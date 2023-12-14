AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Final Trailer Spotlights Lots Of Action-Packed New Footage

The final movie of the current DCEU era, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, releases next week, and Warner Bros. has shared one final international trailer in an effort to entice as many people as possible into the theatre.

This is arguably the best teaser for James Wan's sequel yet, as we see the King of Atlantis (Jason Momoa) reluctantly join forces with his half brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) in an effort to prevent the villainous Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) from unleashing a catastrophic environmental event.

There's plenty of action-packed new footage of Aquaman and Ocean Master taking on all manner of deep-sea creatures, and a quick glimpse of the mysterious "underwater zombies" our heroes will face in the titular Lost Kingdom.

Check out the trailer below along with some new poster art, and let us know if you plan on seeing Aquaman 2 opening weekend.

Check out the Final International Trailer for #Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom! - Only in Theaters December 22 pic.twitter.com/k3o5OQlYfZ — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) December 13, 2023 #WBPartner I am beyond excited to reveal my official illustration for Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom! I have been a DC fan since the 90s and it was an honour to work on such an iconic character, played perfectly by Jason Momoa. I hope you will like it! @aquamanmovie @wbpictures pic.twitter.com/RQvpprOi2o — Ben Terdik Art (@benterdik) December 13, 2023

"Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, no, after w balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman’s half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother’s reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis’ Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father’s death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to swim into theaters on December 22.