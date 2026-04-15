Avengers: Doomsday Rumors Explain Scarlet Witch's Return, [Spoiler]'s Role, And Act 3 "Bait And Switch"

With Disney expected to bring Avengers: Doomsday to CinemaCon tomorrow, the hope is that a new trailer is imminent. We'll have to wait and see, but in the meantime, The Cosmic Circus has shared several insights into what to potentially expect from the movie.

The site starts by addressing the persistent rumours about Elizabeth Olsen's return as the Scarlet Witch. They believe that Wanda Maximoff is in the film, but as she's one of Doctor Doom's masked followers, most of her scenes will have been shot with a body double.

That mysterious group's masks are compared to those from 2005's Kingdom of Heaven, and the report suggests fans should take another look at the concept art that leaked online last year. "Remember to look closely. Crowns come in all shapes, sizes, and colours. Blue, Red, Purple, and Green."

Another character expected to appear who hasn't been confirmed yet is Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau. When we last saw her in The Marvels, she'd repaired a rift between realities and left herself stranded in the X-Men Universe.

According to the site, "Monica is in the movie. Around the [second] act, her plotline picks up. She's the key to brokering peace between the X-Men and the Avengers."

In terms of how much of what's already out there is correct, it's said, "Most people have gotten the first two acts right so far. No one seems to agree on the third act. Which I hope doesn’t leak. Because the ending of Act 2 makes you think the movie’s over, and then in comes the bait and switch that’ll leave your jaw on the floor."

There's said to be some surprise cast additions, and the report casts doubt on claims that "cannons" will be used to stop the Incursions laying waste to the Multiverse. It also sounds like we've seen the last of Earth-838, the home of the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. There was a time when it seemed as if the Scarlet Witch's actions there would be pivotal to these Avengers movies.

When it comes to fan service, the rumour roundup concludes with some particularly intriguing hints about what's to come:

"General moviegoers are going to love the cameos and fan service to pop culture references, but are mainly going to be confused if they haven’t kept up with a lot of the characters in the movies. Fans are going to be left with jaws on the floor, weeping, probably pissed at Marvel, citing 'multiple character assassinations,' only to say that they loved it after the initial shock. Overall, the main question I see everyone asking is, 'Uh... aren’t they supposed to be good guys?'"

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.