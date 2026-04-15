Avengers: Doomsday Rumors Explain Scarlet Witch's Return, [Spoiler]'s Role, And Act 3 "Bait And Switch"

Avengers: Doomsday Rumors Explain Scarlet Witch's Return, [Spoiler]'s Role, And Act 3 &quot;Bait And Switch&quot;

New Avengers: Doomsday rumours shed light on plans for the Scarlet Witch's MCU return, some of the surprises fans can expect in the movie, and who will "[broker] peace between the X-Men and the Avengers."

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By JoshWilding - Apr 15, 2026 02:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: The Cosmic Circus

With Disney expected to bring Avengers: Doomsday to CinemaCon tomorrow, the hope is that a new trailer is imminent. We'll have to wait and see, but in the meantime, The Cosmic Circus has shared several insights into what to potentially expect from the movie.

The site starts by addressing the persistent rumours about Elizabeth Olsen's return as the Scarlet Witch. They believe that Wanda Maximoff is in the film, but as she's one of Doctor Doom's masked followers, most of her scenes will have been shot with a body double. 

That mysterious group's masks are compared to those from 2005's Kingdom of Heaven, and the report suggests fans should take another look at the concept art that leaked online last year. "Remember to look closely. Crowns come in all shapes, sizes, and colours. Blue, Red, Purple, and Green."

Another character expected to appear who hasn't been confirmed yet is Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau. When we last saw her in The Marvels, she'd repaired a rift between realities and left herself stranded in the X-Men Universe. 

According to the site, "Monica is in the movie. Around the [second] act, her plotline picks up. She's the key to brokering peace between the X-Men and the Avengers."

In terms of how much of what's already out there is correct, it's said, "Most people have gotten the first two acts right so far. No one seems to agree on the third act. Which I hope doesn’t leak. Because the ending of Act 2 makes you think the movie’s over, and then in comes the bait and switch that’ll leave your jaw on the floor."

There's said to be some surprise cast additions, and the report casts doubt on claims that "cannons" will be used to stop the Incursions laying waste to the Multiverse. It also sounds like we've seen the last of Earth-838, the home of the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. There was a time when it seemed as if the Scarlet Witch's actions there would be pivotal to these Avengers movies. 

When it comes to fan service, the rumour roundup concludes with some particularly intriguing hints about what's to come:

"General moviegoers are going to love the cameos and fan service to pop culture references, but are mainly going to be confused if they haven’t kept up with a lot of the characters in the movies. Fans are going to be left with jaws on the floor, weeping, probably pissed at Marvel, citing 'multiple character assassinations,' only to say that they loved it after the initial shock. Overall, the main question I see everyone asking is, 'Uh... aren’t they supposed to be good guys?'"

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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themawisdead
themawisdead - 4/15/2026, 2:33 PM
hmm... i dig it. sounds like they leaned into some of the morally questionable aspects of Hickman's New Avengers run. that's exactly what the franchise needs - something challenging to the viewers.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 4/15/2026, 2:34 PM
I can't freaking wait for this movie!
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 4/15/2026, 2:39 PM
Sounds good to me. The MCU needs something to get everyone talking, and plastered in threads again. Only way you're going to do that at this point is to pull an Infinity War style ending that makes people question everything. Bunch of you have been talking so much shit on this movie, and you'll still be there opening week.
PC04
PC04 - 4/15/2026, 3:13 PM
Can we PLEASE get a trailer?!
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 4/15/2026, 3:30 PM
Everything i read about this movie the less I want to see it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/15/2026, 3:36 PM
User Comment Image

It is funny though that this scooper is saying that some fans may cry character assassination and question aren’t these heroes suppose to be the good guys when it seems aligned with Hickman’s run on Avengers leading into SW and even that comic itself which focused on the morally questionable aspects of some characters.

I could see this being the most morally grey Marvel or Avengers film which sounds fascinating to me since Civil War delved into that area aswell and that remains one of the best MCU films thus far imo!!.

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