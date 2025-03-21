RUMOR: Marvel "Worried" About AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY, SECRET WARS After Negative THE ELECTRIC STATE Reviews

The Electric State has received overwhelmingly negative reviews since launching on Netflix, and a new rumour suggests Marvel Studios is now concerned about the Russos helming the next Avengers movies...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 21, 2025 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios hasn't had the disastrous few years some would have you believe but the Multiverse Saga has been undeniably hit-and-miss. 

For a time, Kevin Feige appeared to be going all in on Rick and Morty writers shaping the post-Infinity Saga MCU. Jeff Loveness was tapped to write Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, while Michael Waldron looked set to take charge of Avengers: Secret Wars

Fans and critics alike didn't appreciate Loveness' work on Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Waldron's approach to the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also wasn't well-received (we later learned his contributions to Loki season 1 were overstated). 

With that, Feige took a different approach and turned to the Russo Brothers. The filmmakers delivered four critical and commercial hits with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

They also needed Marvel as much as the studio needed them as their non-MCU work hasn't been hugely successful. 

While some AGBO-produced features were a success - Extraction and Everything Everywhere All at Once, for example - Joe and Anthony's projects as directors haven't been. Cherry and The Gray Man drew mixed-to-negative reviews but The Electric State has been panned. 

Sitting at 15% on Rotten Tomatoes, it's been called "slop" and, based on unofficial viewing figures, is far from a hit for Netflix. 

While we'd advise taking this with a pinch of salt, scooper @MyTimeToShineH is reporting, "I hear Feige and Marvel are getting worried after seeing how bad The Electric State is and are starting to reconsider whether rehiring the Russos was a mistake." 

Avengers: Doomsday begins shooting in a matter of weeks, with Avengers: Secret Wars set to begin production right after. It's too late to swap the Russos out for anyone else, meaning Marvel Studios has to rely on them to recapture the same magic they delivered in their previous MCU movies.

They'll be joined by writer Stephen McFeely; he penned both movies, this time without regular writing partner Christopher Markus. 

"It’s the simple fact of opportunity really," Markus recently said of why he declined an MCU return. "When we started AGBO, part of the imperative was let’s look for things to adapt, ideas of our own. And by luck or preference, I wound up with a whiteboard full of things—two series of books that we had optioned, a spec script about three or four other ideas and a TV pilot that was there to be written."

"And this was prior to all that 'Avenging' coming on the horizon. But it got to the point where it was like, 'Look, I need to grow these plants or they’re going to die,' And [Marvel] is very extremely full-time."

"And so, I just said, 'Let’s just everybody be under the understanding that this is what I’m doing because [those movies] need a brain on them." he continued. "They need a guide and I love them.' So, when it came Avenging time—I mean, you don’t Avenge part-time, you don’t do anything Marvel part-time. That is a years-long commitment."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. 

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor May Reveal If Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom Is A Tony Stark Variant - SPOILERS
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/21/2025, 12:17 PM
How the [frick] would they know this fast, and how the [frick] would anybody say it out loud to someone who knows this goof..
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/21/2025, 12:30 PM
@bobevanz - She was probably speaking out loud to herself "Gee I'll bet Marvel's having second thoughts about hiring the Russos right about now..." and then she'd tweet that she heard it some from someone. Sure she heard from someone. Her damn self!
ThorArms
ThorArms - 3/21/2025, 12:18 PM
I was honestly wondering how they were asked back initially...Gray Man and Cherry weren't really bad though. Haven't seen Electric State, and probably won't be checking it out anytime soon.

I do appreciate that the Russos have long loved Secret Wars, so I do have faith in them.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 3/21/2025, 12:35 PM
@ThorArms - I haven’t seen Cherry yet. I did like Gray Man as a piece of entertainment. Gosling and Evans were a lot of fun.

