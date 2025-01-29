Benedict Cumberbatch Says He WILL Appear As Doctor Strange In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY After All

Benedict Cumberbatch recently said that he would not be a part of Avengers: Doomsday due to the story being altered after Jonathan Majors' firing, but the actor is now claiming that he misspoke...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 29, 2025 07:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Benedict Cumberbatch recently dropped a surprising update on his MCU return as Doctor Strange, confirming (or appearing to confirm) that he wouldn't be a part of Avengers: Doomsday, but would be back as the (former) Sorcerer Supreme for Secret Wars.

The Sherlock actor indicated that Strange's involvement in the next big MCU event was deemed unnecessary when plans pivoted from Kang to Doctor Doom after Jonathan Majors' firing.

"Is that a spoiler? F*** it!" Cumberbatch told Variety after mentioning that he would not be a part of Doomsday. "The character [was] not aligning with this part of the story."

Cumberbatch has walked back his comments, however, and is now claiming that the good doctor will factor into the movie after all.

Business Insider spoke to the actor on the red carpet for the premiere of his new film The Thing With Feathers at the Sundance Film Festival, and asked if he'd received any sternly-worded emails from Marvel Studios higher-up after dropping the Doomsday news.

"I got that wrong, I am in the next one," Cumberbatch responded. "Don't ever believe anything I say."

So, either Strange is in Doomsday and Cumberbatch didn't realize (seems unlikely), or he did get a bit of a telling off and is now having some fun with the whole thing (wouldn't be the first time).

Cumberbatch did confirm that a third Doctor Strange movie is in the works - and we'll take his word on this one!

"He’s quite central to where things might go. They are very open to discussing where we go next. Who do you want to write and direct the next one? What part of the comic lore do you want to explore so that Strange can keep evolving?"

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Have another look at some photos Downey Jr. shared to Instagram after the big reveal below.

Related:

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/29/2025, 7:49 PM
hopefully they will give him a better wig to work with.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/29/2025, 8:02 PM
@harryba11zack - Not this one I hope lol

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/29/2025, 8:06 PM
@DarthOmega - How they handled him was garbage and that ponytail was a lame joke but that black and red suit looks cool. Waste of a design.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/29/2025, 8:15 PM
@DarthOmega - shit wig but I liked that suit, and they did make a cool marvel legend figure from it
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/29/2025, 8:15 PM
@HashTagSwagg - The suit was dope. I hope they drop the whole 3rd eye thing and the goofiness and Make Strange Great Again.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/29/2025, 8:17 PM
@harryba11zack - My favorite was this Hot Toy

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/29/2025, 8:25 PM
@DarthOmega - looks cool but could i never could get into the hottoys, they too big and act more like dollies so you cant play with them like a real manly man. legends are hand candy but sh figuarts and mafex are what real men play with.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/29/2025, 7:50 PM
Good, Him, Bucky, Walker, Hawkeye, and maybe Thor (depending on how he's written) are the only character's left who I still give a shit about.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 1/29/2025, 7:54 PM
Hah
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/29/2025, 7:56 PM
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/29/2025, 9:12 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh -

War Machine is a guy.

http://youtube.com/shorts/ymbyskhBRmQ?si=i47eXmGpEo1WOzbI
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/29/2025, 8:00 PM
Lotta misspeaking going on around there.
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 1/29/2025, 8:01 PM
Marvel saw 14 million scenarios where Avengers 5 is heading, and called Doctor Strange back to appear in it
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/29/2025, 8:04 PM
Just make sure he doesn't say shit like this

User Comment Image

And we'll be cool.

FFS what did they do to the doc on NWH? Making him an idiot for plot reasons.
HeraldNumber7
HeraldNumber7 - 1/29/2025, 8:26 PM
@DarthOmega -

i hate how flimsy that setup was.

i can buy non-Supreme Strange being cavalier - given that's exactly what Mordo was on his ass for in DS1 - but there are probably dozens of other spells he could have casted that wouldn't have had such dire consequences.

and that's putting aside having two of the supposed smartest characters agreeing on such a hair-brained plan.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/29/2025, 8:30 PM
@HeraldNumber7 - I remember watching the trailer and thinking, this must be another fake out. No way would Strange actually do that.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/29/2025, 8:06 PM
Good. After meting Clea there's just so much more they can do with the character. Hope we get him as the lead for a Defenders movie one day.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 1/29/2025, 8:08 PM
Marvel be like:did you just spoil the movie? You have to mislead them! Tell em you're in the movie.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 1/29/2025, 8:08 PM
The Russos are hacks, the writing team is down a man and this year will be flop city for the mcu.

They need all the OGs back as much as possible to have some hope of this being decent
WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 1/29/2025, 8:11 PM
User Comment Image

(He probably enjoys playing the role, though, so this is more of a joke than anything.)
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 1/29/2025, 8:19 PM
Cool. Could we spend some money on the wig this time?

User Comment Image
HeraldNumber7
HeraldNumber7 - 1/29/2025, 8:20 PM
no suprise. Strange plays an important part in Secret Wars '15 that i'm sure they will take inspiration from.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/29/2025, 8:28 PM
Feige called him up and was like” da fuq you mean you aren’t in Doomsday” lol.

Kidding aside , he seemed to state his absence with such surety that it makes me think he’s not in it but is backtracking now to preserve what he can after he probably got a “reminder” from Marvel.

Anyway we’ll see but if he is in Doomsday , I could see him being someone who possibly stops the incursion he went to deal with with Clea but comes back warning of another threat he’s witnessed which is Doom thus leading to the assembly of New Avengers.

User Comment Image
xfan320
xfan320 - 1/29/2025, 8:30 PM
Doctor Strange banishes Doom to the Phantom Zone.

Zod and Doom return to fight Swamp Thing and Shang Chi. Trevor Slattery owns a brothel. T'challa's son plays professional football and Hawkeye has become a truck driver.

The MCU is BACK baby.


Not trolling, just being silly
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 1/29/2025, 9:07 PM
@xfan320 - I'd watch two hours of Trevor Slattery owning a brothel.

@Marvel Studios Make it happen goddammit ! It's what your fans want !
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/29/2025, 8:55 PM
Dr. Strange.

Good, but the name's already taken.

Hey guys and gals, let's call a truce.

Let's go light on each other and enjoy the future.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 1/29/2025, 9:21 PM
https://x.com/divinityseeker1/status/1884759082499719679?s=46

Divinity seeker has been pretty reliable with his scoops

