DCEU Ends With A Whimper As AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Gets A Low-Key Fan Screening But No Premiere

Did you know that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrives in theaters a couple of days from now? If you'd forgotten, there's a good chance you're not alone because Warner Bros. Discovery hasn't put a great deal of effort into building excitement for the final DC Extended Universe movie.

The review embargo won't lift until December 21, the same day this Aquaman sequel arrives in many countries (and mere hours before Thursday preview screenings begin in North America). That suggests the studio is bracing itself for bad reviews.

Regardless, with DC Studios' DCU reboot now looming, it seems WBD CEO David Zaslav didn't even want to spend money on a splashy premiere for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Yesterday evening, a "fan screening" took place which featured only appearances from lead star Jason Momoa and director James Wan. There was no premiere, no afterparty, and nothing that will help build hype for a movie that's likely to have a lower opening than this past August's Blue Beetle.

The DCEU is ending on a whimper rather than a bang but will a year off in 2024 be enough to renew interest in this franchise when Superman: Legacy arrives in 2025? We'll have to wait and see.

And thus the DCEU ends, not with a bang but a whimper. No red carpet premiere, no afterparty, just a small (but neat) pre-reception, a "fan screening," and only Jason Momoa and James Wan at the Grove to close out a veritable era... https://t.co/e5BXUKrsoz — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) December 19, 2023

