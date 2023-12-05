AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM TV Spots Give Us A (Brief) New Look At Amber Heard As Mera

Two new TV spots for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom have been shared online, and one of 'em gives us a very brief new look at Amber Heard as Mera.

Arthur Curry's love-interest had a prominent role in the first film, but Heard has previously revealed that most of her scenes for the sequel were removed, with only two early sequences making the final cut. Director James Wan claims that Mera was always going to have a reduced role, but, for whatever reason, it's become clear that the character is mostly being left out of the marketing.

Is this due to so many fans turning on Heard after details of the Depp vs. Heard trial were made public, or possibly because of the actress' negative comments about Wan and co-star Jason Momoa? Whatever the case may be, we do get another blink-and-you'll-miss-it glimpse of Mera in the second promo as she reacts to "Aquababy" being taken by Black Manta.

The other spot is longer, and features quite a bit of new footage of Aquaman and Ocean Master teaming-up to face-off against Manta's forces.

New Spot for #Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.



The King arrives to theaters December 22 🔱 pic.twitter.com/H4GjiKWLK2 — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) December 5, 2023 Mera Appears in a new clip for #AquamanAndTheLostKingdom



The clip is so short it looks like they tried to edit her out and missed a bit.



If they don’t put Amber in more promos, her supporters aren’t going to show up for this film. #NoMeraNoMoney pic.twitter.com/TGBa5AhK10 — 𝙻𝚎𝚊𝚟𝚎𝙷𝚎𝚊𝚛𝚍𝙰𝚕𝚘𝚗𝚎 (@LeaveHeardAlone) December 5, 2023

The Aquaman sequel will be the final movie of the "DCEU" era before the franchise is rebooted. Momoa will most likely hang up the trident, but is said to be in talks to play a completely different character in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU, Lobo.

Do you plan on seeing The Lost Kingdom opening weekend? Let us know in the comments, and check out a new international poster below.

"Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, no, after w balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman’s half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother’s reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis’ Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father’s death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to swim into theaters on December 20.