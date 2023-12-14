AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Final Trailer Spotlights Lots Of Action-Packed New Footage

Before the movie arrives in theaters next week, Warner Bros. has released a final international trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and it features plenty of new footage...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 14, 2023 09:12 AM EST

The final movie of the current DCEU era, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, releases next week, and Warner Bros. has shared one final international trailer in an effort to entice as many people as possible into the theatre.

This is arguably the best teaser for James Wan's sequel yet, as we see the King of Atlantis (Jason Momoa) reluctantly join forces with his half brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) in an effort to prevent the villainous Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) from unleashing a catastrophic environmental event.

There's plenty of action-packed new footage of Aquaman and Ocean Master taking on all manner of deep-sea creatures, and a quick glimpse of the mysterious "underwater zombies" our heroes will face in the titular Lost Kingdom.

Check out the trailer below along with some new poster art, and let us know if you plan on seeing Aquaman 2 opening weekend.

"Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, no, after w balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman’s half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother’s reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis’ Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father’s death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to swim into theaters on December 22.

whynot - 12/14/2023, 9:22 AM
Looks great!
mountainman - 12/14/2023, 9:23 AM
That is a nice piece of art!
ObserverIO - 12/14/2023, 10:20 AM
@mountainman - *ass
MarkCassidy - 12/14/2023, 9:25 AM
That's the first trailer I've liked for this... maybe because it didn't have Momoa screaming "WAAAHOOOOOOO" every 5 seconds.
RolandD - 12/14/2023, 9:56 AM
@MarkCassidy - Lol. Nice to see you have an open mind, especially since you didn’t like the first one so much.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 12/14/2023, 9:26 AM
#WBPartner

looking forward to indulge in the world of Arthur. A complete cinematic experience that demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible. The biggest character in DCs stable get a major overhaul and boost this holiday season. Get your tickets now!
ObserverIO - 12/14/2023, 10:15 AM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - Aquaman is "The biggest character in DCs stable" huh? They really think that?
marvel72 - 12/14/2023, 9:31 AM
This looks pretty decent to me.
GeneralZod - 12/14/2023, 9:38 AM
I'm in.
ClintThaHamster - 12/14/2023, 9:40 AM
I hate to say it, but I hope Wonder Man gets all the way canceled, mostly because Abdul-Mateen deserves something MUCH better in the MCU. He'd be perfect for Bishop.
UniqNo - 12/14/2023, 9:40 AM
looks ok to me....for what it is...

VFX also look a bit better than the last one, but i kind of liked how surreal it looked. Suited the tone....compared to Flash.

I think this will play good in cinemas, but with all the fatigue and DC's changed and track record this year, it's likely going to flop.

Hopefully not as hard as Shazam 2 and Flash.
ObserverIO - 12/14/2023, 10:17 AM
@UniqNo - Probably harder. There is a very obvious pattern in the DCEU's BO takings. Each one does worse than the last.
UniqNo - 12/14/2023, 10:23 AM
@ObserverIO - Well, not exactly.

Shazam 2 was first, made under 200 mill, then Flash made more.. Blue Beetle (which i don't think is fair to lump in with the rest) made less than 100 mill, so i'm 99% certain it's going to make more than BB.

I think They will be lucky if they manage to make 3 to 400mill world wide. As it's the holiday season it's got potential to have legs and go for a while... but it looks like Wonka might be eating up all that.
UniqNo - 12/14/2023, 10:24 AM
@ObserverIO - Oh! looks like i was wrong about BB that made almost the same as Shazam! that's quite good actually.
kirbyfan - 12/14/2023, 9:47 AM
This movie looks absolutely fantastic, I'm already looking forward to owning it on a 4k disc.
Nomis929 - 12/14/2023, 9:53 AM
I'll Be ther Day One!!! and that's some great artwork for the movie!
DocSpock - 12/14/2023, 9:55 AM

I can't wait to see this!

Once it's on free TV & I have nothing else to watch or do next Summer.
ObserverIO - 12/14/2023, 10:17 AM
Is everybody on this website smoking pot?
narrow290 - 12/14/2023, 10:24 AM
@ObserverIO - I am..
ObserverIO - 12/14/2023, 10:26 AM
Okay the check just cleared, let me join in with all the fake bullshit. *ahem*...

I will be a movie ticket to this motion picture and will sit down to watch it on day one. I will also purchase it when it becomes available on 4k Ultra HD/Blu-Ray. It looks like a very good film.

I will be*zrrk*Day One...*ZRRkKrZkZk* Day One *ZzZrkklilklk* looks fantast*ZkliklBzzzKLiK*...

The trailer was ver gooo.....bzzzzzzrzrrrrrkkk.....trailer 2 was the trailer........traiuler1...bteter than trailer 1...bazzEven better than trailer 1.

Trailer 2.

Day One.

Trailer 1.

Day One..

Artwork. I saw the artwork. It was artwortk. Like the artwork was nice........

This....will....not............fllllllllllllllllllllllllll..........op

