AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Poster Is One Of The DCEU’s Most Bizarre Efforts To Date

One final poster has been released for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and while it earns some points for its uniqueness, it’s also among the most bizarre designs the DCEU has ever produced. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Dec 25, 2023 06:12 AM EST

It's been five years since Arthur Curry last took centre stage in his own movie, though it's not as if the character has been completely absent from our screens. 

He's been talked about a lot (Shazam!, for example) and made cameo appearances in the likes of Peacemaker and The Flash...neither of which were overly flattering to the King or Atlantis. Then, there was all that extra screen time in Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Still, it's been half a decade and a lot has changed for Jason Momoa's Aquaman. He's a King and father now, something this newly released Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom poster attempts to communicate.

It's just a little...weird? There's definitely something a tad off about this design, though we'll give Warner Bros. Discovery some credit for making an effort (or letting an intern run wild) considering the fact it feels like they've all but given up on the movie in the build up to its release a few days ago. 

During a recent interview, Momoa shared his belief in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and its role as the final DCEU release. "I think it's a really great movie that sums it all up. You get to see where he's at, and it's a pretty cool journey. It's been 12 years, and the DCEU is at its end. I think this is one of those movies that you want to see it all get tied up, and I think it's a really good way to finish it all."

"Unless...unless," Momoa continued, "I mean, listen. It is a big universe, and who knows? The cool thing is, it's up to the fans. But we did a great job, I think the fans will be very excited, very proud. I'm extremely proud of it."

Check out this new Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom poster below.

Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa - along with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman - return in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa'a Sibbett.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom splashes down into theaters on December 22.

marvel72 - 12/25/2023, 6:57 AM
Aquaman hanging up his costume one last time.
Forthas - 12/25/2023, 7:05 AM
This franchise has become a joke and now they have the perfect poster for it.
ObserverIO - 12/25/2023, 7:08 AM
Hanging the DCEU out to dry.
AquaClunge - 12/25/2023, 7:08 AM
I saw this last night, it's actually not that bad. The fight scenes were great, the dialogue was F&F cheesy, Orm was great and so was manta. I wish they gave those two more screen time as Mamoa has become quite annoying but I'd give it a 7 out of 10 like the first film.
lazlodaytona - 12/25/2023, 8:22 AM
@AquaClunge - I've been hearing that same vibe from all who I know who've seen it.
JohnPain - 12/25/2023, 7:10 AM


The Endgame of the DCEU
FireandBlood - 12/25/2023, 7:16 AM
They said [frick] it, let’s have some fun with this shit
Fogs - 12/25/2023, 7:21 AM
@FireandBlood - that's what I thought too
mastakilla39 - 12/25/2023, 8:22 AM
@FireandBlood - yeah, bet marketinng already knows they are going to be fired anyways lol
MosquitoFarmer - 12/25/2023, 7:33 AM
The gloves are attached to the shirt?
Usernametaken - 12/25/2023, 7:49 AM
A nice idea that is poorly executed...
AllsGood - 12/25/2023, 7:49 AM
I was bored had to see Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom for my myself. It was Bad, Very Bad 1 Star / 5 Star.

Jason Momoa was the worst part of the whole movie. Terrible Acting and the actual Aquaman wasn't even this movie more Biker than Superhero. Bad Acting, Writing, Directing and the CGI was just terrible.

Amber Heard was in this movie the whole time and she was very bad too.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom finds itself weighed down by a clunky script with no idea what it wants to be.
vectorsigma - 12/25/2023, 8:14 AM
If i am to use the skills of spinning titles to the liking of this site and if they are dc shills, i will make one like

"Aquaman 2 dominates all cbms in China for 2023"
lazlodaytona - 12/25/2023, 8:24 AM

