RUMOR: We Finally Know Who AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Mysterious Spaceship Belongs To - SPOILERS

We know that Marvel Studios is constructing a spaceship in the UK, and while speculation about who—or what—it belongs to has run rampant, we may finally have an answer. You can learn more after the jump...

By JoshWilding - May 28, 2025 09:05 AM EST
Avengers: Doomsday has recently been shooting in Bahrain, and will soon move to Windsor Great Park in England. A 1960s-era bungalow is expected to be built there, as is a spaceship that's generated a lot of speculation online. 

While the house has been given various codenames (including "Iron Fist House" and "Luke Cage House"), it may have something to do with The Sentry's darker half, The Void. Or The Void—as in the wasteland at the End of Time—itself. Honestly, it's hard to say. 

Back to the spaceship, and insider Daniel Richtman claims to have learned who it belongs to: Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel. 

Brie Larson hasn't been officially announced as part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, but is expected to be a member of Captain America's Avengers team. We got well-acquainted with her ship, The Hoopty, in The Marvels, and Carol is likely still searching for Monica Rambeau. 

At the end of The Marvels, she was transported into another reality where she came face-to-face with the X-Men's Beast and Binary, with the latter a Variant of her mother, Maria Rambeau. Chances are that the parallel timeline is Deadpool & Wolverine's Earth-10005.

Avengers: Doomsday largely remains a mystery to us, with tidbits like these not making it any easier to piece together what's coming our way next December. Still, it's undeniably fun to think about what might be on the horizon...especially for a character like Captain Marvel, who is in desperate need of redemption after her so-so sequel.

"I think there is still so much inside of Carol," Larson said of the character's MCU future during The Marvels' press tour. "I feel like getting to be on this team just cracked her open in a way that she hadn't been and I really loved that for her."

"I don't want Marvel to come for me," she added, "but there is something. There is definitely something, to answer your question, that I would want to say, but I am not going to so."

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

So do The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, with X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Channing Tatum set to join them.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2026.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Doctor Doom, X-Men Details Leak; [SPOILER] Will Be Marketed As Main SPIDER-MAN 4 Villain
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/28/2025, 9:07 AM
Why would anyone give care?

You can just have these characters turn up, Carol especially just turned up in Endgame without a spaceship... she flies faster that any spaceship could ever do.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 5/28/2025, 9:13 AM
@Scarilian - Many people give care! Many people give care lots!

English language not hard at all, many easy! Writing words am not difficult, punctuation fun good time!
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/28/2025, 9:14 AM
@Scarilian -I came here to post this.

Isn't having a spaceship redundant for a character that can survive and "fly"'in the void of space?
Vigor
Vigor - 5/28/2025, 9:20 AM
@Scarilian @Feralwookiee

The space ship is so she can sleep and eat and use the toilet, while in space. Also so she can transport others.
Just a little bit of critical thinking guys... 🥲
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/28/2025, 9:25 AM
@Vigor - Bingo. Not everyone who joins her can do what she does. Pretty logical to me.
SATW42
SATW42 - 5/28/2025, 9:25 AM
@Vigor - you've come to the wrong place
Irregular
Irregular - 5/28/2025, 9:29 AM
@Rpendo - LMFAO!
Vigor
Vigor - 5/28/2025, 9:30 AM
@SATW42 - my tears are for humanity
Polaris
Polaris - 5/28/2025, 9:57 AM
@Vigor - If I can walk why do I need a house??
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/28/2025, 9:58 AM
@Rpendo -

Scarillian used proper grammar.

You did not use proper grammar.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/28/2025, 10:06 AM
@Scarilian -

Maybe she's like a soccer mom, driving around dozens of space libs.
Vigor
Vigor - 5/28/2025, 10:07 AM
@Polaris - 😆😅
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/28/2025, 9:11 AM
Brie larson 🤣🤣🤣. Pity we couldn't get a characterisation of captain marvel similar to the earth's mightiest heroes show
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/28/2025, 9:11 AM
Lmao sure Jan
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/28/2025, 9:14 AM

It's gotta be Howard the Duck.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/28/2025, 9:14 AM
Finally. We all been waiting for this reveal and now it's here. We can all rest now knowing whose spaceship that is. Thank you. No really, thank you for this. My day will be a little bit brighter knowing the ownership of the spaceship.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 5/28/2025, 9:14 AM
I know how many will respond to this, I feel her films get too much hate and still love the character even if been issues and feel they can still adequately fix those issues moving forward...

