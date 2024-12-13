AVENGERS: ENDGAME Star Hayley Atwell To Reprise Agent Carter Role For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

With Chris Evans back in the fold as Steve Rogers, it should come as no surprise that reports are now saying that his on-screen partner Hayley Atwell is also set to return for Avengers: Doomsday!

News
By RohanPatel - Dec 13, 2024 05:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

The cast of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday continues to grow and the latest addition is the fan favorite Hayley Atwell, who Deadline is reporting has signed on to reprise her role as Agent Peggy Carter in the fif. 

This latest casting news comes just days after the bombshell report that Chris Evans was set to return as Steve Rogers in the hotly awaited film, with a report claiming he'll be adopting the Nomad mantle this time rather than returning as Captain America, having passed that legacy on to a worthy successor. 

In addition to Evans, Atwell joins a star cast featuring Robert Downey, Jr. (Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom), Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Benedict Cumberbatch (Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange), Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America), Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/Thing), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/U.S. Agent), and David Harbour (Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian). 

While plot details remain scarce, the film will see Earth's Mightiest Heroes square off against the notorious Doctor Doom, and will ultimately set the stage for 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars

In another interesting wrinkle, it sounds like both Evans and Atwell were in previously in talks for a standalone Steve & Peggy movie prior to signing on for Doomsday, but since Marvel Studios was unable to crack the story on a solo feature, both sides came to an agreement to bring the iconic lovebirds back for the next Avengers adventure instead. Let's just hope they keep their happy ending intact. 

Atwell is one of the longest tenured Marvel cast members, having played the role of Agent Peggy Carter in six films: Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Avengers: Endgame, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She's also appeared in Marvel One Shot: Agent Carter and on the following television series: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Agent Carter, and What If...?

Before returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Atwell will reunite with Tom Cruise in the highly anticipated Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, which is due out in theaters on May 23, 2025. Her upcoming slate also includes The Queen of FashionRogue Trooper, and Grand Prix of Europe. Atwell's more recent credits include Paddinton in PeruTomb Raider: The Legend of Lara CroftHeartstopperThe Imaginary, and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 1, 2026; with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled for May 7, 2027. 

TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 12/13/2024, 4:53 PM
MCU is very desperate and keeps going back to old actors who played characters some of those actually had a decent ending like Captain America and Iron Man.

User Comment Image
Fogs
Fogs - 12/13/2024, 5:12 PM
@TheOtherOn - I'll be honest, the problem isn't really bringing the characters back, it's simply the fact they were one offs like Agent Carter, and they're bringing everyone they can to try to have something people will relate to. The Multiversa phase was so full of those minor cameos that they tried to maximize the importance with no meat to the bone... looks they're at it again.

Shit, hate to see the golden age is definitely gone for the MCU.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 12/13/2024, 5:23 PM
@TheOtherOn - bitch when they move on, bitch when they comeback.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/13/2024, 4:54 PM
Going by the standalone film detail in the report , it makes me think we are getting the Peggy & Steve from the end of EG back to join the fight…

It’s likely where the Nomad reports came in too since I can see Steve not taking up the mantle again since in his eyes ,Sam is Captain America.

That could be fun as long as it doesn’t ruin their ending but I still would rather we get Evans as Hydra Cap and Hayley as Captain Carter from the What If show.

Anyway , having more Hayley in anything is never bad my friends so looking forward to seeing her in Doomsday!!.

User Comment Image
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/13/2024, 5:04 PM
@TheVisionary25 - You might just have cracked it and that's exactly the versions of them that we'll see.
creamygnome
creamygnome - 12/13/2024, 5:14 PM
@TheVisionary25 - exactly. I said that about Steve in the previous post. We're getting those two post slow dance scene.
Cap1
Cap1 - 12/13/2024, 4:56 PM
Man these guys are so desperate lmao
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 12/13/2024, 4:57 PM
Wait, isn’t she… um
Fogs
Fogs - 12/13/2024, 5:12 PM
@TheNewYorker - variant. As always.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 12/13/2024, 4:58 PM
Fingers crossed this means we will get the younger/time-displaced Steve back
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 12/13/2024, 5:07 PM
One of the prettiest humans to ever walk the Earth
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 12/13/2024, 5:08 PM
It is always a treat to see Peggy Carter.
Fogs
Fogs - 12/13/2024, 5:13 PM
@TheManWithoutFear - yes. That's a fact.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 12/13/2024, 6:02 PM
@TheManWithoutFear - this has been the only good news about this movie up to this point so far as I am concerned
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 12/13/2024, 5:09 PM
Agent Carter > Captain Carter
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/13/2024, 5:10 PM
Also , Marvel I still remember…

?si=XuyvyaXvzM_rknno
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/13/2024, 5:10 PM
The reports of their attempt to make a standalone film with Steve and Peggy as the leads gives me the vibes that they were trying to pursus something akin to what the Superman & Lois TV show did.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/13/2024, 5:12 PM
@NinnesMBC - I could see that or maybe like a Mr & Mrs Smith type adventure
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/13/2024, 5:15 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Personally I never got that spy and flirt dynamic between them, it's why I lean towards the former example given they are people with core values.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/13/2024, 5:18 PM
@NinnesMBC - true

I was thinking Peggy’s moreso the flirty one while Steve you know is his straightforward self
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/13/2024, 5:25 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Yes she's able to be more playful. Maybe with a good script it'd be a good rom-com while staying true to their characters' personalities and sensibilities.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 12/13/2024, 5:11 PM
All-time babe
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 12/13/2024, 5:12 PM
New things weren’t working so it’s back to the old stuff.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 12/13/2024, 5:21 PM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - User Comment Image
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 12/13/2024, 5:55 PM
@supermanrex - well that’s a little harsh.
You okay?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/13/2024, 5:15 PM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/13/2024, 5:25 PM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/13/2024, 5:27 PM
Hopefully it's just Agent Carter and not Captain Cringe.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/13/2024, 5:30 PM
Agent Carter is better than Captain Carter so I’ll take it.
BabyLasagna
BabyLasagna - 12/13/2024, 5:38 PM
Meanwhile: Shang Chi
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/13/2024, 5:45 PM
Off topic:

@RorMachine

Clayface to be a horror film , eyed to be made in the 40 million range.

Mike Flanagan is a big fan of the Clayface episodes of BTAS.

https://view.email.hollywoodreporter.com/?qs=d2c93c252f682a4a4d49944b62e6d8164be15da4a737ac59bc6971218ff4c76b7537b33611de7f6934e8e6cef22f50853de52144e0c4a46e48c3d7d5267d4017d7ec920a9c022c67
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/13/2024, 5:45 PM
So fine, glad to hear it.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 12/13/2024, 5:56 PM
One desperate MCU news after another.

On the other side, the great Mike Flanagan making Clayface.

See the difference?
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 12/13/2024, 6:30 PM
@vectorsigma - The news of Mike Flanagan making a Clayface movie is indeed amazing news! I could usher in a new kind of CBM that I would definitely welcome. That said, no need to shit on Hayley Atwell coming back to reprise her role. It may not be the genre shaking news of Flanagan's Clayface, but she's been a solid and charming part of the MCU since its beginning.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 12/13/2024, 6:05 PM
Cool! Agent Carter definitely has more staying power than Captain Carter for me.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 12/13/2024, 6:30 PM
User Comment Image

I actually have no problem with this. Funny thing is, everyone complains about the multiverse saga, but they've been the most successful part of the post endgame mcu. Deadpool even got in on it but it was a multiversal movie as well

