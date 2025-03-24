ANT-MAN's Paul Rudd Reflects On Thanus Theory; Will Poulter Ponders Adam Warlock Return In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Ant-Man and Avengers: Endgame star Paul Rudd has reflected on the "Thanus" fan theories and whether they hold any weight. Will Poulter, meanwhile, discusses his MCU future as Adam Warlock. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Mar 24, 2025 04:03 PM EST
Following Ant-Man's release in 2015, Paul Rudd's Scott Lang quickly became a firm fan-favourite among MCU fans. The character has since been portrayed as an incredibly important part of this shared world, though his powers have often been a hot topic of debate online. 

For example, when the world needed saving in Avengers: Endgame, could the pint-sized superhero have crawled up Thanos' butt and grown into Giant-Man, destroying the Mad Titan from the inside out? It's a bizarre question, but one that has been so widely discussed, that it was even addressed by Ant-Man in a video played aboard Disney's Cruise Line. 

Doing the rounds to promote A24's Death of a Unicorn alongside co-star Jenna Ortega, Rudd was asked by ComicBook.com about the "Thanus" theories and whether he thinks there's anything to the idea. 

"I often wonder, though, could he really have stopped Thanos in that way? Because didn’t he, at that point, have the Space Stone or whatever?" the actor pondered. 

When Ortega looked visibly confused, he said, "Do you know what we’re talking about? There was a theory - going against Thanos, why didn’t Ant-Man just...instead of Thanos, it was 'Thanus,' go up Thanos and then expand." Understandably, Rudd left it there, though this isn't a plot point we ever expect to see addressed on screen. 

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Will Poulter also caught up with the site and was asked about his MCU future. The Death of a Unicorn star debuted in James Gunn's threequel as Adam Warlock and, despite initially being an antagonist, the movie ended with him joining Rocket's new team. 

"Oh, dude, I’d love it," he said of a possible return in Avengers: Doomsday. "I had so much fun playing my character, and so, yeah, if they come calling, I’m definitely picking up."

We don't know whether the Guardians will factor into that movie and Avengers: Secret Wars, though Chris Pratt's Star-Lord is expected to play a key role in the story now he's on Earth. To avoid flooding these movies with too many characters, it might not be the worst thing to leave the team in outer space until Marvel Studios figures out what to do with their franchise now James Gunn has moved on to the DCU.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania ended with Ant-Man realising he'd potentially doomed the Multiverse by stopping Kang the Conqueror from escaping the Quantum Realm. At the time, the threequel's writer, Jeff Loveness, was also working on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and we have no idea how his role has now evolved. 

Let us know your thoughts on these remarks in the comments section below.

DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/24/2025, 4:12 PM
Why not his mouth, ear, or nose? Why the arse?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/24/2025, 4:13 PM
@DarthOmega - User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/24/2025, 4:17 PM
@DarthOmega - Scott is an ally.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/24/2025, 4:19 PM
@HashTagSwagg - interspecies erotica.

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/24/2025, 4:32 PM
@DarthOmega - User Comment Image
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 3/24/2025, 4:12 PM
Thanus
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/24/2025, 4:12 PM
by the end of his run he needs to go up someone's a55
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 3/24/2025, 4:15 PM
I don't mind seeing Will Poulter return as Adam Warlock, the more the merrier and more epic.

And Paul Rudd must've forgotten that it was already half-jokingly addressed in the MCU whether Ant-Man could or not do that haha.
NGFB
NGFB - 3/24/2025, 4:17 PM
Not sure why everyone thinks this would automatically work. If his inside is a tough as his outside, it's equally likely that Ant-Man would have been crushed.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/24/2025, 4:22 PM
@NGFB - Maybe if he shrunk down to the cellular level and introduced some sort of cancerous cell that spread quickly. Wouldn't be as exciting to watch, but it'd work.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 3/24/2025, 4:18 PM
James Gunn ruined Adam Warlock and he's not needed now. Should've introduced him before Avengers IW
Spike101
Spike101 - 3/24/2025, 5:02 PM
@GodHercules20 - I’d tend to agree. You would have thought it possible to have found an actor more fitting to the character in size at least.
grif
grif - 3/24/2025, 4:22 PM
good ol thanus
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 3/24/2025, 4:38 PM
Why didn't they use this?

User Comment Image

Instead of that we got this

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Avengers Doomsday better have long epic fight scenes, not "she's got help" or that Star Lord and Gamora scene
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/24/2025, 4:50 PM
Adam Warlock felt wasted, would've been cool if they did more with him before Vol.3.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/24/2025, 4:51 PM
I would be down to see Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock again since I enjoyed his performance…

I thought the character himself was alright though has potential as he matures & grows into his own person since he was childish and naive in Vol 3 to an extent because his pod had been opened earlier then usual.

User Comment Image

