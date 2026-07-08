Avengers: Doomsday Convention Display Reveals First Look At Doctor Doom's Throne Room

Avengers: Doomsday Convention Display Reveals First Look At Doctor Doom's Throne Room

Doctor Doom's throne room and the X-Mansion have been recreated for an Avengers: Doomsday display at an upcoming event in China, and if the former looks familiar, there's a very good reason for that.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 08, 2026 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

The expectation is that Marvel Studios will bring the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer to this month's San Diego Comic-Con. It makes sense, as that's a huge opportunity to promote the movie before its December release and means the sneak peek can play in front of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31.

This weekend, Kevin Feige is heading to Shanghai for an event that will also put Avengers: Doomsday front and centre. As you can see below, the interior of the X-Mansion has been rebuilt, along with Doctor Doom's throne room.

While we doubt the CinemaCon trailer will be shown there, it's certainly possible, and that may result in it being shared online by any attending fans. For now, we wouldn't bank on it.

If Doom's throne looks familiar, it's because it was previously featured in leaked photos of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom that, at the time, were dismissed as AI-generated. They showed up online right as platforms like Grok and Gemini were pumping out convincing fakes, but we now know that they were the real deal. 

Original plans called for Kang the Conqueror to be the Multiverse Saga's big bad, only for that to change when Marvel Studios parted ways with actor Jonathan Majors. Now, it's Doom's chance to shine, even if many fans remain sceptical about the former Iron Man donning his mask.

"A lot of it has been...there's some experimentation," Downey recently said of how he's tackling the MCU's Doctor Doom. "We've had our moments of, 'Let's shift here.' But we landed in a place that I think will more than suffice. And it's not even about how I executed it. It's about the way it's been structured, and the other characters."

"There's something going on in Doomsday, and forward that is literally the only antidote to, 'How do you not have these films be let down after an Infinity War and an Endgame?' And boy, have we laboured long and hard to bring that down."

Check out this first look at Doom's Avengers: Doomsday throne in the X posts below (we've also included the aforementioned leaks).

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 7/8/2026, 3:39 PM
This movie would disapoint without the X-Men.
TheExile117
TheExile117 - 7/8/2026, 3:45 PM
I guess I should set my expectation of him being an evil Stark/Iron Man basically?

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