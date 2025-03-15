AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Suggests Movie Will Blend Live-Action And Fully Animated MCU Characters - SPOILERS

A wild new Avengers: Doomsday rumour has surfaced suggesting that we’ll see fully animated characters share the screen with the movie’s live-action Variants. We even have news on exactly who could appear!

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 15, 2025 04:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: The Cosmic Circus

With the Russo Brothers claiming that the leaked Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars concept art wasn't created for their version of the movies, we're back to knowing very little about what to expect. However, the Multiverse coming into play is a given. 

Deadpool & Wolverine delivered some memorable cameos but Doomsday and Secret Wars should be on a whole different level. We expect to see plenty of faces from the past and some familiar MCU actors in new roles alongside Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. 

Today, a new report from The Cosmic Circus reveals that Marvel Studios is exploring how to bring animated characters into Avengers: Doomsday. So, rather than having an animated character transition into live-action, they'll retain their respective animation styles, similar to Space Jam and Who Framed Roger Rabbit

The site adds, "To clarify, while Miss Minutes is expected to return for Avengers: Doomsday, the information regarding these scenes is IN ADDITION to Miss Minutes’ interactions on screen."

Unsurprisingly, What If...?'s characters are expected to be among those who take centre stage in Doomsday, and this report suggests The Watcher will be shown alongside the Exiles: Storm, Byrdie, and Kahhori. In the report, it's said the characters will "observe how the multiverse dissolves into madness from the 5th dimension and try to help out as much as they can."

It sounds like Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's title character could also appear, though it's unclear whether these animated cameos will extend only to recent Marvel Animation projects or other classic TV shows. For what it's worth, Marvel is already experimenting with a blend of live-action and animated characters, something seen in promo art for an upcoming Disneyland theme park attraction which revealed the animated Spidey fighting King Thanos alongside real-life Disney Parks heroes. 

Many of you will no doubt be getting excited over the prospect of web-slinging Variants from the Spider-Verse movies playing a role in the Multiverse Saga's finale; well, while there were rumblings about Spider-Man 2099 appearing, it seems Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse's release date delay has forced Marvel to abandon those plans. 

We'll see what happens. This is either going to be revolutionary or look incredibly goofy, especially as it's hard to imagine Captain America exchanging blows with Doctor Doom alongside the cartoon Byrdie. If nothing else, all signs point to the Russos having some bold plans for their upcoming MCU return. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. 

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY & SECRET WARS Directors On Recent Leaks: That's Not Our Concept Art
AnEye
AnEye - 3/15/2025, 4:18 PM
Who Framed Victor Von Doom?
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 3/15/2025, 4:19 PM
@AnEye - Space Doom.

Nah, that doesn't work. Yours is better
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 3/15/2025, 4:21 PM
Didn't we already had this in Dr. Strange 2?
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 3/15/2025, 4:21 PM
@MarvelZombie616 -

Yeah..for like 0.14 seconds. I think this would be a bit more substantial. If true
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 3/15/2025, 4:21 PM
X-Men '97 please. Would rather that than them picking and choosing which legacy character to bring back

