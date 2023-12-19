DCEU Ends With A Whimper As AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Gets A Low-Key Fan Screening But No Premiere

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom wasn't given a splashy premiere in Hollywood yesterday evening; instead, the sequel got a low-key fan event which suggests Warner Bros. has given up on the final DCEU movie.

By JoshWilding - Dec 19, 2023

Did you know that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrives in theaters a couple of days from now? If you'd forgotten, there's a good chance you're not alone because Warner Bros. Discovery hasn't put a great deal of effort into building excitement for the final DC Extended Universe movie. 

The review embargo won't lift until December 21, the same day this Aquaman sequel arrives in many countries (and mere hours before Thursday preview screenings begin in North America). That suggests the studio is bracing itself for bad reviews. 

Regardless, with DC Studios' DCU reboot now looming, it seems WBD CEO David Zaslav didn't even want to spend money on a splashy premiere for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Yesterday evening, a "fan screening" took place which featured only appearances from lead star Jason Momoa and director James Wan. There was no premiere, no afterparty, and nothing that will help build hype for a movie that's likely to have a lower opening than this past August's Blue Beetle

The DCEU is ending on a whimper rather than a bang but will a year off in 2024 be enough to renew interest in this franchise when Superman: Legacy arrives in 2025? We'll have to wait and see. 

Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa - along with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman - return in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman’s half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother’s reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis’ Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; and ; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father’s death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa'a Sibbett.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom splashes down into theaters on December 22.

worcestershire - 12/19/2023, 5:42 AM
Good, save money. You’re gonna make $200m anyway, so keep the profits at max.
worcestershire - 12/19/2023, 5:44 AM
I and many others are super excited for this. The whole family is seeing it premiere night. Everyone loves Jason, Patrick, Yahya and Nicole. Plus, it’s a James Wan movie, will be a blast!

A final goodbye to the DCEU!
worcestershire - 12/19/2023, 5:47 AM
Also, it’s rumored to have some surprise cameos, so won’t want to kiss those. The theatre is gonna go nuts. Granted, it won’t go anywhere given it’s the last DCEU film, but it’s an exciting scene. That’s what movies are about, to have a good time with friends and family. In Jason’s voice - “WOOHOOO”
vectorsigma - 12/19/2023, 5:56 AM
@worcestershire - this will gross more than Josh's favorite The Marvels
FireandBlood - 12/19/2023, 5:43 AM
Imagine this is a sequel to a billion dollar movie 👀
vectorsigma - 12/19/2023, 5:57 AM
@FireandBlood - so was The Marvels which this will outgross
lazlodaytona - 12/19/2023, 5:43 AM
Sad. Just sad. Goodbye 2023.
AquaClunge - 12/19/2023, 5:44 AM
Not the infamous DC fan screenings before a premiere 😭😭

It's almost guaranteed to be trash then
IShitYourPants - 12/19/2023, 5:46 AM
Lol
Forthas - 12/19/2023, 5:51 AM
I think it is more of a case of not having any money rather than giving up on the film.

Plus all people would do is ask about Amber Heard, remind people there is no reason to invest in the film because it is being rebooted, and ask Mamoa when are they going to announce he is Lobo?

The DCEU started off epic with Man of. Steel and spiraled down into the toilet bowl immediately after. And here we are....
Forthas - 12/19/2023, 5:55 AM
Mamoa was terrible casting for Aquaman. In fact everyone was bad. Patrick Wilson would have made for a better Aquaman. Only Nicole Kidman and Black Manta were the only interesting cast members.
vectorsigma - 12/19/2023, 5:55 AM
Yeah right, if there's anything that needs wimper as a word, it's The Marvels
Blergh - 12/19/2023, 5:56 AM
Imagine this making a massive profit against all expectations
vectorsigma - 12/19/2023, 5:58 AM
I personally am excited for this. Will watch tomorrow. Will say farewell to the DCEU.

By 2025, the DCU will be the best
SuperiorHeckler - 12/19/2023, 6:00 AM
A "whimper" Josh??? Safe-bet it will earn more than your precious MARVELS that you referred to as: "...you'll find plenty to love in this fun romp of a blockbuster that highlights three of the MCU's best HERoes." 😆🤣
KWilly - 12/19/2023, 6:09 AM
This is why I think James Gunn, regardless of how good Superman Legacy is, just may be too late to the party when it comes to his DCU. Superhero movies may genuinely be dead by then.
HarryPotter007 - 12/19/2023, 6:09 AM
Whimper ? You are against criticizing The Marvel's but you want to attack a rival studio ? Pathetic Josh. That should be your name.

