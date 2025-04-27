RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS Will Introduce Some Surprising New Heroes And Villains

The Multiverse Saga has been a chaotic, often inconsistent, ride for fans of the MCU. The hope is that Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars can at least end this era of storytelling on a high note, particularly with the Russo Brothers back behind the camera.

With the Multiverse in play, we're bound to see a lot of Variants. Some will be familiar faces from the past, while others are likely to be different versions of characters we're already familiar with.

However, according to trusted insider @Cryptic4KQual, these movies will introduce heroes and villains we haven't seen on screen before...and likely won't see again after these movies!

"I hear they will introduce a few one-off heroes/villains we've never seen for both Doomsday and [Secret Wars]," he explained. "You'll probably never see them again on the big screen after this saga ends."

"When I say never seen before, I don't mean original characters," the scooper added. "They're not making up people out of nowhere. Characters that already exist but never been seen on the big screen."

Pushed for details, he shared, "[They're] most likely heroes from other worlds we've never seen that would be easily disposable. I don't think they'd want to stain the main timeline with new people never seen in any form of TV or Film media and have them stay for a long time."

Let the speculation commence! While Marvel Studios has announced the return of more than two dozen actors for Avengers: Doomsday, we've yet to learn of any new additions to the movie. These movies are as good a place as any to make use of characters who may otherwise not have a place in the MCU.

If this Saga has taught us anything, it's that not everyone needs their own movie or TV series, though we're sure any breakouts could return somewhere down the line. Channing Tatum's Gambit was likely a one-off before the response to Deadpool & Wolverine opened the door to him reprising the role.

Talking about his and Anthony's inspiration for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars while promoting their Netflix movie The Electric State, Joe said, "Well, we always create our own version of the story. So, we use the comics as loose inspiration."

"But, you know, I grew up on the original run," he continued. "That's something that got me into Marvel comic books. The Hickman run is also fantastic [and they're] very different from each other in a lot of ways, so we'll draw inspiration from both of them."

Anthony added, "In terms of what we're drawing on for our storytelling, we take the comprehensive view of the MCU. So, without getting into anything more specific than that, this is the universe we're telling a story within. You can read into that what you like."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027.