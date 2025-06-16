MCU Rumor Roundup: ARMOR WARS' Scrapped Plot, Characters We Will And WON'T See In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY, More

MCU Rumor Roundup: ARMOR WARS' Scrapped Plot, Characters We Will And WON'T See In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY, More

In our latest MCU rumour roundup, we have intel on Armor Wars's scrapped plot (and which ideas are now being used elsewhere), an update on Avengers: Doomsday's leads, and Destin Daniel Cretton's MCU plans.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 16, 2025 09:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Armor Wars was a movie, then a TV series, and eventually a movie again. Now, it no longer appears to be happening. Marvel Studios is getting back to quality over quantity, and a War Machine feature without Iron Man arguably doesn't have the mainstream appeal needed to guarantee Disney a hit.

Doing little to help matters is Secret Invasion's reveal that Rhodey has seemingly been a Skrull since the events of Captain America: Civil War, a huge twist that most fans quickly rejected (largely due to how it undermined Avengers: Endgame). 

According to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, many of the ideas for Armor Wars have been transferred to other MCU projects. Ultron, for example, is headed to Vision, and Wonder Man will explore more of the Department of Damage Control. As for War Machine...well, he'll likely fall by the wayside. 

"The original idea, as I understand it, was to have been replaced at some point between the events of Avengers: Endgame & The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," the insider explains. "There were talks at one point about setting it as far back as Captain America: Civil War, but a massive online backlash against that idea led to the decision to set it later in the timeline."

"There was also the idea of exploring the legacy of Tony Stark and the ramifications the character had among his closest friends and family. So, we would have seen the return of Pepper Potts and Morgan Stark," he adds. 

The site has shared a few other interesting tidbits, including Black Panther character Okoye's current whereabouts. She's said to be travelling the world as a Midnight Angel, but will return in Avengers: Doomsday as "part of the story will involve the tense relations between Wakanda and Talokan."

Unfortunately, Perez no longer expects appearances from Daredevil and his fellow Defenders, while the same applies to supernatural characters like Moon Knight and Werewolf by Night. 

Asked what roles some of the confirmed leads will take on in the ensemble, he noted, "Captain America: leading role. Black Panther: supporting. Doctor Strange: should be lead, but fate uncertain. Shang-Chi: big supporting character."

We move on to scooper Daniel Richtman now, who has heard that Wonder Man executive producer and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings/Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton "is developing another untitled Marvel series."

There's no word on what that might be, but it appears the filmmaker (who was originally attached to helm Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) is going to be a big part of the MCU moving forward. 

As always, let us know your thoughts on these latest MCU rumours in the comments section below.

We May Finally See X-MEN's Nightcrawler Wield His Signature Swords In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
Related:

We May Finally See X-MEN's Nightcrawler Wield His Signature Swords In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumored To See The Return Of Two Forgotten Supporting Characters
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumored To See The Return Of Two "Forgotten" Supporting Characters

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Irregular
Irregular - 6/16/2025, 9:56 AM
There were talks at one point about setting it as far back as Captain America: Civil War, but a massive online backlash against that idea led to the decision to set it later in the timeline.

What online backlash? Armor Wars is lucky to even get mentioned by a random on Twitter.

DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/16/2025, 10:01 AM
"War Machine feature without Iron Man arguably doesn't have the mainstream appeal needed to guarantee Disney a hit"

But this does?

User Comment Image

I'd much rather see a War Machine series if it's well executed than Ironheart.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/16/2025, 10:08 AM
Honestly , people as always rushed to judgement with that Rhodey thing at the end of SI…

I get why people felt that way but him being in a hospital gown and not being able to move his legs could be for other reasons aswell like he could have been taken while he was having a check up at the hospital and we know he needed braces to walk plus given the amount of time , he could have some atrophy aswell since he hadn’t been using his legs hence not being able to walk at the end.

I think Rhodey being taken between EG & FaTWS would be better or even post would have been fine for me but oh well (it also felt like Graviks plan was fairly recent so him being taken around CW time would have made no sense).

Anyway , makes sense that Cap would have a leading role with Shang Chi & such in big supporting parts so not really a scoop there imo.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 6/16/2025, 10:22 AM
Armor Wars without Iron Man was stupid to begin with. Wait until after Secret Wars to make Iron Man: Armor Wars. A reboot with a new actor or if they bring back RDJ until he's 90 like Hugh Jackman.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder