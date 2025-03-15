THE ELECTRIC STATE Includes A Scarlet Witch Easter Egg Seemingly Teasing AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - SPOILERS

The Electric State arrived on Netflix this week with terrible reviews and a surprising number of headlines referring to the Russo Brothers' latest movie as "slop."

While Joe and Anthony have never put a foot wrong in the MCU, the response to their new big budget movie starring Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown has raised concerns about Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

GamesRadar+ was brave enough to scour The Electric State for Easter Eggs and discovered an interesting nod to the Scarlet Witch.

It comes in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment with a robot reading a copy of 1990's West Coast Avengers #56. This might be as simple as the Russos wanting to pay homage to their Marvel work, but the choice of issue is undeniably interesting.

In the comic, Wanda Maximoff breaks bad and imprisons her fellow Avengers when her Chaos Magic powers begin to increase at an alarming rate. Years later, it would be revealed that Doctor Doom had been manipulating the Scarlet Witch from the shadows in the hope of eventually stealing her reality-altering abilities.

With that in mind, this could be a hint of what we'll see in Avengers: Doomsday. In the comics, Doom became "God Emperor Doom" by stealing the powers of The Beyonders and manipulating Molecule Man. In the MCU, it could be he targets Loki, the Scarlet Witch, and Franklin Richards, three characters we've heard will be on the villain's radar.

There have been rumblings about the next Avengers movies pairing up Victor Von Doom and Wanda, so this may well be a reference that teases Joe and Anthony's plans.

In a recent interview, the filmmakers revealed they're once again using baseball card-like images of the MCU's actors to try and figure out who they can use in Doomsday and Secret Wars.

"Now they have magnets on them so we can put ‘em on a board and look at ‘em," Joe explained. "It’s the only way to keep track of the amount of characters that we’re working with."

Anthony noted, "And as far as how do we look at who’s in the movies, it’s just a long creative process of exploring where we want to take the story. What is the most surprising and exciting area for us to push into, and which characters help us in that effort?"

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. Here's a screenshot from the film, along with the comic book referenced, courtesy of the site: