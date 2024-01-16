AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Swimming To Digital Platforms Sooner Than Expected

The Marvels arrived on Digital today, giving those who skipped it in theaters (and there were a lot of them if those box office numbers are any indication) the chance to watch it at home. Next up is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The DCEU sequel has exceeded expectations at the box office despite largely negative reviews, grossing an impressive $375 million. For whatever reason, Warner Bros. Discovery is cutting its losses and bringing the sequel to Digital platforms quite a bit sooner than expected.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released on Digital on January 23.

There's currently no word on special features or deleted scenes and we'll be sure to share those with you once they're announced.

2023's fourth DCEU title and the final movie to call that shared world home before DC Studios' reboot, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom underwent major changes both during reshoots and in the editing room. Despite an eventual global gross of $400+ million looking likely, James Gunn and Peter Safran aren't thought to have any plans for the King of Atlantis.

Jason Momoa may get another chance as Lobo but that hasn't been confirmed and may have only been teased as a means of placating angry fans when it became clear the days of the DCEU/SnyderVerse were ending.

Will you check out Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom when it's released at home next week?

AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM releases on VOD and digital platforms on January 23!



You can pre-order now! pic.twitter.com/DAG5JkT5iY — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) January 16, 2024

Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa - along with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman - return in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa'a Sibbett.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now playing in theaters.