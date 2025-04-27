RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS Will Introduce Some Surprising New Heroes And Villains

RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS Will Introduce Some Surprising New Heroes And Villains

According to a new rumour, Marvel Studios is planning to introduce some brand new heroes and villains who haven't been seen on screen before in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 27, 2025 05:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

The Multiverse Saga has been a chaotic, often inconsistent, ride for fans of the MCU. The hope is that Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars can at least end this era of storytelling on a high note, particularly with the Russo Brothers back behind the camera. 

With the Multiverse in play, we're bound to see a lot of Variants. Some will be familiar faces from the past, while others are likely to be different versions of characters we're already familiar with. 

However, according to trusted insider @Cryptic4KQual, these movies will introduce heroes and villains we haven't seen on screen before...and likely won't see again after these movies! 

"I hear they will introduce a few one-off heroes/villains we've never seen for both Doomsday and [Secret Wars]," he explained. "You'll probably never see them again on the big screen after this saga ends."

"When I say never seen before, I don't mean original characters," the scooper added. "They're not making up people out of nowhere. Characters that already exist but never been seen on the big screen."

Pushed for details, he shared, "[They're] most likely heroes from other worlds we've never seen that would be easily disposable. I don't think they'd want to stain the main timeline with new people never seen in any form of TV or Film media and have them stay for a long time."

Let the speculation commence! While Marvel Studios has announced the return of more than two dozen actors for Avengers: Doomsday, we've yet to learn of any new additions to the movie. These movies are as good a place as any to make use of characters who may otherwise not have a place in the MCU.

If this Saga has taught us anything, it's that not everyone needs their own movie or TV series, though we're sure any breakouts could return somewhere down the line. Channing Tatum's Gambit was likely a one-off before the response to Deadpool & Wolverine opened the door to him reprising the role. 

Talking about his and Anthony's inspiration for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars while promoting their Netflix movie The Electric State, Joe said, "Well, we always create our own version of the story. So, we use the comics as loose inspiration."

"But, you know, I grew up on the original run," he continued. "That's something that got me into Marvel comic books. The Hickman run is also fantastic [and they're] very different from each other in a lot of ways, so we'll draw inspiration from both of them."

Anthony added, "In terms of what we're drawing on for our storytelling, we take the comprehensive view of the MCU. So, without getting into anything more specific than that, this is the universe we're telling a story within. You can read into that what you like."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027. 

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Video Reveals Spaceship Crash Site - Is It X-Mansion, Avengers Mansion, Or...Exiles?
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Video Reveals Spaceship Crash Site - Is It X-Mansion, Avengers Mansion, Or...Exiles?
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Reveals The Leaders Of TWO New Avengers Teams - Possible SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Reveals The Leaders Of TWO New Avengers Teams - Possible SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/27/2025, 5:26 AM
Pablo Lyle as Epoch or bust.
Gambito
Gambito - 4/27/2025, 5:29 AM
They have around 6 characters or more that they introduced post-endgame that aren’t in doomsday yet they are introducing more? nope, not buying it at all. Marvel is in its desperate “everyone is back” phase that’s the focus right now these so called scoopers play with the fan’s excitement to get a cheap dime they should be ashamed
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/27/2025, 5:33 AM
My marvel source says we are getting these in MCU

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/27/2025, 6:04 AM
@AllsNotGood - oh no 😅
RealTurner
RealTurner - 4/27/2025, 5:36 AM
Would the online movie reporting bubble burst to hard if "reports on thin air" like this one just went away? Is it necessary to type so much about something so vauge that a guy probably just made up?

It's like street magic but without actually being entertaining (*entertainment value of street magic may vary.) If you can *actually* teleport my wallet into your pocket then, man, you aren't walking around trying to convince folks of that fact to make a lame video for YouTube. And if you actually had access to this kind of nugget, you would know so much more interesting stuff than this. Oh, oh, can't burn my sources! Then what's the point?

Stop giving people like this a platform and this annyoing background noise might go away. I mean, look what you made me type.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/27/2025, 6:11 AM
@RealTurner - i agree.

I have been raising some of my (similar) concerns to @NateBest. Just good to see im not the only one.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/27/2025, 5:37 AM
Imagine they spent millions introducing Moon Knigth, She Hulk, Echo, Agatha, Wonder Man etc... All this to the trash, you watched that mid tier slop for nothing.... Bravo Feige.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 4/27/2025, 5:43 AM
@Malatrova15 - go back to the Borat impression, the real you is a boring headache
Gambito
Gambito - 4/27/2025, 5:56 AM
@Malatrova15 - all of the above flopped hard so let get the geriatric X-men back to save the day
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/27/2025, 6:28 AM
@ProfessorWhy - oh Just because i speak what you are afraid of recognize
gtabreaker
gtabreaker - 4/27/2025, 6:03 AM
It's me!!!
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 4/27/2025, 6:12 AM
Everything I hear about this film just induces further embarrassment

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder