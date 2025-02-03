AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS Rumors Reveal New Details On Plans For Spider-Man, Doctor Doom, Loki, More

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS Rumors Reveal New Details On Plans For Spider-Man, Doctor Doom, Loki, More

We have some major updates about Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars as a new rumour claims to shed light on plans for Doctor Doom, Spider-Man, Loki, Deadpool, Thanos, and more. Check it out...

Feb 03, 2025
There's a lot of intrigue surrounding how Avengers: Doomsday will handle Doctor Doom, especially as original plans called for Kang the Conqueror to be the movie's big bad (back when it was called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty). 

Throw in the fact that rumours continue to swirl about Avengers: Secret Wars rebooting the MCU for the next Saga of storytelling, and it's clear these movies will be even more impactful than Infinity War and Endgame

The Cosmic Circus has shared some intriguing new details today, starting with plans for Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom. According to the site's Alex Perez, he's still hearing that the actor will bid farewell to the role after Secret Wars, countering reports of him sticking around as the villain. However, it's said, "There's a reason he has that face."

Another character expected to be key to Doomsday is Tom Holland's Spider-Man. The web-slinger's next movie will be released between it and Secret Wars and, based on this latest report, it won't be down to the Avengers franchise to explore that Spider-Man: No Way Home fallout. 

"He’ll be so consumed by his role as Spider-Man that it doesn’t just mask his identity, but it’ll mask how he’s really feeling, leading to a lot of unresolved issues and repressed emotions that could slip out from time to time, but won’t be addressed until his own solo movie."

Elsewhere, it's revealed that She-Hulk will return (whether it's in one of these Avengers movies isn't clear), with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury supposedly being lined up for Avengers: Doomsday after last appearing in The Marvels

When it comes to Deadpool, "He’ll be one of the champions of his universe. We’ll also explore the roles of Anchor Beings more through him. Also, comic relief. Lots and lots of comic relief." We also have a Loki update as Perez claims the plan isn't to kill the God of Mischief...even with Doom likely targeting him.

Why? Marvel Studios has plans for a reunion with Thor. "However, there will be a shift that takes him off his throne at the End of Time," the insider teases before mentioning that we'll likely see a Thanos Variant in Battleworld at some point.

He also anticipates The Void being key to these movies as it's "one of the very few places in the entire multiverse that is safe from the end of the Multiverse. It is also the home of some interesting characters we’ll see soon enough."

There's a lot to digest here and while we always advise taking claims like this with a pinch of salt - especially when a movie is still in pre-production - there's an awful lot here which makes sense as we head into two movies likely to change the MCU forever. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.

THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/3/2025, 2:17 PM
Consumed, Masking...

Ok.

This is just sounding a bit ridiculous.

For [frick]s sake
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 2/3/2025, 2:45 PM
AVENGERS 5 THE KANG DYNASTY SCREENPLAY,WATCH HOW FAST THIS LINK DISAPPEARS. THIS IS A LEGIT SCRIPT

ENJOY!

if this script TRUELY is fake..then there will be no reason to take down this link...


https://archive.org/details/the-kang-dynasty-early-draft
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/3/2025, 3:15 PM
@DaHULK2000 - I read the final battle. If that's real, Loveness cannot write to save his life. So many characters in that script and constant cringe dialogue. Wouldn't be surprised if this is completely fake.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/3/2025, 2:18 PM
Ok sounds cool but how Jonatan MAJORs fits here ? He Is the anchor Hero of our timeline
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/3/2025, 2:20 PM
STILL not buying the idea Spiderman will be in Doomsday considering where he was left in No Way Home and it would mean he is in three HUGE blockbuster MCU movies in a row all within a year of each other.

Isn't impossible, just seems unlikely to me
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/3/2025, 2:22 PM
@Apophis71 - I honestly buy it

I feel you need as many connections to Tony as possible to sell the emotional weight in such short of time of Victor having the same face.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/3/2025, 2:26 PM
@TheVisionary25 - If it wasn't for the solo such a short time after, I 100% could see it, but we don't even know when Doom will show his face yet, it's the three MCU films within 12months and nobody supposed to know who Spiderman is that makes it seem unlikely, least in a major role anyway as minor supporting would seem more reasonable.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/3/2025, 2:27 PM
@Apophis71 - true

I didn’t think about it before but it would be interesting to see how Peter deals with Victor and his connection to Tony without giving away his identity
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/3/2025, 2:26 PM
Doctor Doom be like…

User Comment Image

Kidding aside , I rather there be no cosmic plan or strategy by Victor himself to use Tony’s face to manipulate people…

Just have it be a case of Evans as both Johnny Storm & Cap where they just happen to have the same face but are very different characters if you are doing this via the Multiverse conceit anyway.

