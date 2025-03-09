MCU Rumor Roundup: Wiccan's Reunion With Speed, HAWKEYE Season 2, Savage Hulk's Return, And SECRET WARS Plans

Last weekend, a first look at concept art from Avengers: Doomsday (possibly Avengers: Secret Wars) leaked online. As with any pre-production material, how much of that makes it into the movie remains to be seen, though it certainly gave us a better idea of what to expect.

One piece showed the Young Avengers - Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Cassie Lang, Wiccan, and Speed - assembled alongside Wong and Star-Lord. While the Vision TV series is on the horizon, many fans have questioned how and where Billy and Tommy were reunited following Agatha All Along's big cliffhanger ending.

According to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, "I heard a rumor that Billy and Tommy reuniting will play out similarly as it did in the comics, during the middle of a mission at the most random possible moment."

The insider also explains that the team (who may be called the Champions in the MCU) likely won't assemble until Secret Wars, meaning the artwork we saw was almost certainly from the Multiverse Saga's finale rather than Doomsday.

As for Kate Bishop, Perez suggests a Daredevil: Born Again storyline could set the stage for Hawkeye season 2, though scooper Daniel Richtman has also shared an update on plans for the series.

He's revealed that it will be set during Christman again, but this time in one location as Clint Barton and Kate find themselves fending off hordes of assassins. Trickshot will be the main villain and there will be a clear Die Hard inspiration.

Moving over to a different corner of the MCU, Perez has addressed She-Hulk's role in the next Avengers movies and says Jennifer Walters doesn't want to be an Avenger but circumstances force her into joining the team (likely as a result of Doctor Doom taking over whatever's left of the Multiverse).

He also hints at plans for Savage Hulk's return and tempers expectations for a World War Hulk project. Following the mixed response to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Captain America: Brave New World, that's not overly surprising; Marvel Studios might have dropped the ball on setting up this particular tale.

Finally, Perez was asked about the possibility of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars showing live-action characters interacting with animated Variants. He believes there's a "very big chance" it happens as Marvel has been "doing tests for live-action and animation interacting on screen."

However, before you get too excited, it's most likely for Miss Minutes.

As always, there's lots to think about here and we'd love to hear your thoughts on these rumours in the comments section below.