Electric isn’t very good. Probably not 15% consensus bad but it’s pretty uninspired.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 3/21/2025, 12:55 PM
@thedrudo - Yeah, I didn't think Electric State was 15% bad, but it was just kind of bland. The comedic moments didn't really land early on. Wasn't sure if it was a writing or acting issue. I mostly enjoyed Gray Man too.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/21/2025, 12:21 PM
they phucked fat thor
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/21/2025, 12:31 PM
@harryba11zack - at the same time?
NickScryer
NickScryer - 3/21/2025, 12:21 PM
It appears they are just not very good directors. Gray Man was a painfully generic waste of money. Cherry was meh.
AnEye
AnEye - 3/21/2025, 12:21 PM
Ehhhhh, I doubt that. You mean to tell me that Feige never watched anything of Electric State before he hired them back?

Come on now.

This scooper acts like there is big list of directors who are just begging to direct Avengers 5 & 6! There was no one else for the job and Marvel knows it. Especially since they already know how to handle a large blockbuster production.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/21/2025, 12:33 PM
@AnEye - At this stage in the game, Avengers 5 and 6 are a risk no matter who directs them. The Russos are probably the safest possible choice after sticking the landing so well the first time.
AnEye
AnEye - 3/21/2025, 12:55 PM
@ObserverIO - Exactly. There is no director or director duo that is going to shoot two films back to back on a large budget with an ensemble cast literally weeks before filming which the cast most likely has not worked with before.

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/21/2025, 12:23 PM
User Comment Image
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 3/21/2025, 12:24 PM
LET IT ALL BURN!
User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/21/2025, 12:24 PM
Just leave out Star-Lord. Problem solved. ;)
BreakTheCode
BreakTheCode - 3/21/2025, 12:24 PM
Can this site please stop reporting on everything this fraud posts? This site has really gone the tubes in recent years. Would rather post every clickbaity garbage rumor than have any shred of journalistic integrity.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/21/2025, 12:26 PM
I'd be more worried about what comes after. The future of this franchise depends on a clean reboot.

Besides Electric State was... eehhhhh it was alright. I had fun. It was like an '80s family film. The kind that flops at the cinema and then becomes a cult classic. Like Labyrinth.

Except you know what the plot kinda reminded me of more than anything? [frick]ing Cherry 3000. Anyone remember that flick?
User Comment Image
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 3/21/2025, 12:27 PM
Writing is on the wall folks

User Comment Image
SuperHeroFan1
SuperHeroFan1 - 3/21/2025, 12:28 PM
It would be a stretch to say they aren't good directors after the success of Infinity War and Endgame. I think it would be fairer to say maybe they aren't good and SOME types of movies (and that's if you don't consider that there are also the writers to consider. It isn't like the Rusos are writing the scripts (are they?).) Anyway, it's not a big concern to me if they didn't do well on that other movie or two. I'm more looking at how they did in the past with Marvel. I think they deserve to have the benefit of the doubt when it comes to Marvel.
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 3/21/2025, 12:29 PM
More rumors. Lol. Enquiring minds want to know. And yes, I am borrowing that tagline from
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 3/21/2025, 12:31 PM
While critics have not been too kind to their recent movies, audiences enjoy them quite a bit. This rumor is completely untrue. Feige has faith in them and they know what they’re doing. They made 4 of the best MCU movies. Why not have faith in them?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/21/2025, 12:31 PM
Ill only be excited on the next Avengers movies if Joss Whedon handles them.

Replace the Russos while you still can Feige
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/21/2025, 12:32 PM
I like the Russo Bros.,and actually enjoyed Gray Man as a by the numbers action flick, but their movies outside of the MCU are pretty forgettable IMO.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/21/2025, 12:33 PM
I mean this could be true but it’s not like The Russos had a successful filmography before them getting TWS & beyond with their movies “Welcome to Collinwood” or “ You ,Me and Dupree” getting mixed-negative reviews aswell…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Feige , aside from some other factors such as their pitch and recommendations from the likes of Ron Howard and Steven Soderbergh liked their tv work such as Arrested Development & especially Community which led to their hiring.

