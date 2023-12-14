AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Clip Sees Arthur Curry Try Out His New Stealth Suit For A Prison Break

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is a little over a week away from finally splashing down into theaters and the first clip from the sequel - and Warner Bros.' final DCEU movie - has been released today.

In that, we see Arthur Curry make good use of his new stealth suit as he attempts to free Orm from captivity. The King of Atlantis will need his half-brother's help if he hopes to stop Black Manta and the love/hate dynamic between these two promises to be one of the most enjoyable aspects of this team-up.

The humour is very much in line with what we saw from 2018's Aquaman; if that didn't work for you five years ago, then it's unlikely to do so now. However, it should go some way in making this follow-up a fan-pleasing affair which, the studio hopes, will attract more moviegoers than Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and Blue Beetle were able to throughout the rest of 2023.

Asked recently if he's talked to DC Studios' James Gunn about the DC, filmmaker James Wan recently said, "No, not really. I mean, not really in a deeper sense. I know they're in the middle of all that, so I'm sure it's not something that you just whip up in one or two afternoons. I'm sure it's a growing process and it depends on the different characters."

"I imagine that's a pretty heavy task that they're dealing with right now. I am just happy and feel like I was able to make my movie, work on my film that takes place within its own world, and not be affected by whatever other people are doing."

You can watch the first clip from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom below.

Check out the first clip from #Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom which aired on the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert 🔱 pic.twitter.com/KBNc3LTJTE — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) December 14, 2023

Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa - along with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman - return in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman’s half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother’s reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis’ Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; and ; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father’s death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa'a Sibbett.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom splashes down into theaters on December 22.