RUMOR: Unexpected Plans For Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Revealed - SPOILERS

RUMOR: Unexpected Plans For Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Revealed - SPOILERS

Yelena Belova now leads the New Avengers alongside Bucky Barnes after Thunderbolts*, and a new rumour claims to reveal what's in store for the Black Widow in Avengers: Doomsday. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - May 20, 2025 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

In Thunderbolts*, Yelena Belova decided she wanted to take a crack at being a superhero like her sister, Natasha Romanoff. She eventually gets that chance as a member of the New Avengers.

However, as the credits made clear, the public has mixed feelings about this superhero team. Plus, despite them being the official Government-backed Avengers, Sam Wilson has sued them for using the "Avengers" name after assembling his own group of heroes at the behest of disgraced U.S. President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross.

The expectation is that Avengers: Doomsday will feature as many as three Avengers teams: The Avengers, the New Avengers, and the Young Avengers (who will likely be named the Champions). 

Now, though, a rumour shared by scooper Daniel Richtman suggests a defection could happen. He claims that "Yelena is actually part of Sam's Avengers team in Doomsday."

No additional context was provided, so we have no idea what leads to Yelena joining Captain America's team. It could be that her fellow New Avengers are dragged off into the Multiverse without her. Or if we're being really pessimistic, that they're killed by Doctor Doom, and the Black Widow is the only survivor. 

We'll have to wait and see, but small bits of intel like this will probably continue being drip-fed to us over the coming months as production on Avengers: Doomsday continues. Without context, these breadcrumbs are a little confusing, but still undeniably intriguing. 

"100%!" Pugh recently said after being asked if she freaked out after seeing the Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal. "Oh, god, there’s too many people in it [to choose]! Pedro Pascal, obviously, always and forever. Paul Rudd, yes, so funny. Genuinely, the idea that all of those people are going to be in the same movie is nutso sauce."

As for how she thinks Yelena is dealing with her now "front-facing" role in the MCU, Pugh added, "I hope that she’s happy now. I hope that she feels fulfilled, like she has purpose. And I hope that we get to see some of her light and her charm and her color again, because I loved playing that before."

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

So do The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, with X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Channing Tatum set to join them.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor May Reveal New Details On Avengers Vs. X-Men Scene - SPOILERS
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor May Reveal New Details On Avengers Vs. X-Men Scene - SPOILERS
Fan Breaks Into AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set And Reveals Movie Will Feature Scenes Set In [SPOILER]
Recommended For You:

Fan Breaks Into AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set And Reveals Movie Will Feature Scenes Set In [SPOILER]

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/20/2025, 10:27 AM
Most likely all of them will when Sam and Bucky decided to merge the teams. They know better than anyone than to fight each other
Vigor
Vigor - 5/20/2025, 10:32 AM
@bkmeijer1 - this would be the way especially after what occurred in civil war
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/20/2025, 10:37 AM
@bkmeijer1 - yeah , that seems like the most likely route since I think Sam is mature enough to put aside his grudge for the greater good…

However it could likely be her and Sam’s decision since they seem to be the leaders of their respective teams while Bucky seems like more of an advisor to Yelena
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/20/2025, 10:30 AM
Because it's simple. The Avengers will battle the X-Men and The New Avengers and Fantastic 4 will battle Doom. After the fallout the surviving teams will be scattered once Battleworld is created and Sam's team will be split up and so will Yelena's. I can see his team consisting of Captain America, Yelena, Sentry, She Hulk, Wong, Shang Chi, and Black Panther (Shuri) and Doom's Dark Avengers consisting of Captain Hydra, Red Hulk, Black Widow, Sorcerer Supreme Strange, and Evil Thor.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/20/2025, 10:31 AM
I can sea them killing off bucky and walker as a last resort to try and get audiences to finally accept captain falcon. sounds ret4rded but this is disney so it's probably true.
Vigor
Vigor - 5/20/2025, 10:33 AM
@harryba11zack - they wouldn't do that
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/20/2025, 11:09 AM
@Vigor -
Whatever plans they had for Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier taking up the mantle of Captain America or having a larger focus were thrown out when they decided to try and virtue signal at the end of Endgame. Since then Winter Soldier has absolutely nothing left in terms of a character arc. TF&TWS resolved him feeling bad about his actions and by the time we get to Thunderbolts, he's just a background character. The actor clearly no longer cares about the character giving his 'acting' during Thunderbolts, so Bucky dying seems extremely likely.

As for Walker, the writers believe that they have written an arc for him where he goes from an villain to a hero. In reality he's been a hero the entire time, but because they think they've had him go on a full character arc, he has nothing left to really be explored - so he's almost certainly being killed off.
jackbauer884
jackbauer884 - 5/20/2025, 10:42 AM
Doom will kill the Thunderbolts, with Yelena the only survivor. And Bobby will hier somewhere.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/20/2025, 10:44 AM
I could see her and the rest of the New Avenger's be merged with Sam’s group to form a super team essentially with her & Cap being co-leaders so no one needs to vanish or die…

Speaking of the latter , I really hope “ Bob” survives since it imo could render the message of Thunderbolts less effective sadly if he bites the dust so soon (unless it’s a rather heroic sacrifice then gruesome murder via Doom).

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder