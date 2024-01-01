AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Sinks To #2 During Second U.S. Weekend But Tops THE MARVELS Globally

There's good and bad news for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom during its second weekend in theaters because, despite a dismal outing in North America, the sequel has managed to top The Marvels globally...

By JoshWilding - Jan 01, 2024 06:01 AM EST

Unsurprisingly, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom sunk during its second weekend in North American theatres, dipping to second place behind Wonka with a soft $19.5 million three-day haul (and $26 million through New Year's Day). 

This is a much better hold than expected, though that's largely down to the fact it was Christmas last weekend and many people didn't go to the movies. Unfortunately, numbers like these are enough for the Aquaman sequel to be deemed a flop in the same vein as Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and Blue Beetle, marking a disappointing end to the DC Extended Universe. 

The movie is faring a little better overseas and, with its $84 million domestic haul, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has managed to pass $258 million after two weeks in theaters. Unfortunately, it's not expected to have legs and there are already those who believe it won't even reach $300 million. 

The best it can conceivably do now is top The Flash's $270 million global haul, at least ensuring the King of Atlantis didn't star in the biggest DCEU bomb of 2023 and will, in fact, be its best-performing title (surely renewing hope that Jason Momoa will get a second chance in the DCU as Lobo). 

Many have also pointed out that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has quite easily surpassed The Marvels' lifetime gross of $205 million; no one could have seen that coming, but there's clearly been a greater level of interest in Arthur Curry and Marvel Studios will now need to figure out what went wrong with the Captain Marvel sequel beyond issues caused by the Hollywood strikes.

What did you decide to watch in theaters this weekend?

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now playing in theaters.

