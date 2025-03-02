Russo Brothers Talk MCU Return And AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS' Place In The Multiverse Saga

Russo Brothers Talk MCU Return And AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS' Place In The Multiverse Saga

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars directors Joe and Anthony Russo have talked more about their MCU return and addressed how their story ties into the Multiverse Saga's throughline. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 02, 2025 04:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: The Playlist

Despite shifting focus to their AGBO endeavours after Avengers: Endgame was released in 2019, the Russo Brothers have returned to the MCU to helm Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars

The Playlist recently caught up with the filmmakers to learn more about what led to that and Joe admitted that neither he nor Anthony are necessarily feeling the pressure. Instead, they're fully invested in telling the right story. 

"We definitely try to - I mean, we did so many of those movies in a row that you sort of forget about the pressure," Joe explained. "The job is so all-encompassing and so intense that you can’t really think about, 'Well, what are people going to feel or think about this?' All you can think about is, 'Is this a good story that we want to tell or not? Why are we doing it?'"

In fact, it was falling in love with the story they created that sold the Russos on reassembling the Avengers. "So we’re exclusively focused on the storytelling right now," Joe said. "And that’s the thing that brought us back - an idea for a story where we went, 'That’s a really, really interesting story to tell.'"

He added, "And now we’re just focused on executing that idea. Pressure and fear usually make for very poor decision-making. So hopefully we just stay calm and keep making the stories the way we like to see them."

The Multiverse Saga hasn't had quite the same strong throughline as the Infinity Saga. In that, Thanos was set up as the big bad six years before Avengers: Infinity War was released. This time, Kang the Conqueror was meant to headline these new movies but has since been swapped out for Doctor Doom.

Some fans have complained about the switch, but likey forget that even Thanos only had three minutes of screentime before taking centre stage in Infinity War

Asked about playing with the Multiverse Saga's connectivity, Anthony shared, "Look, what you’re describing is like one of the most valuable aspects of the experience for us as fans and as storytellers. So, we lean into that in a strong way and we really feel like [the connective throughline is] one of the most unique things the MCU can do that other forms of cinematic storytelling can’t do."

"Part of the reason why we became reactivated - like Joe was describing in terms of like falling in love with a story that we felt was powerful and needed to be told—is exactly what you’re describing is that there is a narrative through everything." 

As for what they hope to achieve with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, he teased, "Even that portion of the narrative that has been unfolding since the end of 'Endgame.' We’re hopeful that we can pick up the story in a way that kind of honors what’s happened between now and then, but also moves it forward."

It's clear the Russos have big plans for these movies, something that was evident from yesterday's concept art leak for Avengers: Doomsday. You can learn more about that by clicking here.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Leaked Concept Art: Everything It Reveals From The Fantastic Four's Fate To Emperor Doom
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Leaked Concept Art: Everything It Reveals From The Fantastic Four's Fate To Emperor Doom
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Leaked Concept Art Seemingly Reveals Who Has Been Cast As The MCU's New Black Panther
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Leaked Concept Art Seemingly Reveals Who Has Been Cast As The MCU's New Black Panther

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/2/2025, 4:53 AM
Don't forget the Arishem narrative. Talk about a major loose end that needs to be tied up.

He has to give us a thumbs up or a thumbs down.
You could do a sequel to Eternals where the superheroes have to fight to get a thumbs up or fight tto save the Earth from athumbs down but... ehhhhhh...

Better to just tie up that loose end in Doomsday. It's thumbs down and the whole multiverse will end. The judgment is: Doom.
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 3/2/2025, 5:00 AM
Remember these guys have been talking about this for nearly 10 years. If anyone had the idea to pull this off, it was them
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/2/2025, 5:13 AM
Sounds good!!.

The Russo’s just seem to be more locked in for lack of a better word when they work within the Marvel world then outside it (though I did think The Gray Man was decent) whether it’s because of their collaborators or whatever it maybe…

Also they are right in that there’s a 100 things to do for every director in any movie but even moreso on one that’s of this scale & scope with so many moving parts that you can’t really afford to feel the pressure and just have to move forward with the belief that you think the story you are trying to tell is interesting & engaging enough on its own that it’ll connect to someone out there , if not everyone.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder