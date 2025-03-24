ANT-MAN's Paul Rudd Reflects On Thanus Theory; Will Poulter Ponders Adam Warlock Return In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Following Ant-Man's release in 2015, Paul Rudd's Scott Lang quickly became a firm fan-favourite among MCU fans. The character has since been portrayed as an incredibly important part of this shared world, though his powers have often been a hot topic of debate online.

For example, when the world needed saving in Avengers: Endgame, could the pint-sized superhero have crawled up Thanos' butt and grown into Giant-Man, destroying the Mad Titan from the inside out? It's a bizarre question, but one that has been so widely discussed, that it was even addressed by Ant-Man in a video played aboard Disney's Cruise Line.

Doing the rounds to promote A24's Death of a Unicorn alongside co-star Jenna Ortega, Rudd was asked by ComicBook.com about the "Thanus" theories and whether he thinks there's anything to the idea.

"I often wonder, though, could he really have stopped Thanos in that way? Because didn’t he, at that point, have the Space Stone or whatever?" the actor pondered.

When Ortega looked visibly confused, he said, "Do you know what we’re talking about? There was a theory - going against Thanos, why didn’t Ant-Man just...instead of Thanos, it was 'Thanus,' go up Thanos and then expand." Understandably, Rudd left it there, though this isn't a plot point we ever expect to see addressed on screen.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Will Poulter also caught up with the site and was asked about his MCU future. The Death of a Unicorn star debuted in James Gunn's threequel as Adam Warlock and, despite initially being an antagonist, the movie ended with him joining Rocket's new team.

"Oh, dude, I’d love it," he said of a possible return in Avengers: Doomsday. "I had so much fun playing my character, and so, yeah, if they come calling, I’m definitely picking up."

We don't know whether the Guardians will factor into that movie and Avengers: Secret Wars, though Chris Pratt's Star-Lord is expected to play a key role in the story now he's on Earth. To avoid flooding these movies with too many characters, it might not be the worst thing to leave the team in outer space until Marvel Studios figures out what to do with their franchise now James Gunn has moved on to the DCU.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania ended with Ant-Man realising he'd potentially doomed the Multiverse by stopping Kang the Conqueror from escaping the Quantum Realm. At the time, the threequel's writer, Jeff Loveness, was also working on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and we have no idea how his role has now evolved.

