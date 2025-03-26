AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Cast Reveal May Confirm A Major THUNDERBOLTS* SPOILER

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Cast Reveal May Confirm A Major THUNDERBOLTS* SPOILER

Marvel Studios revealed the "full" cast of Avengers: Doomsday earlier today, and the list of characters may have confirmed a popular fan-theory relating to Thunderbolts*...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 26, 2025 09:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios hosted a lengthy (some might say excruciatingly so) cast reveal for Avengers: Doomsday earlier today, with the actors who will appear in the massive MCU event movie confirmed via a line-up of director's chairs with their names on the back.

The list of characters contained a few surprises (we don't think anyone was expecting that many X-Men), but several major players were also conspicuous by their absence, including the likes of Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), and the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

We found out earlier tonight that more names will be unveiled at some point, but it's hard to escape the feeling that one omission, in particular, confirmed a popular fan-theory relating to a certain Thunderbolts* character.

Possible spoilers follow.

So yeah, it looks like Taskmaster is definitely brown bread.

Olga Kurylenko's villain-turned-hero didn't feature quite as prominently as her teammates in teasers for the movie, and the recent Super Bowl trailer made it abundantly clear that the Black Widow baddie is not going to appear in a number of key scenes.

The most obvious explanation for this is that Antonia Dreykov is going to be killed-off at some point before the final act.

The fact that every other Thunderbolts* character - including Lewis Pullman's "Bob" - aside from Taskmaster is set to return for Doomsday wouldn't seem to leave much room for many other possibilities, but why spoil a main character death like this, even one so many fans had predicted? Couldn't Marvel have just added Kurylenko's name to throw people off track?

We obviously don't know for sure that Taskmaster will die in Thunderbolts*, but it's hard to think of another reason why she wouldn't be included here. Who knows, maybe Marvel decided to save her for the next big cast reveal just to mess with fans?

You can check out today's full Doomsday cast list along with the announcement video below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/26/2025, 9:41 PM
So I guess Widow saving Taskmaster and her manly figure at the end of that Black Window movie kinda means d1ck all now.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/26/2025, 9:41 PM
Lolz, i just commented about this in the other article
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 3/26/2025, 9:41 PM
I think it would be hilarious if her character is just written off. Like she shows up at the site with the rest of the crew and gets sick of being sent on missions where other people are also sent and she just quits. Would be a funny way of subverting our expectations.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/26/2025, 9:41 PM
Maybe the real Taskmaster is on the way
Repian
Repian - 3/26/2025, 9:54 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - Yuri Borisov...
Is Taskmaster on...
Hawkeye season 2
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 3/26/2025, 9:43 PM
Captain Marvel also isn't listed.
Does that mean she's also dead?

Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 3/26/2025, 10:02 PM
@Feralwookiee - Captain marvel isn’t dead. I suspect the full announcement with include other characters from all the movies. And I suspect that the “full cast” will be for both movies. So we don’t know who will live or die.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/26/2025, 9:43 PM
The thing is, if the Thunderbolts movie flops, thats another reason for Marvel to panic and rewrite and reshoot a lot of stuff.

And here we go again with my " actors not in the same room" - itis 😂
NGFB
NGFB - 3/26/2025, 9:48 PM
There's probably even more, but they can't announce them because they haven't signed contracts yet.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/26/2025, 9:52 PM
She could indeed die or I could also see her maybe side with Valentina in the film and be a villain for which she gets sent to the Raft at the end?.

I hope the latter happens if it makes sense then the former since I think it would be a waste to kill her off in just her second appearance since I feel the character has potential…

For example , you could have someone like Bucky who himself had been a brainwashed assassin like Antonia who could perhaps help her as others have done so for him with the guilt & trauma of all that?.

You could also explore why she went back into the life aswell after Nat freed her , perhaps it was because it’s all she’s known…

Anyway , I know most would hope to get Tony Masters but they made their choice now so I would rather they follow through with it then abandon the character.

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/26/2025, 10:04 PM
Taskmaster is barely in any scene of the trailer except the one where they all fight in that room to find Bob. She definitely gets killed off early.
grif
grif - 3/26/2025, 10:05 PM
why do they call these movies the avengers? wheres the avengers?
Yellow
Yellow - 3/26/2025, 10:31 PM
@grif - Well Infinity War had that same thing, most of the action the "official" Avengers where divided

Now there's no official team so this might go the route of the first Avengers movie, no team until the very end or so.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/26/2025, 10:22 PM
Thoughts on the Doomsday theme?

McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/26/2025, 10:25 PM
@DarthOmega - it's a theme.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/26/2025, 10:32 PM
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/26/2025, 10:25 PM
The only trade saying this isn't the full cast is the Hollywood Reporter....and they're wrong. It's the full cast.
theprophet
theprophet - 3/26/2025, 10:38 PM
@McMurdo - Well Cumberbatch confirmed he was gonna be in Doomsday so Im thinking its not the full cast
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/26/2025, 10:41 PM
@theprophet - oh i remember.....after he let slip that he wasnt gonna be in Doomsday. I think he got in a bit of trouble for breaking that news and then walked it back. But I guarantee you if he had a real part to play, he'd have had a chair today. He won't be in these films until Secret Wars, at least not in any real capacity.