Anyway , Peters role sounds interesting and is it me or does anyone think the Void becomes Battleworld?.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/3/2025, 2:27 PM
User Comment Image
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 2/3/2025, 2:33 PM
@harryba11zack - lmfao.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 2/3/2025, 2:35 PM
@harryba11zack - LLLLLLOOOOOLLLL!!!

'The GIRTH OF DOOM' sounds like a 12 part maxi-series in the '80's.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/3/2025, 2:38 PM
User Comment Image

i don't believe shit until i see the movie itself...

i did read an interesting theory that the Void will "become" Battleworld for Avengers SW... thought that was kind of cool

Anyways, another day, another 30 BS rumors:

User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 2/3/2025, 2:43 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - "i did read an interesting theory that the Void will "become" Battleworld for Avengers SW... thought that was kind of cool"

This actually makes alot of sense and was something I was wondering about.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/3/2025, 2:57 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - Void being Battleworld is the single thing that makes the most sense out of all rumors, also seems like the most obvious one to guess TBH, lol.

Anyway, when it comes to the two Avengers movies, TOO many rumors, so basicaly I'm waiting to see what we actualy get and how it works out cos on paper stuff that sounds dumb could work well, seemingly obvious stuff that makes sense may not occur and/or may not work even if true. Crib notes rarely reflect well the totality of the product, many great films sound BAD if you try and explain just using key bullet points esp any involving time travel and/or multiverse aspects as it is how the dots connect that makes things work (or not) not the dots themselves.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/3/2025, 3:20 PM
@Apophis71 - @SATW42 - I'm hoping the void = Battleworld is true. this site hasn't reported it, shockingly, but of all the rumors that one sounds the most logical.

Anyways, i'm just tired of the same old bullshit rumors for ALL the upcoming MCU movies. It's really just a drag.

I'll give Gunn some credit... at least with DCU, there isn't half as many rumors doing the rounds which is nice... maybe it's cuz he answers stupid twitter or threads or X or whatever the eff it's called... but at least it seems alot less even if it's not true haha
SATW42
SATW42 - 2/3/2025, 2:40 PM
"Elsewhere, it's revealed that She-Hulk will return"

U-S-A, U-S-A, U-S-A
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/3/2025, 2:43 PM
@SATW42 - User Comment Image

This’ll make no one upset at all.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/3/2025, 3:00 PM
@SATW42 - I have suffice trust in Tatiana to make She Hulk work if well written and included in either Avengers movies, doesn't matter opinions on her solo show, the character still has a LOT of potential and she has talent in spades.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/3/2025, 3:29 PM
@Apophis71 - agreed

I could see her and Deadpool’s fourth wall breaking be really toned down or near none hate the in these films.
rychlec
rychlec - 2/3/2025, 2:48 PM
Hopefully, Deadpool's comedy schtick has a small presence. Personally, i'd prefer him not being in it at all.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/3/2025, 2:58 PM
The Void would definitely warrant a crossover epic.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/3/2025, 2:59 PM
I kinda hope Loki either dies or remains the God of Stories (the latter especially if the multiverse still exists by the end)…

Loki S2 gave that character the perfect ending by having him be “burdened by glorious purpose” , just not the one he thought that it wouldn’t feel right to continue his story imo post SW.

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/3/2025, 3:08 PM
I hope The Void isn't Battleworld. I mean they could use it to create Battleworld, but it shouldn't just be a wasteland full of multiverse survivors who remember their old universes. That would be really taking an awesome concept and doing something pretty bland with it.
Huskers
Huskers - 2/3/2025, 3:26 PM
It’s pretty obvious Peter will become an acolyte of Dr. Doom because of his affinity for Tony Stark and Doom
being a variant of him! Ugh! 🙄
Vigor
Vigor - 2/3/2025, 3:39 PM
None of these rumors or leaks are surprising.
But the most exciting part of this is she hulk returning
If these leaks more co fidently said we would get hydra steve or maestro then I'd be all about that