The Russos just seem to be at their best (film wise atleast) with Marvel then without so I don’t see the reception of this affecting them doing Doomsday & SW…

Why feel this now even though their other post EG films such as Cherry & The Gray Man were received mixed-negatively aswell?.
RedFury
RedFury - 3/21/2025, 12:35 PM
@TheVisionary25 - that's what I came here to say. They seem to do their best work within Marvel; so them heading these films feels right to me.

I would have rathered a different director helm Doomsday and Secret Wars, but that's only in the sense of enjoying new hands at the wheel. To me hiring the Russo's is a solid choice based on the success of their Marvel content. We know what they can bring to that universe, and we know they can succeed in it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/21/2025, 12:38 PM
@RedFury - I agree completely.

Plus I haven’t seen Cherry or The Electric State yet but I thought The Gray Man was decent…

It was like their take on a 90’s action film with. Chris Evans playing a role that would have been tailor made for Nic Cage back then lol
RedFury
RedFury - 3/21/2025, 12:59 PM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah man, The Gray man was a decent film. It really did feel like one of those Nic Cage or Bruce Willis flicks from the 90's. Chris Evans was so great in it, and Gosling is always a solid lead.

The electric state I have to admit is pretty generic. But again, it's not awful like people are saying. I think critics, and audiences are just tired of the same shlock so they really double down on the bad reviews.

People seem to forget how many bad movies came out of the 80's, and 90's that somehow still managed to get good reviews, or be considered classics lol. If it's fun, and entertaining that's all some movies really need to be. I'd consider Electric State, and The Gray Man to fit that bill.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 3/21/2025, 12:34 PM
They should be more worried that their decision to cast RDJ as Doom has been met with a tepid response at best.
SirDuckAlot
SirDuckAlot - 3/21/2025, 12:35 PM
Who gives a fu¢k at this point. It's gonna be dog shit.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/21/2025, 12:36 PM
Off topic:
@RorMachine
@JoshWilding

Sherman Augustus cast in “Lanterns”

https://deadline.com/2025/03/sherman-augustus-lanterns-dc-series-hbo-1236346021/
Drace24
Drace24 - 3/21/2025, 12:37 PM
It's not the Russo's fault. It's Netflix. The Russo Netflix films are bad in exactly the same way as all the other Netflix films. Because Netflix doesn't actually need to make quality. They just need... something. Preferably with big names attached. That's it.
To panic over the Russo's when they the are the only available ones capable of making successfull Avengers films is silly. You can't get any more safe than this.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 3/21/2025, 12:38 PM
This is bull because you wouldn’t have to wait for release and reviews to know this movie was going to suck
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 3/21/2025, 12:40 PM
BS. There’s no comparison between and completely unknown IP and the most powerful IP in the world at the moment. Trash reporting.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/21/2025, 12:43 PM
I call boo shet
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/21/2025, 12:44 PM
Makes sense but I doubt it's real.
marvel72
marvel72 - 3/21/2025, 12:48 PM
After the last two Avengers movies and Captain America:The Winter Soldier and Civil War,I believe Marvel have faith in them.

They're not worried at all.
gambgel
gambgel - 3/21/2025, 12:55 PM
My main question is: Cant Marvel, Feige and execs recognize what a really great script is?

if the answer is yes: then they shouldnt need to worry.

if the answer is not, then they are in trouble, not just for Doomsday and Secret Wars, but for all the MCU future.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 3/21/2025, 12:58 PM
I'm not worred about the Russo's directly. I am worried that they have to wrap up these terrible phases by starting over. I also think the RDJ casting is a big mistake. The Russo's and writers for sure get credit for building up Captain America however they had compelling characters along with the addition of Black Panther and Spider-man to boost CW.

Stark Doom is as much of a turn off as Female Surfer and Pedro Pascal. They are really taking some risks here.

