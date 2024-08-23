5 Reasons Robert Downey Jr. IS The Best Possible Choice To Play Doctor Doom In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

5 Reasons Robert Downey Jr. IS The Best Possible Choice To Play Doctor Doom In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Marvel Studios' decision to cast Robert Downey Jr. as the MCU's Doctor Doom has been understandably divisive; however, we have some arguments for why picking the former Iron Man was the right move...

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Aug 23, 2024 12:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

There had been rumblings about Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU heading into last month's San Diego Comic-Con, but none of us expected him to be announced as Doctor Doom in place of Iron Man! 

The Oscar-winner first suited up as Tony Stark in 2008 and, five years after bidding farewell to the Armoured Avenger in Avengers: Endgame, he'll transform into one of the Marvel Universe's greatest villains in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars

We completely understand why the decision to cast Downey as Victor Von Doom has proven somewhat divisive but now have some thoughts on why it's actually a good idea. In fact, we'd say this casting decision is the best one Marvel Studios could have made (a bold statement, we know, but bear with us...). 

Find out why we think Downey as Doom is the right thing for the Multiverse Saga by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

5. It's Not Predictable

doom-one-shot-covers-released-are-you-getting-it-and-which-v0-cnrq4ko94buc1

Cillian Murphy, Giancarlo Esposito, Mads Mikkelsen...plenty of big names were suggested for Doom by fans and they were all as predictable and safe as the last (like Bryan Cranston being the most popular choice to play Lex Luthor because he was bald in Breaking Bad at the time).

We're not saying they wouldn't have done a great job but Downey is an exciting, out-of-the-box choice no one saw coming. Marvel Studios and Sarah Finn have always had an eye for casting these characters and we see no reason why the same won't be the case for Doom. 

And, love or hate the fact Downey has already played Iron Man, there's no denying the Comic-Con announcement has got fans talking in a way they wouldn't have had Marvel Studios unmasked an actor constantly cast as bad guys on screen. 
 

4. Without The Iron Man Baggage, No One Would Complain...

2e2367c6fdfcd4de8dbfeb9dd66eefd33ed6

On that latter point, it's hard to imagine such vocal backlash had Downey not already played the MCU's Iron Man. We get it, but it's already been half a decade since Avengers: Endgame and he won't have played Tony for seven years by the time Avengers: Doomsday is released. 

That's less time than the space between Chris Evans playing the Human Torch and Captain America, for example, but we appreciate that Iron Man is a larger-than-life character who Downey helped make iconic.

Put that to one side, though, and Marvel Studios has cast a recent Oscar winner to play one of the greatest comic book villains ever. Downey received widespread acclaim for his role as a hateful antagonist in Oppenheimer and, in that respect, this is pitch-perfect casting. 
 

3. Downey Is A Phenomenal Actor And Can Do Doom Justice

Iron-Man-Snaps-Infinity-Gauntlet-in-Avengers-Endgame-copy

As we've hopefully just established, Downey is a powerhouse talent and someone with the ability to do right by Doom on screen. While he's getting paid either way, there's no way the actor will want to return to the MCU after winning an Oscar and completely sh*t the bed. 

That would massively set his career back and, with the Multiverse Saga not exactly firing on all cylinders, he's actually taking a pretty sizable risk by even agreeing to suit up again for Kevin Feige...as any character! 

Downey took a C-List superhero in Iron Man and made him one of Marvel's most iconic heroes and its biggest box office draw alongside Spider-Man. What's stopping him from doing the same with Doom after Julian McMahon and Toby Kebbell's terrible takes?
 

2. Needs Must 

Kang-copy

The plan had been for Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror to be the Multiverse Saga's big bad. His introduction in Loki was effective but Marvel Studios made some missteps, leaving Rama-Tut out of Moon Knight and showcasing the Conqueror in...Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania?!

This was a blunder and, even before Majors' legal issues (which resulted in him being fired), Marvel was considering moving away from Kang. When they're so deep into the Saga and Bob Iger wants the Avengers back in theaters, who better to pivot to than Doom?

There weren't many other options; an evil Iron Man from Earth-838? King Thanos? A recast Kang? We'd argue that none of those options are as exciting as Doctor Doom, particularly when even casual fans know that villain is a very big deal...
 

1. There's An Interesting Multiverse Story To Be Told

doom-one-shot-covers-released-are-you-getting-it-and-which-v0-tcfzyko94buc1-copy

Downey is playing Victor Von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and, as far as we're aware, he's not an Iron Man Variant or an evil Tony Stark who is wearing Doctor Doom's armour in place of Iron Man's. 

That's for the best but there's still a very exciting Multiverse tale to be told here. In an ideal world, we'd have met Doom in The Fantastic Four: First Steps and he'd already have a history with that team and other MCU heroes. However, don't forget Thanos only had mere minutes of screentime before taking centre stage in Avengers: Infinity War!

