MCU Rumor Roundup: ARMOR WARS' Scrapped Plot, Characters We Will And WON'T See In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY, More

Armor Wars was a movie, then a TV series, and eventually a movie again. Now, it no longer appears to be happening. Marvel Studios is getting back to quality over quantity, and a War Machine feature without Iron Man arguably doesn't have the mainstream appeal needed to guarantee Disney a hit.

Doing little to help matters is Secret Invasion's reveal that Rhodey has seemingly been a Skrull since the events of Captain America: Civil War, a huge twist that most fans quickly rejected (largely due to how it undermined Avengers: Endgame).

According to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, many of the ideas for Armor Wars have been transferred to other MCU projects. Ultron, for example, is headed to Vision, and Wonder Man will explore more of the Department of Damage Control. As for War Machine...well, he'll likely fall by the wayside.

"The original idea, as I understand it, was to have been replaced at some point between the events of Avengers: Endgame & The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," the insider explains. "There were talks at one point about setting it as far back as Captain America: Civil War, but a massive online backlash against that idea led to the decision to set it later in the timeline."

"There was also the idea of exploring the legacy of Tony Stark and the ramifications the character had among his closest friends and family. So, we would have seen the return of Pepper Potts and Morgan Stark," he adds.

The site has shared a few other interesting tidbits, including Black Panther character Okoye's current whereabouts. She's said to be travelling the world as a Midnight Angel, but will return in Avengers: Doomsday as "part of the story will involve the tense relations between Wakanda and Talokan."

Unfortunately, Perez no longer expects appearances from Daredevil and his fellow Defenders, while the same applies to supernatural characters like Moon Knight and Werewolf by Night.

Asked what roles some of the confirmed leads will take on in the ensemble, he noted, "Captain America: leading role. Black Panther: supporting. Doctor Strange: should be lead, but fate uncertain. Shang-Chi: big supporting character."

We move on to scooper Daniel Richtman now, who has heard that Wonder Man executive producer and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings/Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton "is developing another untitled Marvel series."

There's no word on what that might be, but it appears the filmmaker (who was originally attached to helm Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) is going to be a big part of the MCU moving forward.