...ultimately however it was always highly likely Danvers would still be in this due to the Photon in the Xmen dimension stuff even if a small role and many would want her around to give Rogue her upgrade at some point with the new MCU Xmen coming.

Till we see the film nobody should whine about a character they don't like being in it as will be ample ones they do in it too and till we know who gets the main focus, how all are handled and the narrative it is simply too soon to write the film off due to the sort of stuff many take issues with over the character of Captain Marvel (and for that matter Brie Larson).
Vigor
Vigor - 5/28/2025, 9:17 AM
@Apophis71 - I want her around to see her friendship with she hulk blossom. I know based on comments on this site, I must have the most minority of all opinions with that lol
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 5/28/2025, 9:26 AM
@Vigor - I have always been drawn more to those characters who were heroes BEFORE getting powers from my comic reading days and back then she was near to top of my list for how interesting I found her pre-powers history (and why I was never as keen on Captain America or Iron Man pre MCU). There are exception for me in both directions but Brie has the acting chops to go with whichever direction they choose with her and even if the second film didn't land well (mostly I feel down to the villain and the mess made in post trying to 'fix' it) but it DID for me improve her personality wise to a place where exploring things like a friendship with She Hulk could be great to explore IF well written.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/28/2025, 9:31 AM
@Apophis71 - that would be the mature response…

Sadly we know many users lack that on here.
Polaris
Polaris - 5/28/2025, 9:59 AM
@Vigor - I want her to meet Jessica Jones, so...
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/28/2025, 9:15 AM
Also, what's up with Cap's mouth in the thumbnail?
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 5/28/2025, 9:31 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - Lockjaw from giving Hulk a BJ?

The teeth are odd, hard to pull off well drawing those to be fair which is why they tend to avoid them mostly in comics but in that case it isn't just the teeth and lack of gums but also how it comes across as if the jaws are not connected to each other at all. As in perspective wise they seem parallel to each other now angled from a pivot point scissor style.
SodaBurps
SodaBurps - 5/28/2025, 9:17 AM
Rumor: We finally know! 🫤
Reginator
Reginator - 5/28/2025, 9:20 AM
did marvel actually name a spaceship "The Hoopty"?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/28/2025, 9:28 AM
That makes sense…

Even though Carol is now living on Earth due to her journey in the Marvels , I could still see her taking out her ship and trying to go find Monica or perhaps even the other heroes use it to go deal with the incursions & such.

Anyway , I do hope she is in this though because I feel she needs to be along with Monica and Maria.

I enjoy her character even if I do think her movies could be better (though they still are decent imo).
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/28/2025, 9:30 AM
Who cares if it’s her ship she Still captain marvel without ship same with Superman still Superman without stupid trunks underwear on costume
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 5/28/2025, 9:34 AM
A whole website dedicated to spoiling the thing that the whole website is dedicated to.

Stop treating the movie like the answers page at the back of a puzzle book and you might actually enjoy it more.

(My personal opinion ©2025. If that's actually what you like - have at it. All rights reserved. I am not a marxist.)
DoomsdayDelay
DoomsdayDelay - 5/28/2025, 9:49 AM
I guess we can appreciate these VERY small updates. However, I think it'd be more exciting if it was news involving some of the new actors. Captain Marvel is one of the Earth bosses of Space. With her abilities and the threat that DOOM is going to be, it's a given she will show up in DOOMSDAY or Secret Wars.

Mods, not to shit on your submissions. These "rumors" are at least interesting if they don't turn out to be true. Updates like this, hopefully you see why we're underwhelmed in the comments sections.

