a fight for their lives against natural disasters, giant snakes and violent criminals."

Paul Rudd (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Ghost Busters: Frozen Empire) and Jack Black (Borderlands, School of Rock) are currently in talks to play the lead roles.

According to THR, "Black would play an erstwhile director, a man stuck in his job as a wedding videographer, while Rudd would play an actor who did a stint on a cop show but sees his Hollywood dreams slipping further and further away." However, the trade notes that "another source said it was the other way around."

The original Anaconda was actually a pretty star-studded affair, with Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Ice Cube, Eric Stoltz and Jon Voight heading into the Amazon in the hopes of getting an elusive tribe on film, only to wind up being hunted by the world's largest snake. It wasn't exactly well-received upon release (41% on Rotten Tomatoes with a 24% Audience Score), but it has gained something of a cult following over the years.

The movie spawned a number of direct-to-DVD sequels and eventually crossed over with the Lake Placid franchise.

What do you make of this news? Any Anaconda fans out there? Drop us a comment down below.

"Filmmaker Terri Flores (Jennifer Lopez) is traveling deep in the Amazon jungle looking for a forgotten tribe. Terri and her crew, which includes an anthropologist (Eric Stoltz) and a cameraman (Ice Cube), come across Paul (Jon Voight), who is stranded on the riverbank. He offers to help them find the tribe, but his secretive behavior puts everyone on edge. They realize too late that he's using them to find a legendary anaconda that's worth a fortune -- if they can catch it."

Vigor
Vigor - 8/22/2024, 10:48 AM
I was just thinking back and appreciating this movie. Jennifer Lopez best role she's done

The movie worked because it was not a comedy. It was real horror with great effects and iconic cast
I love Paul rudd and he's great leading man material bit should this movie really be a comedy?
Jack black has shown he has range. I guess we will see with the trailer
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/22/2024, 11:11 AM
@Vigor - I mean , it’s inherently a ridiculous concept that you can go the serious or comedy route with…

If they have gone the way of the former then why not try the latter now?.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 8/22/2024, 11:24 AM
@Vigor - "Jennifer Lopez best role she's done"

Drop everything and watch Out of Sight
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/22/2024, 11:27 AM
@clintthahamster - User Comment Image
tvor03
tvor03 - 8/22/2024, 12:05 PM
@Vigor - great effects? You talking about the shot where the waterfall literally flowing up?
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 8/22/2024, 12:12 PM
@clintthahamster - This is true. Great film. Great cast all around.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/22/2024, 10:50 AM
Are they playing the two snakes?
Spoken
Spoken - 8/22/2024, 10:56 AM
@IAmAHoot - Twin Snakes…
JackBurton1
JackBurton1 - 8/22/2024, 11:04 AM
@IAmAHoot - Black doesn't have the acting skills to pull that off.I'll never understand the appeal of Jack Black...he isn't funny and his acting skills are the shits.
braunermegda
braunermegda - 8/22/2024, 10:56 AM
jack black needs a new agent for yesterday
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/22/2024, 10:57 AM
So the marvel thing didnt work out..another Major casuality
Spoken
Spoken - 8/22/2024, 10:58 AM
I....kind of like this idea honestly lol.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/22/2024, 11:04 AM
"My anaconda don't want none Unless you've got buns, hun!"

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/22/2024, 11:06 AM
Sooooo, not comicbookmovie.com?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/22/2024, 11:19 AM
@KennKathleen - Are you new here?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/22/2024, 11:24 AM
@MarkCassidy - They have been here long enough to know better. They are intentionally daft
Asterisk
Asterisk - 8/22/2024, 11:08 AM
This sounds fun
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/22/2024, 11:10 AM
I enjoyed “Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” so the same team being behind this means this could be fun aswell but we’ll see..

I haven’t seen any of the Anaconda films but a more comedic take could work as long as they retain the elements of action & horror from atleast the original which going by the premise and report seems like they will.

I would give it a shot , especially with Rudd & Black as 2 of the leads since I like them!!.

User Comment Image
MovieMonster
MovieMonster - 8/22/2024, 11:16 AM
I've not seen the original Anaconda but Massive Talent was a pretty funny meta comedy. Having Jack Black playing a director remaking a movie seems like a combination of his roles in King Kong 05 and Be Kind Rewind. I reckon this is part of the overall meta joke this is going for.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/22/2024, 11:24 AM
@MovieMonster - I was thinking about him in Kong too

User Comment Image
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 8/22/2024, 11:16 AM
I loved the original in a “it’s so bad it’s good” kind of way. My brother and I used to quote it all the time. They should get jlo to come back. She hardly looks any different. It would be so fun. I kind of hope they don’t lean too much into the comedy though. The original was unintentionally funny. Hard to replicate that.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 8/22/2024, 11:26 AM
@Shivermetimbers - "The original was unintentionally funny. Hard to replicate that."

This right here. Doing "so bad it's funny" intentionally usually just ends up regular-ass bad.
whatevtrev
whatevtrev - 8/22/2024, 11:17 AM
The synopsis sounds pretty stupid, I'm sold.
marvel72
marvel72 - 8/22/2024, 12:09 PM
User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/22/2024, 12:15 PM
I have a soft spot for the second film
User Comment Image

