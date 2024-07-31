AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - The Case For DOCTOR DOOM And His Role In The Story [SPOILERS]

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - The Case For DOCTOR DOOM And His Role In The Story [SPOILERS]

Last week it was announced that Victor Von Doom is taking the forefront in the upcoming Avengers movie. Response has been mixed, so here's my defense as to why I think it can work.

Feature Opinion
By bkmeijer1 - Jul 31, 2024 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

This year's San Diego Comic Con saw Marvel Studios return to Hall H, announcing the now titled Avengers: Doomsday will be directed by the Russos and will star Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom. The former have proven they can handle the Marvel sandbox and could even bring order to the Multiverse, like they did with the help of physicists in Avengers: Endgame. Response to Doom has been mixed though, with only 20% of this site's poll voters loving it. As part of that 20%, I will try to explain why I think the move makes sense to me. Even if I already made my case once for the Kangs
 

Why it works (or not)

It's no secret that it didn't work out with Kang and the MCU had to pivot to another villain. However, any villain needs build-up. Even Thanos appeared before Avengers: Infinity War. Now, there is no time to make the audience care for the coming threat, so a face that is already cared for is chosen: Robert Downey Jr. Seeing him be the ultimate villain, is something that immediately invokes a sense of ''oh shit, that's trouble'' and an interest to see why that is. It's not hard to imagine how a character with Stark's arc, who already pulled some villainous moves, turns into a villain altogether. Even if he thinks he's the hero.

Like Tony Stark, Victor von Doom is an ego-driven technological intellectual. Downey Jr. already portrayed the ultimate hero. and it would be a real shock to the Avengers (and the audience) that the ultimate villain is now wearing the same face. It gets the audience's attention, but the narrative reason has to be strong for the audience to stick around. One reason could be this Doom (possibly the one from Earth-838 out for revenge with his Ultron at his side) is trying to mess with the Avengers by replacing his scarred face with that of Earth-616's greatest hero. Because that's what Doom does, playing mind games.

Ofcourse, it's also easy to see this as an act of desperation. Reception to Kang and the MCU wasn't great, so a new route had to be taken. Recasting Kang would've been easy, but who's to say if that would've created any interest in the character that it was already severely lacking. Moreover, many comic book fans have pointed out Doom has vast, layered history that deserves more build-up. Now that is something the general audience (i.e the real demographic) doesn't care for, but they could still be distracted by Downey Jr. in role that isn't his most famous one as they aren't as versed in the Multiverse as those fans.
 

What it means for Doomsday

Regardless of what we think of it, it's a choice by Marvel Studios we have to accept. I wasn't a fan either of the casting initially, but when I started thinking about the possibilities my hype skyrocket. Although Feige nor the Russos confirmed where Doomsday would be based on (since there's no comic with that name), it could be base on Time Runs Out, the prequel to Secret Wars 2015. The namechange could imply that this time around the story is told from the perspective of Doom. And why wouldn't they with the most famousand one of the most versatile actors in the movie portraying him?

In terms of actual story, Time Runs Out sees universe after universe falling to Incursions. The Cabal purposely destroy worlds to keep theirs from being next, while the Avengers and Doom seperately look for a solution. It is Doom that discovers that the Beyonders are responsible, and uses their own weapon (a Molecule Man-bomb) against them to steal their power to create Battleworld and rule it as God Emperor Doom. These final moments could very well be what the titular Doomsday refers to, either as actual an actual doomsday (Incursio of the Multiverse) Doom warns off, or as Doom's Day.

In the movie, this can work with a small changes. The Council of Kangs can take the Cabal's place, with them easily being defeated by Doom early on to show Doom means business. The rest of the movie could focus on the Avengers trying to stop Doom, unbeknownst of his goals. In the end, instead of facing many Beyonders, Doom faces only one: the Kang from Quantumania that evolved into the Beyonder in the ants' pocket dimension. While Molecule Man doesn't appear in the MCU, the Scarlet Witch could take his place as the bomb in Time Runs out, while Loki takes his place as the battery in Secret Wars.

These are just a few arguments and ways I could see it work. As mentioned in various comments on this website alone, there are many things I haven't considered. One being what Kang Dynasty was initially about. Regardless, I think picking Doom works better in the prelude to Secret Wars than any story with Kang or the Beyonder. Secret Wars always needed Doom, so might as well pull him forward. He's an endlessly complex character, and one a phenomenal actor like Oscar-winner Robert Downey Jr. has the chops to portray. This is only my look on things though, so feel free to disagree in the comments below.

bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/31/2024, 8:45 AM
@NateBest - I wrote a new article again, but had some trouble uploading a banner image (almost as if the site didn't want me to upload that image). So if you have a few new errors in the website log, that's why
NateBest
NateBest - 7/31/2024, 10:56 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Thanks for the heads up! I know we were having some timeout issues earlier, but I haven't been able to figure out what was causing it 😡
narrow290
narrow290 - 7/31/2024, 11:37 AM
@bkmeijer1 - man, I feel much better now! No shit! Great article
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/31/2024, 11:07 AM
That banner image is too funny 😂
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/31/2024, 11:16 AM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - I just couldn't resist. I added Iron Man's Mark I face plating to make it atleast somewhat relevant though
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/31/2024, 11:13 AM
Great job, @bkmeijer1! 👏
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/31/2024, 11:17 AM
@JoshWilding - thanks man. It's still on you though to write that Multiverse lexicon
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/31/2024, 11:13 AM

THANK YOU BK!!!!!!