Doom was a pivotal part of both versions of Secret Wars and is a logical choice of villain. He also has ties to Kang (and, to a lesser extent, Iron Man), so Marvel Studios has the opportunity here to tell a compelling, unexpected story which makes up for this Saga's previous shortcomings.
 

7 Characters Marvel Studios Must Introduce In The MCU Before AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And AVENGERS: SECRET WARS
Related:

7 Characters Marvel Studios Must Introduce In The MCU Before AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And AVENGERS: SECRET WARS
AVENGERS: Robert Downey Jr. Breaks Silence On MCU Return As Doctor Doom; Confirms He's Playing Victor Von Doom
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: Robert Downey Jr. Breaks Silence On MCU Return As Doctor Doom; Confirms He's Playing Victor Von Doom
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DirkLargepeck
DirkLargepeck - 8/23/2024, 12:14 PM
Needs Must?
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 8/23/2024, 12:17 PM
@DirkLargepeck - So says the Deodorant.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/23/2024, 12:31 PM
@EskimoJ - User Comment Image
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 8/23/2024, 12:34 PM
@DirkLargepeck - Shilling 101.
marvel72
marvel72 - 8/23/2024, 12:16 PM
They could have cast a different actor and he could have returned as Iron Man.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/23/2024, 12:43 PM
@marvel72 - yeah. I read why Momoa's turn to Lobo is better than Downey's.
The MCU is still in the same universe as from 2008. So, a guy who died a hero live long enough to become the villain.

Where, DC is starting everything over and Lobo won't remotely look like Aquaman. It'll be easier for audiences to accept that than the man who is Iron Man becoming the main baddie over the next years.
Superheroking
Superheroking - 8/23/2024, 12:17 PM
I read through this. I can tell this “article” is just a bunch of words that don’t even make sense together.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 8/23/2024, 12:25 PM
@Superheroking - Josh is the original MCU hawktuah girl.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/23/2024, 12:44 PM
@Superheroking - ok. Not sure what school's you grew up in but that post made perfect sense.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/23/2024, 12:17 PM
A new list!?

You haven't recycled this, or copied it from HamiltonParker (who is totally a different person)!?

My mund is blown.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/23/2024, 12:19 PM
@DravenCorvis - My mind is so blown that I wrote "mund" above.

What a moment!
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 8/23/2024, 12:19 PM
“Without The Iron Man Baggage, No One Would Complain...”

What an absolutely vapid and nothing point
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/23/2024, 12:25 PM
@CerealKiller1 - yeah lol

You can’t just dismiss that when that’s one of , if not the main reason the choice has been met with some backlash
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/23/2024, 12:26 PM
@CerealKiller1 - Like always
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/23/2024, 12:27 PM
Robert Downey Jr. IS The Best Possible Choice To Play Doctor Doom In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY.

User Comment Image
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 8/23/2024, 12:29 PM
Without the Iron Man baggage there would be plenty of complaints. Rdj is a great actor, but he in no way projects the threat and intimidation needed for Doom. I hope he can pull it off, but I honestly doubt he can.

At this point, I'm not sure "interesting story" and "multiverse" can go together in the same sentence
DOOMSPEAKS
DOOMSPEAKS - 8/23/2024, 12:29 PM
Ughhhhhh
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 8/23/2024, 12:42 PM
He’s definitely a Tony Stark variant. He might be named Victor von Doom, but there’s zero percent chance they make THE villain of two Avengers films be the same actor as THE face of the MCU for over a decade and not acknowledge it beyond a throwaway line.

He’s probably a version of Tony who was separated/taken from the Starks by Latveria (maybe in retaliation to something Howard did or developed) and raised as a von Doom. It’s possible he never even knew he was born Tony Stark. But you still get the parallels with the Doom bots and Ultron bots, etc. (maybe even a shot of Doom sitting on a throne with his cape to mirror Ultron in Age of Ultron).

Idk, but he’s for sure some kind of Tony variant. Mark my words.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/23/2024, 12:44 PM
5 Reasons Robert Downey Jr. IS NOT The Best Possible Choice To Play Doctor Doom In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/23/2024, 12:45 PM
Sigh , I guess this is what happens when the news is slow…

Anyway , I’m sure RDJ will be great personally even if ideally he wouldn’t be my choice though I also would just proceed with the Kang storyline and save Doom for later with a fresh actor but oh well.

Given that this is the route they are going in , I do think we can get some juicy emotional stuff out of it for the characters such as mask coming off during battle and while scarred , he’s still recognizable enough for others to realize he has the same face as Tony who was a friend to some and savior of the universe…

Just imagine how the fallout of that could affect the likes of Bruce ,Peter etc?.

Also I hope he’s indeed from the FF’s universe or Earth 838 from Mom rather than a random one , it’s just more streamlined & cohesive that way imo.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder