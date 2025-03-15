THE ELECTRIC STATE Includes A Scarlet Witch Easter Egg Seemingly Teasing AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - SPOILERS

THE ELECTRIC STATE Includes A Scarlet Witch Easter Egg Seemingly Teasing AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - SPOILERS

The Electric State is now streaming on Netflix and an Easter Egg has been spotted in the movie seemingly teasing the Russo Brothers' plans for Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Doomsday...

Mar 15, 2025
The Electric State arrived on Netflix this week with terrible reviews and a surprising number of headlines referring to the Russo Brothers' latest movie as "slop."

While Joe and Anthony have never put a foot wrong in the MCU, the response to their new big budget movie starring Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown has raised concerns about Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars

GamesRadar+ was brave enough to scour The Electric State for Easter Eggs and discovered an interesting nod to the Scarlet Witch. 

It comes in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment with a robot reading a copy of 1990's West Coast Avengers #56. This might be as simple as the Russos wanting to pay homage to their Marvel work, but the choice of issue is undeniably interesting. 

In the comic, Wanda Maximoff breaks bad and imprisons her fellow Avengers when her Chaos Magic powers begin to increase at an alarming rate. Years later, it would be revealed that Doctor Doom had been manipulating the Scarlet Witch from the shadows in the hope of eventually stealing her reality-altering abilities. 

With that in mind, this could be a hint of what we'll see in Avengers: Doomsday. In the comics, Doom became "God Emperor Doom" by stealing the powers of The Beyonders and manipulating Molecule Man. In the MCU, it could be he targets Loki, the Scarlet Witch, and Franklin Richards, three characters we've heard will be on the villain's radar. 

There have been rumblings about the next Avengers movies pairing up Victor Von Doom and Wanda, so this may well be a reference that teases Joe and Anthony's plans. 

In a recent interview, the filmmakers revealed they're once again using baseball card-like images of the MCU's actors to try and figure out who they can use in Doomsday and Secret Wars

"Now they have magnets on them so we can put ‘em on a board and look at ‘em," Joe explained. "It’s the only way to keep track of the amount of characters that we’re working with."

Anthony noted, "And as far as how do we look at who’s in the movies, it’s just a long creative process of exploring where we want to take the story. What is the most surprising and exciting area for us to push into, and which characters help us in that effort?"

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. Here's a screenshot from the film, along with the comic book referenced, courtesy of the site:

zm-ER8b-Vj-CBPa6q-CCCj3a-ZZ-1200-80-jpg
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/15/2025, 12:29 PM

Oh, who even cares?

No sense looking in a giant pile of crap for a penny.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/15/2025, 12:30 PM
Just read the book. This movie has nothing to do with it's source material. This is a generic knock off. 320 million dollar budget lmao. Of course Netflix doesn't care, that's why their prices keep going up. They don't even lose subscribers. [frick] em
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/15/2025, 12:33 PM
Shameless plug. Watch Ne Zha 1 and 2!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/15/2025, 12:41 PM
?si=ZqHysKYE4veLL-zw
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 3/15/2025, 12:42 PM
User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 3/15/2025, 12:44 PM
@JoshWilding Really??

Where does all this bullshit come from??

For [frick]s sake 😎
Matchesz
Matchesz - 3/15/2025, 12:48 PM
Hollywood people are so pretentious they put all the effort into little easter eggs and cameos and put nothing into the actual products.
Drace24
Drace24 - 3/15/2025, 12:55 PM
@Matchesz - And with "all the effort" you mean a comic book prop?
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/15/2025, 12:50 PM
Movie that was horrifically received by critics and audiences has an easter egg for the return of a character that was written so poorly people no longer like in their next project, that is also likely to be received poorly by critics and audiences, that they are rushing out in less than a year.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/15/2025, 12:51 PM
I am thinking this is likely a coincidence but there might be a possibility that it isn’t since they did some reshoots last year even though principal photography ended in 2023

Anyway , I haven’t seen the film yet but meaning to since I think it’s looked enjoyable from the trailers…

It’s also another film that continues to show the disparity at times between critics & audiences since it has 15% for the former and 75% for the latter.

Regardless , I do think something similar might happen here with Doomsday & SW.
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 3/15/2025, 12:56 PM
Dumb
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/15/2025, 1:02 PM
They're going to continue to botch Wanda's characterization, aren't they?
dragon316
dragon316 - 3/15/2025, 1:07 PM
Still want to see this Easter egg means nothing not connected to marvel

