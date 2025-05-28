RUMOR: We Finally Know Who AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Mysterious Spaceship Belongs To - SPOILERS

Avengers: Doomsday has recently been shooting in Bahrain, and will soon move to Windsor Great Park in England. A 1960s-era bungalow is expected to be built there, as is a spaceship that's generated a lot of speculation online.

While the house has been given various codenames (including "Iron Fist House" and "Luke Cage House"), it may have something to do with The Sentry's darker half, The Void. Or The Void—as in the wasteland at the End of Time—itself. Honestly, it's hard to say.

Back to the spaceship, and insider Daniel Richtman claims to have learned who it belongs to: Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel.

Brie Larson hasn't been officially announced as part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, but is expected to be a member of Captain America's Avengers team. We got well-acquainted with her ship, The Hoopty, in The Marvels, and Carol is likely still searching for Monica Rambeau.

At the end of The Marvels, she was transported into another reality where she came face-to-face with the X-Men's Beast and Binary, with the latter a Variant of her mother, Maria Rambeau. Chances are that the parallel timeline is Deadpool & Wolverine's Earth-10005.

Avengers: Doomsday largely remains a mystery to us, with tidbits like these not making it any easier to piece together what's coming our way next December. Still, it's undeniably fun to think about what might be on the horizon...especially for a character like Captain Marvel, who is in desperate need of redemption after her so-so sequel.

"I think there is still so much inside of Carol," Larson said of the character's MCU future during The Marvels' press tour. "I feel like getting to be on this team just cracked her open in a way that she hadn't been and I really loved that for her."

"I don't want Marvel to come for me," she added, "but there is something. There is definitely something, to answer your question, that I would want to say, but I am not going to so."

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

So do The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, with X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Channing Tatum set to join them.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2026.