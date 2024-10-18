SPIDER-MAN Star Tom Holland Reveals Challenge Of Finding Out Robert Downey Jr. Had Been Cast As Doctor Doom

After starring in six MCU movies, Tom Holland is currently gearing up to shoot Avengers: Doomsday, Spider-Man 4, and Avengers: Secret Wars. The wall-crawler's next solo outing is also expected to be the start of a new trilogy.

That's going to keep the actor extremely busy, though we'd imagine he's fine with that after what's proven to be a hit-and-miss break from Marvel with projects like Uncharted and The Crowded Room.

In a new interview, Holland elaborated on how he's been mulling over his future as the wall-crawler and the evolution of his dynamic with both Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

"I think the biggest thing that I’m challenged facing right now, which is without a shadow of a doubt the most first-world problem that anyone has ever experienced, is the power of choice and it comes down to Spider-Man," Holland explained. "When I signed my contract for [the first] Spider-Man, I signed a six-picture deal. I was 18 years old. I was more excited than I’d ever been about anything ever, and for the last 10 years I have been at the beck and call of Marvel and Sony and proudly so. It’s been the best experience of my life."

"I’m now at a juncture where I can say ‘No,’ and now that I’ve been afforded that power I am struggling to figure out what is the right thing to do," he continued. "It’s meant I’ve had to put my foot down in certain instances, which I haven’t been allowed to do in the past, and I think the learning curve that I’m on right now is dealing with that new sense of power—making sure that I don’t abuse it, but [also] making sure that I do the best thing for me rather than for the studio. And really the best thing for the character. I don’t want to make another movie for the sake of making it."

Holland went on to say Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. has been instrumental in helping him to figure out Spider-Man's future. The actor also confirmed he's known about his Avengers: Endgame co-star's return as Doctor Doom for quite some time now.

"[The studio wants me to make another Spider-Man] and I want to make another one," he noted. "I want to make many more but I want to do it for the right reasons. I am navigating and figuring out what having that kind of power means and that responsibility. And I’m figuring it out and I’m speaking to people and asking questions."

"I’ve been speaking to [Robert] Downey a lot, especially about him making his return which is super exciting. That was a tough secret to sit on because I have a reputation for ruining things and I strategically have done no press."

Rumour has it the dynamic between Peter Parker and Victor Von Doom will be a major part of Avengers: Doomsday, something we'd imagine Downey pushed for given his longstanding friendship with Holland (the actor was instrumental in his casting following their screen test during production on Captain America: Civil War).

Ultimately, Holland just wants to do right by Spider-Man.

"I’m by no means complaining. It’s a wonderful place to be but it is something that keeps me up at night and I’m constantly thinking," he admitted. "'Is this the right thing to do? Am I gonna do justice to the character? Am I gonna do justice to the fans?' I definitely don’t want to just make a movie for the sake of it because that’s not what Spider-Man represents. It’s going really well though."

You can watch the full interview below and find more from Holland on plans for Spider-Man 4 by clicking here.