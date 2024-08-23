5 Reasons Robert Downey Jr. IS The Best Possible Choice To Play Doctor Doom In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

There had been rumblings about Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU heading into last month's San Diego Comic-Con, but none of us expected him to be announced as Doctor Doom in place of Iron Man!

The Oscar-winner first suited up as Tony Stark in 2008 and, five years after bidding farewell to the Armoured Avenger in Avengers: Endgame, he'll transform into one of the Marvel Universe's greatest villains in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

We completely understand why the decision to cast Downey as Victor Von Doom has proven somewhat divisive but now have some thoughts on why it's actually a good idea. In fact, we'd say this casting decision is the best one Marvel Studios could have made (a bold statement, we know, but bear with us...).

Find out why we think Downey as Doom is the right thing for the Multiverse Saga by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.



5. It's Not Predictable

Cillian Murphy, Giancarlo Esposito, Mads Mikkelsen...plenty of big names were suggested for Doom by fans and they were all as predictable and safe as the last (like Bryan Cranston being the most popular choice to play Lex Luthor because he was bald in Breaking Bad at the time).

We're not saying they wouldn't have done a great job but Downey is an exciting, out-of-the-box choice no one saw coming. Marvel Studios and Sarah Finn have always had an eye for casting these characters and we see no reason why the same won't be the case for Doom.

And, love or hate the fact Downey has already played Iron Man, there's no denying the Comic-Con announcement has got fans talking in a way they wouldn't have had Marvel Studios unmasked an actor constantly cast as bad guys on screen.