I love seeing a new face with a different type take in their article. Well done soldier!

I agree with a good deal of this, and the minor bits I question are not worth mentioning. (Because I'm sure plenty of nitpickers will do that part.)

I think this is the big take: RDJ is gonna put TONS of butts in seats. Regardless of the quality of the lead in movies, can the Russos spin magic again? It's gonna be a hell of a wild ride finding out.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/31/2024, 11:18 AM
@DocSpock - 100%. I think with Kang or Beyonder, recasted or not, this movie would've made around 1.5 billion. With the Russos and especially RDJ though, 2b easy. They're payday is definitely worth it for Disney.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/31/2024, 11:56 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Well done.

User Comment Image
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/31/2024, 11:14 AM
A good read.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 7/31/2024, 11:22 AM
Wilding has another name to add to his list
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/31/2024, 11:28 AM
@WhateverItTakes - I hate to break your shitting on Josh streak, but I'm no Josh.

Unless you mean another list Josh keeps I'm on now, and I'm not sure I wanna know what that list is.
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 7/31/2024, 11:24 AM
Whoa editorials are back! Reminds me of the olden days haha. Nice job mate.

I personally hope that Doom is scarred or masked throughout, and unrecognisable as RDJ. I don't need the subplot of everyone being like 'whoa he looks like Tony'. Doom is a character that can get away with never showing his true face. Jury's out on whether RDJ would be happy with that.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/31/2024, 11:30 AM
@TheManWithoutFear - I hope he's masked in Doomsday for the most time, with maybe once or twice showing his (heavily) scarred face.

Then when he gets those Beyonder powers, that's the moment he restores his face. But it's not until Secret Wars we see that it's Tony Stark's face (even though we all know it's RDJ). Dude's twisted, so right up his alley to pull a move like that.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/31/2024, 11:25 AM
The Russos with this writer made Hulk a pussy and Thor a fat drunk.




#neverforget
Ryan
Ryan - 7/31/2024, 11:30 AM
Marvel will probably cover Dooms origin in Doomsday. I think it would be interesting to have him as an ally during the movie and get a fake origin and then have the real origin be discovered in Secret Wars. Hopefully it won't feel rushed.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/31/2024, 11:32 AM
@Ryan - I hope so too. Could see Doom portray himself as a hero and the savior of the multiverse in Doomsday. Secret Wars could then indeed show his real origin, kinda like how that also happened in the 2015 comics.
LeDiableBlanc
LeDiableBlanc - 7/31/2024, 11:37 AM
Good article, I can certainly see time runs out as the basis for the Doomsday.
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 7/31/2024, 12:01 PM
I think it might be interesting to see them tie thunderbolts into this. Maybe multiverse doom contacted val and placed "bob" sentry in place of molecule man to be an anchor being.
I've also thought that spidey might be the MCU anchor being and that he'll be killed by kingpin in the next spidey movie. Venom symbiote brings him back to life but he's still technically dead to the multiverse. Could be what causes the MCU to shatter and all hell breaks loose with the incursions. Since it's the main timeline it would make sense that the death of 616 would occur quicker after their anchor being dies.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/31/2024, 12:11 PM
@Antitrollpatrol - Val being an agent for Doom could be really interesting. Would be wild if you're spot-on with that.

As for the anchor being in the MCU, it could be anyone. But really, can it be anyone else but Tony Stark himself? That's the ultimate turn of events.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/31/2024, 12:04 PM
Good points and article my friend.

I honestly am probably the only one bummed more about the pivot from Kang to Doom then RDJ playing the latter lol.

Sure , the Kang stuff felt all over the place due to the excess of projects (though I was still enjoying it ) but I do think it could have come together into something strong if given the chance with a new actor as the prime version and main villain.

Now it feels more disjointed to me but hey ,The Russo’sand McFeely have more then earned goodwill at this point so I’m hopeful it will turn out well.

In regards to RDJ as Doom , still somewhat mixed on the choice since I would have liked a new actor in the role in the first place but you are right that having RDJ in the role due to Multiverse shenanigans doesn’t require the character to have a lot of buildup since there could already be emotional “stakes” once it is revealed he has Tony’s face for some of the characters.

Fingers crossed it all works out!!.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/31/2024, 12:13 PM
@TheVisionary25 - thanks. And yeah, emotional stakes is definitely the way to put it when it comes to casting RDJ as Doom.

As for Kang being left on the sidelines, that's kinda why I suggested Council of Kangs taking the Cabal's place and the Beyonder being a Kang variant. The roles are small, but still pivotal.
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 7/31/2024, 12:11 PM
Good read, I miss seeing this kind of article on here.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

