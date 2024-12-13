AVENGERS: ENDGAME Star Hayley Atwell To Reprise Agent Carter Role For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

The cast of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday continues to grow and the latest addition is the fan favorite Hayley Atwell, who Deadline is reporting has signed on to reprise her role as Agent Peggy Carter in the fif.

This latest casting news comes just days after the bombshell report that Chris Evans was set to return as Steve Rogers in the hotly awaited film, with a report claiming he'll be adopting the Nomad mantle this time rather than returning as Captain America, having passed that legacy on to a worthy successor.

In addition to Evans, Atwell joins a star cast featuring Robert Downey, Jr. (Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom), Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Benedict Cumberbatch (Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange), Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America), Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/Thing), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/U.S. Agent), and David Harbour (Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian).

While plot details remain scarce, the film will see Earth's Mightiest Heroes square off against the notorious Doctor Doom, and will ultimately set the stage for 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.

In another interesting wrinkle, it sounds like both Evans and Atwell were in previously in talks for a standalone Steve & Peggy movie prior to signing on for Doomsday, but since Marvel Studios was unable to crack the story on a solo feature, both sides came to an agreement to bring the iconic lovebirds back for the next Avengers adventure instead. Let's just hope they keep their happy ending intact.

Atwell is one of the longest tenured Marvel cast members, having played the role of Agent Peggy Carter in six films: Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Avengers: Endgame, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She's also appeared in Marvel One Shot: Agent Carter and on the following television series: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Agent Carter, and What If...?.

Before returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Atwell will reunite with Tom Cruise in the highly anticipated Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, which is due out in theaters on May 23, 2025. Her upcoming slate also includes The Queen of Fashion, Rogue Trooper, and Grand Prix of Europe. Atwell's more recent credits include Paddinton in Peru, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, Heartstopper, The Imaginary, and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 1, 2026; with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled for May 7, 2027.