AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS Rumors Reveal New Details On Plans For Spider-Man, Doctor Doom, Loki, More

There's a lot of intrigue surrounding how Avengers: Doomsday will handle Doctor Doom, especially as original plans called for Kang the Conqueror to be the movie's big bad (back when it was called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty).

Throw in the fact that rumours continue to swirl about Avengers: Secret Wars rebooting the MCU for the next Saga of storytelling, and it's clear these movies will be even more impactful than Infinity War and Endgame.

The Cosmic Circus has shared some intriguing new details today, starting with plans for Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom. According to the site's Alex Perez, he's still hearing that the actor will bid farewell to the role after Secret Wars, countering reports of him sticking around as the villain. However, it's said, "There's a reason he has that face."

Another character expected to be key to Doomsday is Tom Holland's Spider-Man. The web-slinger's next movie will be released between it and Secret Wars and, based on this latest report, it won't be down to the Avengers franchise to explore that Spider-Man: No Way Home fallout.

"He’ll be so consumed by his role as Spider-Man that it doesn’t just mask his identity, but it’ll mask how he’s really feeling, leading to a lot of unresolved issues and repressed emotions that could slip out from time to time, but won’t be addressed until his own solo movie."

Elsewhere, it's revealed that She-Hulk will return (whether it's in one of these Avengers movies isn't clear), with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury supposedly being lined up for Avengers: Doomsday after last appearing in The Marvels.

When it comes to Deadpool, "He’ll be one of the champions of his universe. We’ll also explore the roles of Anchor Beings more through him. Also, comic relief. Lots and lots of comic relief." We also have a Loki update as Perez claims the plan isn't to kill the God of Mischief...even with Doom likely targeting him.

Why? Marvel Studios has plans for a reunion with Thor. "However, there will be a shift that takes him off his throne at the End of Time," the insider teases before mentioning that we'll likely see a Thanos Variant in Battleworld at some point.

He also anticipates The Void being key to these movies as it's "one of the very few places in the entire multiverse that is safe from the end of the Multiverse. It is also the home of some interesting characters we’ll see soon enough."

There's a lot to digest here and while we always advise taking claims like this with a pinch of salt - especially when a movie is still in pre-production - there's an awful lot here which makes sense as we head into two movies likely to change the MCU forever.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.