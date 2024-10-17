SPIDER-MAN 4 Star Tom Holland Shares Big Script Update And Reiterates Desire To Bring Miles Morales Into MCU

Spider-Man 4 is finally starting to take shape, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton set to helm the movie. Spider-Man: No Way Home scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are believed to be penning the screenplay.

Depending on who you choose to believe, we're either getting a street-level adventure co-starring Daredevil or a massive Multiversal epic featuring Venom, the Amazing Spider-Man, and the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

In a new interview, Holland addressed where things stand with the movie which is rumoured to begin shooting next year for a summer 2026 release. While work is seemingly progressing well, it doesn't sound like the script is quite where it needs to be.

"We have a creative and a pitch and a draft, which is excellent," he revealed. "It needs work but the writers are doing a great job. I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were bouncing around the living room, like this is a real movie worthy of fans respect."

As you might expect, Holland didn't give anything concrete away about Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man 4 plans - we didn't exactly expect him to outright mention Venom, for example - but reiterated his interest in bringing Miles Morales into the MCU.

"If I would be lucky enough to somehow bring Miles Morales into my Spider-Man Universe and into the MCU, I’d love to do for a young kid what [Robert] Downey [Jr.] did for me," Holland teased.

A new trilogy serves as the perfect opportunity to bring Miles into the fold and for him to eventually take over from Peter Parker as the MCU's main Spider-Man (after all, by the time Holland is done with another trilogy, he'll have likely been playing Spidey for close to a decade and a half).

Tom Hardy was recently asked about the possibility of Venom crossing paths with Spider-Man and said, "You know...you know, there are always possibilities. I couldn't possibly say anything because this is the last movie. Yeah, I would love that."

Elsewhere in this conversation, Holland also discusses what it's been like to learn from Kevin Feige and Tom Rothman, praising the studio executives for involving him in the Spider-Man franchise's creative process.

You can watch the full interview with the actor below.