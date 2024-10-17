SPIDER-MAN 4 Star Tom Holland Shares Big Script Update And Reiterates Desire To Bring Miles Morales Into MCU

SPIDER-MAN 4 Star Tom Holland Shares Big Script Update And Reiterates Desire To Bring Miles Morales Into MCU

Spider-Man 4 star Tom Holland has shared our biggest update yet on where things stand with the movie and reiterates his desire to bring Miles Morales into the MCU as Peter Parker's mentee. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Oct 17, 2024 01:10 PM EST
Spider-Man 4 is finally starting to take shape, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton set to helm the movie. Spider-Man: No Way Home scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are believed to be penning the screenplay.

Depending on who you choose to believe, we're either getting a street-level adventure co-starring Daredevil or a massive Multiversal epic featuring Venom, the Amazing Spider-Man, and the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. 

In a new interview, Holland addressed where things stand with the movie which is rumoured to begin shooting next year for a summer 2026 release. While work is seemingly progressing well, it doesn't sound like the script is quite where it needs to be. 

"We have a creative and a pitch and a draft, which is excellent," he revealed. "It needs work but the writers are doing a great job. I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were bouncing around the living room, like this is a real movie worthy of fans respect."

As you might expect, Holland didn't give anything concrete away about Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man 4 plans - we didn't exactly expect him to outright mention Venom, for example - but reiterated his interest in bringing Miles Morales into the MCU. 

"If I would be lucky enough to somehow bring Miles Morales into my Spider-Man Universe and into the MCU, I’d love to do for a young kid what [Robert] Downey [Jr.] did for me," Holland teased.

A new trilogy serves as the perfect opportunity to bring Miles into the fold and for him to eventually take over from Peter Parker as the MCU's main Spider-Man (after all, by the time Holland is done with another trilogy, he'll have likely been playing Spidey for close to a decade and a half).

Tom Hardy was recently asked about the possibility of Venom crossing paths with Spider-Man and said, "You know...you know, there are always possibilities. I couldn't possibly say anything because this is the last movie. Yeah, I would love that."

Elsewhere in this conversation, Holland also discusses what it's been like to learn from Kevin Feige and Tom Rothman, praising the studio executives for involving him in the Spider-Man franchise's creative process. 

You can watch the full interview with the actor below. 

SPIDER-MAN: Andrew Garfield Teases Peter Parker Return Assumptions [Are] Not Unfounded
thebamf
thebamf - 10/17/2024, 1:50 PM
I just hope they keep him at a street level hero. That's where Spidey shines.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 10/17/2024, 1:52 PM
Spiderman:Blackhome
Diend
Diend - 10/17/2024, 2:02 PM
@AgentofSH1ELD -
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/17/2024, 1:56 PM
Tell him to bring a hamburger.

User Comment Image
TheyDont
TheyDont - 10/17/2024, 1:57 PM
I'd like a Peter Parker movie first.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/17/2024, 1:57 PM
O77
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 10/17/2024, 1:58 PM
Looking forward to this multiversal street adventure featuring Venom horse.
Thing94
Thing94 - 10/17/2024, 2:02 PM
Not that interested in live action Miles I am fine with the animated films
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/17/2024, 2:05 PM
The Miles plot wouldn't be too difficult to incorporate if they made Parker a TA at Mile's high school.
BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 10/17/2024, 2:07 PM
Please no multiverse shenanigans.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 10/17/2024, 2:14 PM
Sounds good. But i just can't see Tom's Spider-Man being a mentor to Miles. He's always going to look 16.

Garfield's is perfect for Miles though. And Tobey's is just right to be dad to Mayday in the father/mentor role.

If Sony was smart they'd give us all 3 instead of all these dumb villian spin offs.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 10/17/2024, 2:17 PM
"because this is the last movie."

Didn't he say that about the last one?
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 10/17/2024, 2:19 PM
I still think it’s too early for Miles, but that’s because I see an adult Peter in his mid to late 30s mentoring Miles. And we haven’t gotten a proper street level story with Spidey living in New York yet. So if we got that, and then Peter’s whole Secret Wars storyline, then I’d be down to bring Miles in for movie 5 or 6.

That said, there are still so many interesting solo stories to tell with this Peter Parker, especially now that he’s on his own in New York. I feel like bringing Miles in puts a damper on that. One of the most relatable and interesting things about classic Spidey is that he has to endure so much on his own. And until now, MCU Peter has been able to lean on others. It’s a bit soon for him to become a mentor himself.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 10/17/2024, 2:20 PM
From what I've heard/read they went from a daredevil and Spidey vs kingpin which would be awesome to a multiverse cash grab which stinks

